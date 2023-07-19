14 Fan Favorite Scary Movies From The Last 5 -10 Years

Horror has exploded in popularity in recent years, leading one horror fan online to ask fellow film lovers: what has fed this growing fandom? Movie lovers are, as usual, delighted to recommend some of their favorites, with a fantastic variety of great horror films from the 2010s.

1. Raw (2016)

Multiple people highlight Julia Ducournau's Raw, which centers on a young woman who develops a cannibalistic hunger after a hazing ritual breaks her vegetarian diet. It’s an equally beautiful and macabre movie that’s just as much a coming-of-age story as a horror story.

2. The Witch (2015)

The Witch is another recent horror film that mixes a coming-of-age narrative with horror. But this time, the story is set in early 17th century America where a family is expelled from their colony due to the patriarch’s religious commitments. In their isolation, things begin to go wrong, and soon blame is cast on the eldest daughter, who is suspected of being, that’s right, a witch.

3. Green Room (2015)

Some film fans argue that Green Room isn’t quite a horror movie and is more of a thriller, but tell that to the people it’s made ill with its gore. The film centers on a punk band stuck in the green room of a white supremacist venue, trying to fight their way out. It’s incredibly tense and features some of the most effective uses of gore in recent horror by not showing things too often but ensuring what we see is unforgettable.

4. The Neon Demon (2016)

Nicolas Winding Refn is likely best known for the Ryan Gosling-starring, arthouse action movie Drive, but The Neon Demon deserves just as much attention and love. The film tells the story of a teenager who comes to Los Angeles seeking glory in the often cruel world of modeling. The Neon Demon is a hyper-glossy, visually astounding film that makes sure its study of the dangers of beauty is extremely beautiful, which only makes its moments of ugliness that much more jarring.

5. Mandy (2018)

Speaking of movies that look amazing, Mandy takes viewers on a veritable trip to tell the story of a couple attacked by a mysterious cult and the violent retaliation against the cult. It’s a gorgeous movie with a gorgeous soundtrack (from the late Jóhann Jóhannsson), one of the best Nicolas Cage performances of recent years, and a chainsaw fight.

6. The Devil’s Candy (2015)

The Devil’s Candy is one of the few horror movies I’ve seen that genuinely rattled and upset me. The film centers on a family of three that move into a new home and the threats that come with that move. Those threats come from without, as a former resident believes he must murder the child of the family to satiate the devil, and from within, the dad in the family becomes seemingly possessed. It’s a brutal movie that’s not for the faint of heart but easily one of the best horror movies of the last decade.

7. Get Out (2017)

Nine different people in the discussion mention Get Out. While it’s not number one for all of them, that level of adoration speaks to just how much of an impact the film has made in the half-decade since its release. The movie about a black man visiting his girlfriend’s parents and becoming the target of a body-snatching conspiracy is one of the few movies that can be called an “instant classic.”

8. mother! (2017)

Darren Aronofsky has made a lot of wild movies in his career, but none of them are quite as wild as mother! which is just as much a retelling of major myths from the Bible as it is a home invasion horror movie. The film starts small, with a couple in their idyllic home in a field, before more and more unwanted guests begin to force their way into the house, leading up to a bonkers finale that contains some of the best and worst moments in Aronofsky’s filmography.

9. The Babadook (2014)

I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again: if a movie is name-dropped in the Scream franchise less than a decade after being released, it’s a modern classic. The Babadook is mentioned not once but twice in 2022’s Scream, and it deserves every bit of that attention. The film centers on a single mother and her young child as she must come to terms with her husband’s death and battle against a malevolent entity.

10. November (2017)

If anyone tells you that black and white movies are dead, show them November. The film, which tells several intertwining stories about the people in an Estonian town in the 19th century, features some of the most breathtaking black-and-white imagery ever filmed. But it doesn’t just look good; the stories center on folk magic and beautifully weave together horror and fairy tales.

11. The Wailing (2016)

The Wailing begins as a mystery movie, police investigate a strange disease affecting people around town, and soon develops into a film about possession, exorcism, and demons. It’s a brilliant horror movie that makes the most of its significant runtime to unnerve and disturb on several levels while drawing viewers in emotionally by centering on the relationship between a father and a young daughter.

12. The Endless (2017)

Aaron Moorhead and Justin Benson have made some of the most interesting horror and science fiction movies of the last decade, and The Endless is their best so far. The film follows two brothers, played by Benson and Moorhead, who return to the cult where they grew up only to discover that the campgrounds of the cult are susceptible to intertwining time loops. It’s a movie that messes with your head in the best ways and will leave you thinking about it for days.

13. Under the Shadow (2016)

Like The Babadook, Under the Shadow centers on a woman and her child struggling to survive the attention of a supernatural entity, but here that pair are also struggling to survive the bombings of War of the Cities in 1980s Tehran. That backdrop lends thematic and political heft to the film and makes it one of the most underrated horror movies in recent years, one I was shocked and disappointed to see go unmentioned in the conversation.

14. Train to Busan (2016)

A movie that can be summed up as “zombies on a train” doesn’t need to be as good as Train to Busan. The film uses that simple premise to deliver some fantastic action and horror sequences but also takes time to endear its characters to the audience and make their difficult survival choices all the more emotionally potent.