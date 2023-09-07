15 Relationship Wisdoms Men Have Gained and Want to Share”

Love is a beautiful thing. It brings joy, companionship, and fulfillment to our lives. But as we all know, it can also bring heartache, pain, and disappointment.

Men have had their fair share of difficulties in love and relationships. But what matters most is that they learn from those experiences. Here are some relationship lessons men have learned from their experiences.

1. Prioritize Communication

A prevalent point in this discussion is the importance of communication. Many men shared that not being open and honest about their feelings led to misunderstandings and, ultimately, the relationship's downfall.

In a relationship, it is crucial to take the time to listen to your partner and constructively express your thoughts and feelings.

2. Having Different Interests Is Not Bad

It's okay to have different interests from your partner; having separate hobbies and passions can be healthy. Many men advise that while spending quality time with your partner is essential, pay attention to your interests and hobbies.

Learning to pursue your passions and maintain your sense of identity is equally important.

3. Trust Is Earned

Trust is a crucial component of any relationship. Many men learned the hard way that they couldn't take it for granted. It takes time to build, and it can be easily broken. Work on building trust with your partner, and don't betray them — it is something that's earned, not given.

Both parties need to learn to develop trust in each other and avoid betraying that trust in all ways possible.

4. Don't Rush Into Things

Often, folks learn the hard way that rushing into a relationship can be a recipe for disaster. People should take all the time they can get in the world to get to know someone before committing. There is no need to rush into things because you feel lonely.

5. Respect Each Other's Boundaries

Boundaries are essential in any relationship, and so is respecting each other's limits. Everyone has their own boundaries and comfort zones. Respect your partner, and don't push them too far.

“It is unfair and ridiculous to push your partner to do something they're uncomfortable with,” someone writes. If you can respect your partner's boundaries, they'll respect yours.

6. Compromise Is Key

Compromise is another vital lesson that many men learned from their past relationships. Relationships are not always a bed of roses. Certain instances will arise where you might need to get uncomfortable for a while, and this is no cause for alarm.

Relationships require compromise from both partners. Be willing to meet your partner halfway on some matters.

7. Love Takes Work

Love may be a powerful emotion, but it takes work to maintain a healthy and fulfilling relationship. While love is essential to a relationship, it's not enough to sustain it. Relationships require work, commitment, and compromise from both parties.

One contributor thinks that if someone isn't willing to put in the effort to make the relationship work, it's a sign that they aren't invested, and it's time to move on.

8. Beware Of Jealousy

Jealousy can be a destructive force in a relationship, and it's crucial to trust your partner and not let jealousy consume them.

Jealousy is a leading cause of many broken relationships and marriages today. Jealousy only builds up resentment, which ultimately destroys the relationship.

9. Learn from Your Mistakes

Mistakes are inevitable in any relationship, but learning from them is important to avoid making the same mistakes in the future.

Take the falls for your actions, and learn from them. Reflecting on what went wrong in past relationships can also help improve future ones.

10. Make Time for Each Other

Life can get busy, but making time for your partner is essential. Don't let work or other obligations come between you and your partner. People hate to be ignored or overlooked, so make time for each other and prioritize your relationship.

11. Don't Be Afraid to Walk Away

Sometimes, a relationship isn't meant to be despite our best efforts. Many men learned that it's okay to walk away from a relationship that isn't working. Don't stay in a relationship just because it's comfortable or familiar. Don't be afraid to end things if you're not happy.

12. Don't Settle for Less Than You Deserve

You deserve to be in a relationship with someone who values and respects you. Don't settle for less than you deserve, and don't compromise your standards for anybody. They will love you more for being your true self.

13. Make Sure You Love Them, And Not the Idea You Created in Your Head

There's this thing we do as humans where we sometimes create someone to be a person they're really not. We daydream of doing things with them when really that's not in their personality to be like that. Make sure you're really in love with the person directly in front of you and not the person you're making them to be in your head.

14. Have a Realistic Timeline

Especially when you first start dating, it's really easy to think that you should already start looking at apartments together and start shopping for engagement rings. It's important to talk about where you see yourselves in the next 6 months, year, and five years. Is your new partner hoping to be married in three years but you'd rather wait a bit longer? Make sure you all talk about your life timeline.

15. Watch How They Treat Your Friends and Family

A big key to how they'll treat you is how they interact with your friends and family. Do they engage themselves and go with the flow, or do they sit in another room and complain the entire time? Figure out what you want from a partner when it comes to the people you love and make sure you don't settle for less.

