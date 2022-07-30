Wikipedia Updated “Recession” Definition 22 Times in 24 Hours, “No Global Consensus”

Wikipedia has been updated 22 times in the last day their definition of Recession. The line “there is no global consensus on the definition of a recession was added on July 27. While many say the US is in a technical recession, there are also others saying the economy would need to take a deeper dive to warrant the term.

In July 2022, the NBER released a statement regarding declaring a recession following a second consecutive quarter of shrinking GDP, “There is no fixed rule about what measures contribute information to the process or how they are weighted in our decisions”.

Let's take a look at how people are reacting to the Wikipedia page being altered so much in a short period of time. The page is now locked for editing.

Wikipedia has changed the definition of recession. Wayback's last capture was July 11, 2022. Based on Wiki's changelog, the line: “There is no global consensus on the definition of a recession” was added on July 27. The page is now locked. pic.twitter.com/6tx1vPHEPM — unusual_whales (@unusual_whales) July 28, 2022

Economist Peter Schiff says we may never have a recession again.

It's likely that the U.S. economy will never be in a #recession again. If we no longer have an objective standard to define one, government will always be able to find some excuse to claim the economy isn't in one. Ironically, we're not in a recession now. We're in a #depression. — Peter Schiff (@PeterSchiff) July 29, 2022

A Twitter user said she is trying to make the best out of life circumstances.

I’m just tired. My 20s being consumed by COVID, monkeypox, inflation, a recession really, and who knows what else to come. I’m tired of having to suppress all of this to push forward. You try to make the best out of it but can only do so much — OMARIVON (@ProficientMinds) July 30, 2022

Another user says negative 0.9 in GDP is breaking news.

Breaking News: Folks We Are In Recession

2Q22 GDP -0.9% — Charles V Payne (@cvpayne) July 28, 2022

