The Reddit Blackout: Causes, Reactions, and Potential Timelines

On Monday, June 12, Redditors worldwide attempted to log into this popular online forum-based website only to find all of their favorite subreddits went private. This is because of a protest which resulted in over 92% of Reddit going dark for 48 hours. But what is the cause of the Reddit blackout, and how long will it truly last?

What's Causing The Reddit Blackout?

A couple of months back in April, Reddit announced that it plans to begin charging developers for access to their application programming interface (API). Developers use this access for many reasons, but the big one is to create smartphone apps so users and moderators can access the website on their mobile devices.

Reddit has never asked developers to pay to access their API before. Still, this new change is significant enough for many popular third-party apps like Reddit is Fun and Apollo to choose to shut down on June 19, when Reddit's new changes begin.

The Moderators' Response

The blackout is a protest orchestrated by moderators of various subreddits across the site. Moderators are volunteers passionate about a particular subject and ensure their Reddit threads stay respectful and on-topic.

The moderators also have the power to make their subreddits private, preventing Redditors from accessing, posting, or commenting on any threads within the Subreddit. Moderators hope this protest will encourage Reddit to think twice about their new API pricing policies.

How Long Will The Blackout Last?

While many subreddit moderators plan to hold out for 48 hours, others refuse to end the blackout until Reddit gives in to their demands. Only time will tell exactly how long users will go without their beloved r/funny and r/MovieReccomendations subreddits. Redditors should plan on facing delays and restrictions for the next couple of weeks or even months.

While Redditors are blocked from their favorite platform, they've decided to take to Twitter to share their opinions on the blackout and what that means for Reddit's future.

Reddit Is Nothing Without Its Users

The Reddit blackout protest wholeheartedly inspires some. They urge protesters to keep up the excellent work and show Reddit who the boss is.

The collective Reddit community effectively killing the site in protest with the #RedditBlackout is hugely impressive and will hopefully be a reminder to all social media companies that they are nothing without their users. — Beans 🇬🇧 (@FullAhBeans) June 12, 2023

We Miss Reddit

Many individuals share that they don't know what to do with themselves without Reddit. One user says they rely on Reddit to learn new things and keep their brain occupied, while others say they use it to help them with their work. At the same time, many of them agree with the moderators for facilitating the protest against the company.

i think the reddit blackout thing is good actually because protesting a big company trying to fuck over users is always good but it presents a problem for me because i have a habitual problem of speedreading random reddit threads to keep my brain occupied and, well, — Gozu (@Gozutrucker69) June 12, 2023

I understand the reasons for the Reddit blackout and I fully support them, but man, not being able to find reputable information on a variety of niche topics for days (or indefinitely in some cases) sure isn't great. We really have put all our data eggs in very few baskets — Typer Durden is more active on tumblr (@drdevonprice) June 12, 2023

Some people even joke about Redditors' reactions to the blackout with memes about people going outside for the first time.

Redditors going outside for the first time in years after the Reddit blackout #RedditBlackout pic.twitter.com/IE7S5yNdzo — CreepperReaper (@CreepperReaper) June 12, 2023

Don't End The Protest After 48 Hours

While many are pleased to hear that Reddit may be available for users again in two days, others think the protest needs to last longer. They claim moderators should hold out until Reddit agrees to change their plans for API sharing.

The reddit blackout is cool but they shouldn't just undo it in two days that's literally going to change nothing. Turn the shit off til the company does something about it. That's an actual boycott. — Maxthetics (@Maxthetics) June 12, 2023

What You Can Do To Support The Protestors

If you're on the side of the moderators, one Twitter user has an idea of what people can do to hit Reddit where it hurts. That is if you have a Reddit Premium subscription.