Remake of 1984 Cult Classic ‘Electric Dreams’ in the Works

Film executive Paul Davidson has acquired the rights to remake the 1984 cult classic Electric Dreams. The sci-fi rom-com directed by Steve Barron and written by Rusty Lemorande stars Lenny Von Dohlen, Virginia Madsen (pictured, above), and Maxwell Caulfield.

As reported by Variety, “Davidson — who previously ran the Orchard and IDW Entertainment — struck the deal with Lemorande (Yentl, Caddyshack), who retained the rights to the film after its release nearly four decades ago. Brian T. Arnold, whose script In the End appeared on the 2021 Black List and is being produced by Sister, will pen the new movie.”

In a statement, Davidson describes 1984's Electric Dreams as “an iconic film that left a deep imprint on me from the first time I saw it.” He continues, “Released in what is clearly one of the best decades for film ever, it remains a classic that feels especially prescient today. Joining forces with Brian and Rusty is immensely exciting.”

Electric Dreams Is About a Love Triangle Involving AI

Electric Dreams stars the late Lenny Von Dohlen as Miles Harding, an architect whose sentient cutting-edge computer named Edgar (voiced by Bud Cort) falls in love with Miles' upstairs girlfriend (Virginia Madsen). The movie became a cult classic, and its soundtrack — featuring popular songs by Giorgio Moroder, Culture Club, Jeff Lynne, and Heaven 17 — contributed considerably to that status. The song “Together in Electric Dreams” by Moroder and featuring vocals by Human League singer Philip Oakey became a top hit in the United Kingdom.

Lemorande will executive-produce the remake. “I’m glad this project is getting a new life,” says Lemorande in a statement. “With all the recent AI developments, it’s time it’s remade. Hopefully Edgar will soon become as famous as Hal.”

“I’m so excited to be a part of bringing Electric Dreams to our modern age,” says writer Brian T. Arnold. “The recent advances in and proliferation of artificial intelligence have made us all rethink our relationship to technology and what it truly means to be human. This project is such a fun opportunity to explore how technology is rapidly changing the way we live, work, create, and even fall in love – which is actually kind of existentially terrifying if you stop and think about it.”

Both Davidson and Arnold are billed as producers on the Electric Dreams remake—no word yet about casting or if original star Madsen could return in some capacity.