Relationship Danger Zone: The Startling Cause of 43% Of Divorces

Marriage is a rite of passage, and engaging in one is often rooted in hopes of solidifying a union. However, with divorce rates on the rise, there are many reasons leading up to the failure of marriage. As divorce affects millions of people in America, it is necessary to understand its typical causes and signs to help both parties make more informed decisions.

The Current Landscape: Grounds of Divorce

In 2021 alone, a staggering number of nearly 690,000 divorces was recorded. To better understand the situation, an online survey of 1000 Americans who are either divorced or are currently seeking a divorce sheds light on some common patterns and causes for the termination of marriage.

All couples must identify the grounds for ending the marriage when filing for a divorce. Generally, people opt for a no-fault divorce, suggesting that irreconcilable differences are causing 31% percent of divorces.

Similarly, a lack of family support is the leading cause, as indicated by 43% of couples. In contrast, infidelity causes 34% of marriages to end. Statistics, however, only show part of the picture. For instance, some couples opt for a no-fault divorce because it’s easier than divorcing on the grounds of adultery.

Diverse Struggles: Conflicts That Put Couples to The Test

Conflicts within couples can occur over a spectrum of concerns, such as career choices, parenting differences, division of household labor, and relationships with family and friends.

Journey Through Time: Shifting Reasons for Different Marriage Stages

Interestingly, reasons for divorce differ based on the duration of the marriage. Incompatibility was more common among couples seeking divorce within divorce within the first year of their marriage.

Those who had been married for two to eight years reported a lack of family support as the leading cause of divorce. For most couples who had been together for nine or more years, the divorce was instigated by infidelity or a lack of intimacy.

Better Safe Than Sorry: Detecting Signs of Marital Trouble

Indeed, some concerns warrant the termination of marriage as the best course of action. However, it’s fair to assume that many couples fail to recognize the problems in their early stages where resolution is probable.

Of the 43% who attributed their divorce to a lack of family support, only 21% considered that disapproval of a spouse by family and friends was a sign of a risky marriage.

Detecting the signs that a marriage is in trouble can assist immensely. The most common ones were poor communication, a lack of interest in one another, poor conflict resolution, lack of respect, and increased criticism from one’s partner.

Unmet Desires: Connection Between Marriage Intentions and Divorce Causes

When a marriage is rooted in a desire that goes unfulfilled, the chances of divorce can increase. There is a surprising correlation between the reasons for marriage and the grounds for divorce. The cause of a union can very well be an indicator of its termination.

Those who wished to marry for financial security, convenience, medical, and legal reasons were prone to incompatibility because they looked at factors beyond romantic affiliation. Similarly, those who got married for legal reasons or as an act of formality often reported suffering from a lack of intimacy.

Divorcees’ Insights: Lessons for Future

While divorce isn’t inherently harmful, there may be times when simply making better choices could have helped the couple. A survey's statistics suggest that fewer than five percent of divorcees believe their marriage couldn’t have been saved. The remaining ninety-five percent beg to differ:

63% of the divorcees felt a better understanding of the marriage commitment before marrying could’ve prevented the divorce.

56% share that understanding each other’s values and morals before marriage could’ve saved the union.

Other preventative factors could’ve been a delay in starting a family and seeking professional help from a marriage counselor.

Fortunately, these reflections can serve as valuable lessons for married couples and divorced individuals who wish to pursue successful companions later.

