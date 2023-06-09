Red, White and Blue DIY Party Ideas for 4th of July Gatherings

Just about everyone loves a good summer holiday and a reason to break out the grill and invite friends and family over to celebrate. Thanks to Renee Patrone Rhinehart and Party Host Helpers, we've got some great ideas for turning your Independence Day party into the event everyone on your block will want to attend.

1. Sweet and Salty

It's not often you run into someone who doesn't like a little bit of sweetness with their salty snack. For some, it's cheese with their PB&J. For others, it's a nice nut and chocolate trail mix. If you're looking for something simple that's cheap and easy to throw together at the last minute, look no further.

For our best sweet and salty snack, you'll need the following:

Store-bought pretzels

Your choice of Chex mix

Your favorite salted nut

Colored candy melts

Pour everything into a large mixing or serving bowl, shake it around, and voila, you've got a nice and easy snack for everyone to enjoy.

2. Ice Cold Drinks

By the time Independence Day comes around, just about everyone in the Northern Hemisphere is enjoying the heart of summer. This means warmer days and an increased need to have a cold drink on hand.

One of the best ways to add a little celebration to your drink stand is to use a kiddie pool, fill it with ice, and stash it with a variety of beverages for everyone to enjoy at their leisure.

3. Memorial Day Mocktail

Nothing says ‘4th of July' like a tasty cocktail, especially when you can also do a mocktail version for anyone that doesn't drink alcohol. This red, white, and blue-themed beverage is perfect for your holiday party and refreshing at the same time.

Simply immerse a red, white, and blue rocket ice pop into a glass of your favorite champagne and enjoy. For the non-alcoholic version, use the same rocket ice pop and sink it into a glass of seltzer water or your favorite lemon-lime soda.

And if you're needing a mix for a larger gathering of people, equal parts lemon-lime soda and fruit punch drink mix is pleasing to the palette and super easy to make on short notice.

4. Weekend Décor

No Independence Day celebration would be complete without some proper decorations. Easy to put up are some colorful red, white, and blue tulle ‘fireworks' pompoms. Decorate your front porch or back deck and even string some into your trees to put your guests in the perfect mood for family, friends, and fun.

5. Place a Bet

Keeping everyone entertained can be a chore when you have several different age groups to oversee. If you're catering to families with children of all different ages, there's an easy and fun way to get everyone involved in this activity.

For adults in your group, you can set up a small betting section for an upcoming game and let everyone take their chances on who takes home the money.

6. Party Hats

Little girls and boys at your party can create their own party hats with everything from beads and sequins to shiny fabric and a little hot glue. Parents can get involved, too, by helping their children with their creations and making sure everyone stays safe around the glue gun.

7. Hired Hand

Anyone who's ever hosted a party or family get-together knows exactly how exhausting it can be. Even in the midst of all the fun, the host or hostess is calculating if everyone had enough to eat, how far the deserts will go, and who needs a refill on their beverage of choice. It's overwhelming, even for the smoothest of hosts.

Being able to hire some much-appreciated help can go a long way in making sure that the person throwing the party has as much fun as everyone else. Whether you want someone to organize your next party or simply want someone to handle the cleanup afterward, Party Host Helpers is here to help with every aspect of your celebration in any way you need.