Wikipedia Updated "Recession" Definition 22 Times in 24 Hours, "No Global Consensus"

Wikipedia has been updated 22 times in the last day their definition of Recession. The line “there is no global consensus on the definition of a recession was added on July 27. While many say the US is in a technical recession, there are also others saying the economy would need to take a deeper dive to warrant the term.

In July 2022, the NBER released a statement regarding declaring a recession following a second consecutive quarter of shrinking GDP, “There is no fixed rule about what measures contribute information to the process or how they are weighted in our decisions”.

Let's take a look at how people are reacting to the Wikipedia page being altered so much in a short period of time. The page is now locked for editing.

Economist Peter Schiff says we may never have a recession again.

A Twitter user said she is trying to make the best out of life circumstances.

Another user says negative 0.9 in GDP is breaking news.

Featured Image Credit: Shutterstock.


