2023 Set Another Record for Complaints Against U.S. Airlines

In the first half of 2023, travelers filed more than 26,000 official complaints about their experience on U.S. airlines, doubling the number of complaints filed in the first half of 2022.

More than 38,135 complaints were filed, when including foreign airlines, tour agents, and tour operators, showing travelers' immense dissatisfaction with the industry's state. These statistics come from the U.S. Public Interest Research Group, a nonprofit research and advocacy group, using data from the Department of Transportation.

Aggravated Travelers

January 2023 to May 2023 showed a 109% increase in passenger complaints compared to 2022. The number of passenger complaints in 2022 broke records, but 2023 is on pace to shatter those. While 2020 saw a substantial dip in air travel due to COVID-19, the industry has bounced back, with 14% more travelers this year than last year, meaning crowded planes and more unhappy fliers.

Cancellation Improvements

One glimmer of hope here is that U.S. airlines canceled approximately 1.6% of flights from January to September 2023, which is substantially less than the 2.8% cancellation rate in 2022 during the same time.

Alaska, Southwest, United, Hawaiian, and Allegiant Airlines did well, with months that saw cancellation rates of less than 1%. On the other hand, JetBlue canceled 6.8% of flights, and Frontier canceled 5%, in one month. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said, “We are seeing more people flying than ever with fewer cancellations than we have seen in years.”

Declining Plane Punctuality

Despite some cancellation improvements, 35% of all complaints were still about cancellations, delays, or missed connections. Delay issues are worsening, with major U.S. airlines having a 0.04% decrease in on-time performance. While this decrease sounds minute, delay issues were already rampant in 2022 and are worse than they have been in 15 years.

Refund Requests

While traveler complaints have more than doubled, refunds have not. According to the report, refund requests and associated complaints fell by 12%, which may indicate that people are giving up on getting their money back. Roughly 20% of all complaints this year concerned refunds.

Lost Luggage

According to the Office of Aviation Consumer Protection, over two million checked bags were mishandled in the first nine months of 2023, meaning they were lost, damaged, delayed, or missing items. Complaints about mishandled baggage comprised almost 16% of all complaints. While these numbers are not significantly worse than 2022's, they show a disappointing lack of improvement.

The Future of Flying

While more and more travelers complain about their flying experience, the industry will likely not improve substantially in the coming years. The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) reports that demand for air travel is estimated to increase by 4.3% every year for the next two decades.

Air travel has become a necessity for many, putting all the power in the hands of the major airlines and leaving passengers to suffer through delays, cancellations, sky-high prices, mishandled luggage, skiplagging punishments, and more.