From Scandoval and Beyond: Moments To Remember From Vanderpump Rules Season 10

Vanderpump Rules Season 10 shocked fans of the show, reality TV, and Bravo as the world watched Tom Sandoval cheat on longtime girlfriend and beloved cast member Ariana Maddix with their best friend, Raquel Leviss. The scandal, quickly dubbed “Scandoval” changed the face of reality television as fans know it.

While Leviss refused to sign on for the newest season of Vanderpump Rules, all the usual suspects are slated to return in season eleven. And since drama will abound thanks to the return of both Maddix and Sandoval, crucial moments from season 10 need revisiting before the new season premieres in January.

1. The Divorce of the Bubbas

It seems strange how quickly audiences forgot about the incredibly massive moment at the beginning of Vanderpump Rules Season 10 when they learned that Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz got a divorce after 12 years in a relationship and five years of marriage. It felt as though producers poised the divorce as a main storyline, but with the breaking of the Scandoval info, the divorce storyline quickly lost steam.

2. James Kennedy's New Girl

In the first episode of Vanderpump Rules Season 10, audiences learn that James Kennedy moved on from his ex, Raquel Leviss, with a new girl – Ally Lewber. The new girl came on the scene only five weeks after Kennedy and Leviss called their engagement quits, but the quickness of their relationship seems unimportant to Kennedy's castmates throughout the season.

3. The Hookup Drama

After much debate and plenty of covering it up, Lala Kent and James finally admitted to hooking up as their relationships began. This sparked a major moment between James and Raquel, adding friction to their already hostile break-up.

4. The Randall Scandal

At last season's reunion, news broke of Lala Kent's ex, Randall Emmett, orchestrating a casting couch situation in his audition rooms, among other accusations of mishandling of assets. Vanderpump Rules Season 10 sees Lala dealing with the fallout of the scandal as she tries to pick up the pieces of her life and move past the shadow of Randall Emmett.

5. The Podcast Debacle

On Scheananigans with Scheana Shay, Scheana asked Schwartz about his divorce from Katie, but it didn't end there. Scheana also made several off-color jokes about Schwartz and Raquel hooking up. This would go on to cause unending drama between Scheana and Katie in Vanderpump Rules Season 10, even resulting in Katie being uninvited from Scheana's wedding.

6. Tom Sandoval & the Most Extras

Audiences everywhere wish they could forget the ill-fated band that Sandoval created in Vanderpump Rules Season 10, but it lives on in VPR fans' collective memory as a particularly cringe-inducing experience that can't be unseen. The band performs covers and a few originals but seems mostly like a vehicle for allowing Sandoval to continue to publicly stroke his ego.

7. The Support of Arianna Madix

While not one particular moment, Arianna Madix's support of Raquel throughout Vanderpump Rules Season 10 left a sour taste in viewers' mouths. Ariana didn't shy away from heaping affection and support on Raquel through the drama she caused between Katie and Schwartz, but as she offered support, Raquel snuck around with Sandoval, Arianna's longtime partner.

8. The Oliver Drama

Observant fans will recognize the girls' server at the Vanderpump Cocktail Garden, Oliver Saunders, as Garcelle Beauvais' oldest son. At cocktails on the divorce celebration weekend Katie threw, the girls discovered Lala had previously met Oliver, though Oliver seemed to have forgotten. Raquel's interest was peeked, seemingly by Lala's desire for him, and she went out of her way that night to make out with Oliver in front of everyone, cameras included.

9. Drinks at the Mondrian

Supposedly, this night started the affair between Raquel and Sandoval. After leaving the girl's trip at Lake Havasu, Charli Burnett and Raquel crashed the boys' night that Scheana orchestrated for Schwartz. Eagle-eyed fans will notice the way Sandoval lit up when Raquel walked into the room, and it turns out that after drinks, Raquel, Sandoval, and Schwartz left together.

10. Sandoval Defends Raquel's Feelings

At a pool party at Sandoval's house, the tryst between James and Lala at the beginning of Raquel and James' relationship comes up. Lala and James don't want the conversation to go any further, and Lala attempts to stand up for herself, only to have Sandoval, totally uninvolved in the situation, jump in to come to Raquel's defense.

