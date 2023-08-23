Revamped Brilliance: 20 Remakes That Surpass the Original in Every Way

Even for the most renowned and accomplished directors, remaking a movie deemed a classic decades after its release is a formidable engagement. However, below are some recasts that win the crowd over their original, according to online forum users.

1 – Casino Royale (2006)

Daniel Craig's first outing as Bond in 2006's Casino Royale marked a welcome artistic shift for the series as stark realism gains appeal. It's interesting to note that a comedic movie version of Ian Fleming's Casino Royale was released in 1967. On the other hand, the 2006 film Casino Royale offers a darker interpretation of the dapper hero, redefining 007 for the contemporary action spy period.

2 – Heat (1995)

Comparing this remake with its 1989 original, L.A. Takedown, a viewer acknowledged how similar the movies are, but how the production value made a huge difference. Micheal Mann revisited his original script, making it a feature film in which veteran actors Al Pacino and Robert Deniro first appeared together on screen.

3 – Dune (2021)

While Daniel Lynch attempted the arduous task of condensing this science fiction novel into a 2-hour film, Denis Villeneuve's 2021 adaptation harnessed advanced technology to improve the gross-out effects of the 1984 adaptation, focusing on dazzling imagery. He also segmented the story into two parts to allow time for setting up the luxurious lore of Arrakis and the Atreides family.

4 – It (2017)

The 2017 horror film remake wisely divided the tale into two chapters so that each chapter could concentrate on one of the two time periods. This remake succeeds because of the flawless casting of its older and younger characters. Unlike Wallace's adaptation, the new version allowed each member of The Losers Club to have more depth than the previous version, which had omitted crucial subplots.

5 – The Mummy (1999)

The 1932 version of this action-adventure offered moviegoers a supernatural horror spin before Brendan Fraser's swaggering antics in 1999. Although the original film is still the finest, viewers found the remake far more entertaining since it largely abandoned horror in favor of the adventure genre. Additionally, it boasted avant-garde aesthetics for the time and unmistakable chemistry between Fraser and Rachel Weisz.

6 – War of the Worlds (2005)

This and the 1953 adaptation broke new ground, given the technological advancement at the time. However, Steven Spielberg's adaptation infused excitement and emotions, drifting viewers between fear and love as the film progressed. This is owing to the focus of its rendition and the better actors it assembled.

7 – True Grit (2010)

Even if the 1969 version captures the essence of traditional Western filmmaking at the time, the performances and aesthetics of the 2010 remake outshine it. The characters' depth, nuance, and endearment made for a celebrated experience.

8 – Ocean's Eleven (2001)

Frank Sinatra may have been the Ocean of 1960 original; George Clooney and his crew get the applause given their apparent motive for the robbery, stronger and more likable characters, and a more thoughtful script that makes way for two sequels and a spinoff.

9 – The Thing (1982)

Being more faithful to source materials, John Carpenter's modification of the book Who Goes There? comes with some embellishments, creativity, and terrifying exercise of artistic skills that dwarf the 1951 movie model of the book and make many viewers believe this is the original adaptation.

10 – A Star is Born (2018)

With three previous adaptations of the same name (1937, 1957, and 1976), Bradley Cooper had his work cut out on his directorial debut by making the fourth adaptation of this musical film heavily influenced by the 1932 film, What Price Hollywood? And he, along with Lady Gaga, possessed the ideal amount of chemistry to bring the classic Hollywood movie into the twenty-first century, taking full advantage of their chance to shine.

11 – Hamlet (1996)

Mel Gibson played the titular role in the 1990 rendering of the same name that was trimmed to a length appropriate for the big screen, stripping it of its allure. The speed of the plot was accelerated by breaking up lengthy blocks of text and switching lines. Kenneth Banagh led the first uncut theatrical rendering of the text, adopting a 19th-century setting but retaining its Elizabethan English. Thus making it one of the best Shakespeare film adaptations ever produced.

12 – West Side Story (2021)

The 2021 remake by Steven Spielberg modernizes the traditional tragic love narrative to depict the protagonists' cultures more accurately.

In contrast to the 1961 version, in which Natalie Wood and George Chakiris wore heavier makeup to seem Puerto Rican, Spielberg's remake features Puerto Ricans and others of Latino origin. This has made room for more truthful portrayals by supporting diversity.

Rachel Zegler is the first actor of Colombian heritage to win the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Musical. Thanks to the success of West Side Story.

13 – His Girl Friday (1940)

Beyond being one of the first movies with overlapping dialogue, this gender-flipped version accomplished something noteworthy. Starring Rosalind Russell as Hildy and Cary Grant as Walter Burns, it establishes itself as one of the most recognizable romantic geek comedies. It demonstrates what is possible when filmmakers put their unique spin on a well-known tale.

14 – Little Women (2019)

Gerwig's Little Women takes literary licenses with the story and effectively employs non-linear storytelling to support the film's emotional arcs. The fact that Gerwig's picture succeeds in making Amy (Florence Pugh) likable is arguably more impressive than the fact that all of its forerunners have failed to do so. Because each of the March sisters is given equal attention in Gerwig's version, Amy can be portrayed with more sympathy.

15 – Cheaper by the Dozen (2003)

Shawn Levy's version consciously strayed from its autobiographical sources to concentrate on its own made-up enormous family, the Bakers. This classic featured Steve Martin and Bonnie Hunt in memorable comedy roles and was still relevant in the early 2000s.

16 – The Secret Life of Walter Mitty (2013)

Not a lot of people know that Ben Stiller's version of The Secret Life of Walter Mitty is actually a remake of a 1947 film. The plots are a little different as they're set nearly 70 years apart, but both films share the same heart.

17 – The Parent Trap (1998)

While Hayley Mills' movie is always going to be considered a classic, most fans know The Parent Trap from Lindsay Lohan's portrayal of Hallie and Annie. The movie has become a cult classic in recent years, with people doing the secret handshake at weddings, to adults related to Chessy and Meredith Blake more and more as they get older.

18 – Freaky Friday (2003)

A lot of fans agree they love Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan in the 2003 version of Freaky Friday. From great acting to awesome music, this version of the film did a great job and it was also nostalgic for parents to watch after also growing up with the same story that came out in 1976 with Jodie Foster.

19 – The Great Gatsby (2013)

Because The Great Gatsby is such a classic story, the novel has been adapted a number of times, but the 2013 one is seen as a remake of the 1974 version of the film. It, of course, follows Nick, Daisy, and Gatsby as they navigate life in the roaring 20s, fighting for love and wealth.

20 – The Hills Have Eyes (2006)

Not only was the first movie in this series redone after its 1970s counterparts, but the second movie also went into reproduction after the success of this remake. The movie follows a family who are traveling and fall into the hands of cannibals in the desert.

Source: Reddit