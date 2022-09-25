10 Horrible Recent Movies You Should Avoid at All Costs

Redditor u/louistske asked, “What are the worst movies you've watched recently?” They then shared what movies they found to be the worst of the worst recent filmology.

Furious 9: “I find it impressive how the fast and furious franchise manages to extend the Plot of “one last job” to the impossible., This movie goes beyond all limits of absurdity.”

Enola Holmes: “I know this is an unpopular opinion, but the plot is ridiculous. The plot is full of historical inaccuracies. They mischaracterized Sherlock to make Enola smarter. Millie Bobby Brown's acting here isn't funny. It's forced and annoying.”

Red Notice: “I wonder how this movie had a much bigger budget than uncharted and dune, which have much better and well-done action scenes. Someone needs to audit this film's production expenses urgently.”

365 Days: “This movie is based loosely on a Fifty Shades of Gray fanfic based on Twilight fanfic based on a dream by author Stephanie Meyer. Oh no, This movie is just disgusting and terrible.” Redditors mostly agreed with the OP's nominations but added several more. So here are the worst of the worst in recent films.

1. Matrix: Resurrections (2021)

Chaos_Theology stated, “Matrix: Resurrections. Compared to its predecessors, it's god-awful, and the end credit scene was a complete waste of time. Reddevil313 agreed, “It's just bad on every level from acting, to the premise, to action scenes. It ranks as one of the most disappointing films I've ever seen.”

2. Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2022)

Texas Chainsaw Massacre is a slasher film, the ninth movie in the Texas Chainsaw franchise. It's several decades after the original film. Still, it focuses on Leatherface targeting a group of young adults. Throatslayerxoxo agreed, “It's unwatchable sanitized garbage.”

3. Eternals (2021)

One user admitted that they couldn't even finish the film. Another Redditor added, “Eternals is such an astoundingly dull film. Pretty sure that's the first time I've quit partway through an MCU film.” They continued, “The only redeeming part for me was the dynamic between Kumail Nanjiani and Harish Patel, but it was a joke that could only go so far and certainly wasn't enough to save the movie.”

4. Wonder Woman 1984 (2020)

Redditor lost_in_trepidation admitted, “It's a bit hyperbolic, but this movie ruined Christmas. Just so deflating after everyone in my family loved the first one.” Linubidix added, “I'm confident if I'd actually paid money to go and see that, it would've been the first time I got up and asked for my money back. I don't know if I'd have even passed the interminably long opening sequence.”

5. Free Guy (2021)

Redditor borkborkymous stated, “Agreed, I watched it last night and fell asleep. I kept trying to figure out the target market for it, preteens? Kids, who play Fortnite?” User markstormweather added, “More than hating the movie, I hate that people I trust told me I should watch it.”

However, this film split audiences, with several people disagreeing that Free Guy is a great film, with Ryan Reynolds doing Ryan Reynolds things.

6. Army of the Dead (2021)

Asha_Brea nominated “Army Of The Dead. But I believe that it is awful on purpose. Even Zack Snyder can't get everything wrong on accident. Imagine how stupid a person has to be to put Zombie from the Cranberries in a zombie movie.”

MistakeMaker1234 added, “Robot zombies. Baby-making zombies. None of it made any goddamn sense. I saw 49 movies released in 2021, and that one was the absolute worst.”

7. Venom: Let There Be Carnage (2021)

Zeus said, “Same, Venom: Let There Be Carnage was enough to finish. I stopped Eternals, not even halfway through. So much wasted potential.” Redditor damienkarras1973 expressed, “Thanks for this. I saw it, thought it sucked, and thought other people thought it was good. Nope, it was a total mess. I liked the first one, but something entirely off about the 2nd one.”

8. Without Remorse (2021)

Reddit user farmersboy70 admitted, “The stand out has to be Without Remorse. Did the filmmakers even read the Tom Clancy novel? It completely ruined just about the finest book Clancy's written. MistakeMaker1234 added, “It's some of the worst actings I've seen in a movie, not trying to be funny. And the pointless Rainbow tease, ugh.”

9. The King's Man (2021)

Sin_Aesthetic44 answered, “The Kingsman was a colossal letdown. There were a few ok action scenes, but they made no sense. If anything, I'm glad I watched it on HBO and didn't pay to see it in theaters.”

10. Marry Me (2022)

Redditor usarasa admitted, “I rarely cut off movies in the middle because I do my best to be fair and hope they get better as they go. But I just had to stop watching Marry Me. I couldn't take it anymore. BatmanAwesomeo added, “It was just so formulaic and bad. Sarah Silverman should be embarrassed.”

What do you think? Did Reddit get this list of terrible recent movies, right? Check out these 80s movies that are so bad; they're good.

