Rediscover Classics: 15 Books Every Bookworm Should Get Into

So many excellent books to read, and hardly any time! If you’re looking for books with the most incredible plots, this list is the best place to start. These are the best books to get into according to a popular online platform:

1. Candide by Voltaire

Candide is an exceptional story that resists the injuries of time. Voltaire argued that optimism is absurd and evil does no one good. It’s best to get into the pages to learn the lessons this book offers.

2. Of Mice and Men by John Steinbeck

A majority of people chase the American dream. They believe that when they travel to the country, their lives will improve as America is “the land of opportunity.” However, the author challenges this notion in the intriguing pages of the book.

3. The Picture of Dorian Gray by Oscar Wilde

Online users agreed that this is one of the best books for a quick read. It has an intriguing plot, fantastic imagery, and a delightful message. According to critics, The Picture Of Dorian Gray has the power to corrupt or correct, depending on how you interpret it.

4. Flowers for Algernon by Daniel Keys

Flowers For Algernon brings sadness related to severe world issues and human intelligence. As the author has lived on both sides of the spectrum, he does an excellent job representing mental health.

5. 1984 by George Orwell

This book is a must-read! It offers encouragement for the future and presents a perspective that will live with you forever. It is classic, timeless, and represents the world in all aspects. Yes, this world will differ from the one we line in, but it’s creepily familiar.

6. Stoner by John Williams

The best way to describe Stoner is as a work of perfection. It showcases William Stoner in a heroic light and focuses on the importance of being passionate about love and life.

7. The Time Machine by H.G. Wells

The title lets you know that you’ll travel back to a time when life was much more straightforward. The author focuses on class divisions and how they ruin humankind. As expected, a time traveler uses a time machine to go into the future, leaving you to make their implications.

8. Jane Eyre by Charlotte Bronte

Jane Eyre offers the message of morality. Jane denies Mr.Rochester’s advances because she believes in her morals, values, and self-conviction. Her struggle for self-realization and against adversity makes her a heroine. Her character makes her an example of one of the best women in the Victorian era.

9. East of Eden by John Steinbeck

The book highlights the relationship between two sets of brothers, Charles and Adam, and Arron and Cal. In the broader sense, the book offers tips on handling things when they are out of control. It’s all about determinism and dedication, two qualities that everyone should try to muster.

10. The Awakening by Kate Chopin

A book that will make you fall in love with post-modernism, even Impressionism! The Awakening is a case study of 19th-century feminism. Historic in nature, it highlights why self-ownership was a tenet in the era. Every page will lure you in, leaving you emotional over what the story has and lacks.

11. First Love by Ivan Turgenev

Do you remember what falling in love for the first time felt like? First Love will take you back to the good old days by sharing a story about the ups and downs of adolescent love. When a sixteen-year-old boy falls in love with an older woman, he goes through a whirlwind of emotions. Readers agree that the love story in their book is captivating.

12. Dune by Frank Herbert

Dune introduces you to a future that is all about planetary fiefs. It takes you through the story of Paul Atreides and his family as they live on Planet Arrakis. Dune’s central message is that of a hero’s journey as Paul travels through Arrakis to protect his people.

13. The Stepford Wives by Ira Levin

The fact that this book is an ongoing television series makes it worth the read. The Stepford Wives is about Joanna Eberhart, her family, and other homemakers who live in Stepford. Joanna tries to uncover why the wives are submissive and have lost their free will to think and eventually realizes they are programmed to behave in a certain way.

14. The Sun Also Rises by Ernest Hemingway

If you like to drink in novels, this one is perfect for you. It is detailed but easy to read, making you feel like you are part of the plot. You’ll relate to the characters when they flounder, feel purposeless, and too worldly to move back home. The book focuses on the disillusionment of “the lost generation” and why their lives lack meaningful foundations.

15. The Great Gatsby by F. Scott Fitzgerald

The Great Gatsby has captivated readers over the years with its compelling characters and unique themes. Set in 1920, it opens up a world of greed, wealth, and ambition and explores the elusive American dream. Gatsby is a multi-dimensional character who will reel you on with his determination and tragic flaws. He battles through societal privilege, materialism, and the human condition.

