Is Their Favorite Movie a Dealbreaker? Consider This Before Moving On

Warning: This article contains movie spoilers and topics like someone taking their own life.

For some, watching a movie is cathartic. We use movies as therapy, entertainment, and even a way to get an important point across when needed.

Sometimes, however, a movie can send out serious ‘creeper' vibes when someone calls out their favorite. Whether you love horror, get inspired by an excellent documentary, or laugh through a fantastic new rom-com, there's something for everyone.

When you think you know someone, you may find their favorite movie more than a bit off-putting. Consider re-evaluating your relationship if you get ‘creeper' vibes when your friend mentions their top film.

1 – 50 Shades of Grey (2015)

If you've never read this rousing tale about a young college graduate and her billionaire boyfriend, you should check your interest at the door. While many people praise this work for its audacious eroticism, just as many detractors find severe issues with the general ‘freak factor' of the main male protagonist, Christian Grey.

While his super-inflated need for control left plenty of readers and viewers on edge about his relationship with Anastasia Steel, her naivete certainly didn't help matters, and viewers were quick to offer their opinions of this titillating tell-all.

2 – Cuties (Mignonnes) (2020)

The issue with Cuties is the intense objectification of pre-teen girls as they enter puberty and the role that social media and media, in general, play in centralizing that issue. From provocative dance and clothing choices to issues like stealing, Cuties takes a deep dive into the line all children, especially young girls, learn to walk as they transition into adolescence and adulthood.

Decisions about right and wrong take on a heavy price for the main character, Amy, as she navigates the distinction between what she wants and what pleases those around her.

3 – Twilight (2008)

Who can forget the craziness of Team Edward and Team Jacob? Clothing retailers, movie buffs, and even fast food chains cashed in on getting the massive Twilight fanbase to pick sides when it became apparent that Bella — the main protagonist in the movie series — had two possible supernatural suitors.

One werewolf and one vampire are at odds with each other because they both have strong romantic feelings for Bella. After she becomes the target of a rival band of vampires, Edward goes to great lengths to keep Bella safe.

However, a massive marketing strategy only sometimes leads to a great movie or set of movies, and people were quick to trash this popular pick.

4 – American Psycho (2000)

Ah, Patrick Bateman, the creep at the center of this film, how we love to hate him. Coming full circle, the end of the story is just like the beginning, with Patrick sitting with his colleagues and engaging in stale conversation.

Between those times, however, Bateman begins a spree that leaves several people dead. Even when he tries to confess, no one seems to believe anything he's saying.

Christian Bale does a phenomenal job playing the role of Bateman, but not everyone thinks this movie is a masterpiece.

5 – Battlefield Earth (2000)

Based on Scientology founder L. Ron Hubbard's book by the same name, this sci-fi drama was a complete theatrical and commercial disaster, despite its list of major stars like John Travolta and Forest Whitaker.

In the year 3,000, Earth is ruled by a race of giant human-like creatures known to the population as Psychlos. While small bands of humans live in freedom in hidden areas, they've virtually lost all hope of ever regaining Earth.

One human, Jonnie Goodboy Tyler, believes in the human race and manages to kill everyone on the Psychlo homeworld. The only survivors are Teri — a psycho security guard who is in a makeshift cell — and his assistant, Ker, who joins the humans to rebuild Earth.

6 – Dragonball: Evolution (2009)

This film is the first in the Dragonball series and opened to both financial and critical failure. Fans and critics alike felt that nearly everything in the film just didn't fit. Opening in the spring of 2009, this live-action movie tells the story of Goku and his ragtag team.

Gifted a Dragonball by his grandfather, Goku sets off to find another Dragonball and keep it from falling into the hands of King Piccolo, a villain bent on summoning the dragon, Shenron, to do his evil bidding.

7 – Hostel (2005)

Nasty to the core, this horror flick follows two tourists, Josh Brooks and Paxton Rodriguez. Hearing of a hostel in Slovakia with plenty of beautiful women, the two friends make their way to the member state of the European Union.

Horror buffs are a special breed of movie lovers, and while plenty of people loved this creep-fest — IMDb rates it a five-point-nine out of ten — the overall consensus is that the first movie was too much and the sequel is a no-go for many.

8 – The Bee Movie (2007)

Animations can be overly suggestive, smothering adult jokes and content into scenes that fly over most children's heads. However, The Bee Movie takes a quasi-real relationship between a woman and a bee to the extreme, causing this film to make our top ten list.

When Barry B. Benson sues the human race for stealing honey and wins, the entire ecological system of the world sinks into chaos. To right the wrong, bees and humans must work together, accepting the give-and-take dynamic of most relationships.

9 – Cannibal Holocaust (1985)

The grotesquely graphic Italian film Cannibal Holocaust has been banned in Italy and Australia, along with several other countries. And despite gaining a cult following, this film remains controversial for its sheer violence and graphic adult content.

When a film crew enters the Amazon to work on a documentary about cannibalistic tribes, they choose to continuously entertain evil after assaulting a young woman from one of the tribes.

The tribe seeks revenge for the young woman's honor. Eventually, the entire crew dies at the hands of the tribe, despite a rescue mission spearheaded by a New York University professor who recovers the crew's film reels and is horrified by the violence they capture.

10 – A Serbian Film (2010)

This appalling and horribly vivid movie follows the life of a semi-retired adult film star who, under the influence of aggression-building drugs, commits terrible acts of sexual assault on several people, including his own son.

These acts lead him to a sad and final conclusion to end the lives of his wife and son, along with himself in a ‘redeeming' death and then taking his own life.

While critics of the film compared it to Tom Six's Human Centipede, viewers of A Serbian Film were sure it deserved a ‘red flag' warning.

11 – The Wolf of Wall Street (2013)

The Wolf of Wall Street can be a very divisive film and a lot of people don't react well to the film. It's a very macho movie about the rise and downfall of Jordan Belfort.

The reason a lot of people are frustrated with fans of this movie is the way that Jordan Belfort acts throughout the film and how some people see him as a person to idolize instead of a character to learn from their mistakes.

12 – Joker (2019)

When it comes to movies that involve the characters of Gotham, Joker isn't known to be the best. In fact, it was met with a lot of hatred when it hit theaters with a lot fans comparing this version of the Joker to Heath Ledger's Joker in The Dark Knight.

As time went on, it feels like this movie gained more fans but for a lot of people, saying this is your favorite movie ever is a big issue for them.

13 – The Boondock Saints (1999)

The Boondock Saints is a movie about two Irish Catholic brothers who are determined to wipe out the crime of Boston, all in the name of God. While the movie sounds like it has a good premise, the sheer amount of violence is very scary for a lot people. Whenever a movie has this much violence in it, it's kind of terrifying when someone you're dating or just meeting says that movie is their favorite.

14 – Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker (2019)

The Rise of Skywalker was the last Star Wars film in the newer trilogy and it wasn't a hit with a lot of fans. In fact, so many fans consider it the worst movie of the entire Star Wars franchise.

For a trilogy that is beloved and iconic, it's hard to swallow that this was the last film to cap off a nine-movie saga. For fans of the series, loving this movie over any of the other Star Wars film is a huge red flag.