11. Playa Del Drama

Scheana Shay and Brock Davies get married at a beautiful resort in Playa Del Carmen, and while that feels like the headline, the wedding took up the least amount of brain space for audiences. Instead, viewers focused in on things like Scheana moving Katie into a completely different room, driven by justifiable pettiness, Lala spending more time with Katie and Kristina Kelly than with Scheana and the wedding party, and the Kiss Heard ‘Round the World.

12. The Kiss Heard ‘Round the World

While in Playa Del Carmen for the wedding of two dear friends, Schwartz and Raquel figure an impromptu makeout is just what the situation calls for. The two make out poolside, directly across from a cheering group of friends (including Tom Sandoval. Gross.), and give Katie the ultimate middle finger as Schwartz breaks her most important post-divorce rule: no hooking up in the friend group.

13. The Abbey

Over drinks with the girls, Ally reveals that she saw Sandoval and Raquel together at the Abbey at a time that was far from appropriate. For a moment, audiences wondered if she had meant Schwartz and just got the wrong Tom, but she quickly insisted that she saw Sandoval and Raquel, and the closeness between the two didn't leave much room for Jesus.

14. Scheana Trusts Raquel

In a move that can only be considered ill-fated, Scheana goes on record in Vanderpump Rules Season 10 saying that she would trust Raquel Leviss naked and in bed with her new husband. The comment aged about as well as milk and continues coming back in sound bites to remind Scheana just how badly she misjudged Raquel.

15. The Drink Throwing Incident

In the way only Tom Schwartz can manage, he riles James Kennedy up enough to receive an ice-cold drink to the face. The joke made by Schwartz lacked any humor, but what it lacked in humor, it made up for in targeted pain as it landed with James.

The reference to James' ill-fated proposal to Raquel, Rachella, received an instant reaction from James in the form of a cocktail thrown at Schwartz. No one in the group managed to condone that behavior, though, and James quickly cooled down and apologized.

16. The Truth Will Out

The truth begins leaking out of the edges of Tom Sandoval's lies as Ken Todd, Lisa Vanderpump's husband, “conveniently” reveals he heard about an unsanctioned sleepover between Raquel, Schwartz, and Sandoval that took place after the beach party. Importantly, it also took place while Arianna was away caring for her dying grandmother.

17. Like a Bolt of Lightning

With Charli in town, Raquel heads out to shop for a birthday gift for herself. After perusing a store full of clothes, she decides on a dainty, gold lightning bolt necklace. Fans noticed this necklace and its strange similarity to a lightning bolt necklace worn by Sandoval right as news of #Scandoval began breaking.

18. Raquel Pries

In true Raquel fashion, she initiates a conversation with Arianna about the state of her relationship with Sandoval. Viewers know that Arianna had a hard year, from the death of her dog to the death of her grandmother, and Tom managed to be less than supportive throughout it all, even regularly bringing up issues he had with their intimacy.

Arianna explains to Raquel that she wants to try her best with Tom but finds it hard, and Raquel offers completely inappropriate advice that somehow manages to put the onus for the breakdown squarely on Arianna's shoulders.

19. That Episode

Too much happened in the real Vanderpump Rules Season 10 finale, “#Scandoval,” to possibly cover it all, but the highlights include Arianna telling Sandoval that she wishes he were dead, Scheana realizing the error of her ways, Raquel and Tom very awkwardly embracing onscreen, leaving viewers sick to their stomachs, Sandoval disgustingly breaking down every five seconds as though he is somehow the victim, and the return of Kristen Doute, Sandoval's ex.

20. The Big Finale

The Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion episodes were, in a word, juicy, but they didn't manage to reveal an abundance of new knowledge. However, there were incredible moments that might make a comeback in the new season.

Lala refused to speak to Sandoval unless it was an insult, Arianna completely refused to look him or Raquel in the face, Scheana couldn't be in the same room as Raquel thanks to a restraining order, and James Kennedy shouted, quite possibly the most iconic line in all of Bravo's reunion history: “You're a p– p– head.”