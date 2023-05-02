Remembering Jerry Springer: A TV Titan

Jerry Springer has departed the stage for good at 79 years old.

The global media sensation was famous for his confrontational chat show that earned some of the highest viewership of the ‘90s. A post shares his obituary today:

BREAKING: Jerry Springer has died at the age of 79, his representative says. https://t.co/HXAmzuIwGK pic.twitter.com/SsiGW00IBi — NBC News (@NBCNews) April 27, 2023

Immigrant's Son to Politician

The son of Jewish refugees fleeing the Holocaust, Springer was born in London, England, in 1944. A 5-year-old Springer migrated to America, where in the ‘60s, he eventually studied for a degree in political science. Furthermore, Springer also qualified as a lawyer with a J.D. degree.

During this time, Springer participated in civil rights and anti-war rallies before entering the political arena in 1970. His greatest achievement was winning re-election to Cincinnati City Council in 1977 with so many votes that he became the city mayor. He even became campaign adviser to Robert F. Kennedy prior to his assassination.

Cincinnati's Favorite News Anchor

During his college days, Springer started climbing the showbusiness ladder, first as an undergraduate at Tulane University working on college radio, before breaking into TV news reporting following his political stint.

He became Cincinnati’s most-watched news anchor up until 1993 when he made his historical debut on The Jerry Springer Show. This smash-hit TV program became a household name across the world, making Springer a very wealthy man.

The Chat Show of All Chat Shows

His no-holds-barred combative chat show gave a voice to America’s subclasses, his popularity even eclipsing The Oprah Winfrey Show in some quarters. Springer's legacy of more than 5,000 episodes gave a voice to some of America’s most borderline personalities.

In 2003, Springer truly became part of the zeitgeist when Jerry Springer: The Opera debuted in London. However, the highly talented politician, news anchor, and TV personality is no longer with us.

NBCUniversal released a statement praising his achievements, citing his understanding of both “the powerful and the man on the street.” Moreover, they praise his ability to speak up “for the marginalized and unrepresented.”

Jerry Springer is survived by his wife, Micki Velton, and his daughter, Katie.

What The Internet Is Saying

Online forums are sending tributes, memes, and video clips of their favorite Springer moments. Here is what some people are saying.

This user references Springer's guests' most likely place to shop.

All Walmarts will close today in his honor — Frank (@FrankSwinosan) April 27, 2023

Time for a Binge Watch

While the next contributor is at a loss. Three days' leave should do the trick — I wonder what show he may watch during his absence?

I called into work to tell them I’ll be taking 3 days of bereavement leave because my dude Jerry Springer passed away. 🙏🏻 — Dozer Dude (@TheDozerDude) April 27, 2023

Mid-Nineties Love

Anyone who grew up in the nineties will have fond memories of seeing the hijinks unfold on any weekday afternoon. This lady knows.

This is unfortunate ☹️ I grew up watching damn near all his episodes when I was young. Funniest and craziest show,, he will be missed 🙏🕊️ — JD (@JazzieBbyj) April 27, 2023

Look What You Did

Not all the commenters agree. This thread member is less sanguine about his influence on our lives. Let's be honest — they aren't lying, or are they?

A key figure in the downward spiral of American television — Boomdrummer (@Boomdrummer2) April 27, 2023

Reality TV or Just Reality?

Another user observes how Jerry's world is unfolding for real on the streets of America. At least Jerry got to see all his hard work rewarded.

RIP Jerry! On a lighter note (or not) the whole world has become a Jerry Spinger show, he will be laughing from above 🙏🏻 — Lucy Terblanche 🇿🇦 🇬🇧 (@lucyterblanche) April 27, 2023

Belated Apologies

However, even Springer himself lamented the negative part of his TV legacy, admitting he would never watch the show himself.

um… later in life, he did in fact express regret that he had coarsened television pic.twitter.com/3FQI7gFBu9 — J. M. Nsho (@JMNSHO) April 27, 2023

An Everyman

Anyhow, back to the love. There are always sweet anecdotes revealed after a well-respected personality leaves us: here is one of those.

Saw Jerry Springer at Planet Hollywood in Orlando many years ago with my children while on holiday from the UK. My kids loved his show. JERRY JERRY JERRY — Peter May (@Petertheblue) April 27, 2023

We Will Miss You

Finally, a fan says what we are all thinking, and the sole reason 99% of people watched the show: those fights! Jerry! Jerry! Jerry!

…his fights were legendary



RIP — HispanoChucky (@HispanoChucky) April 27, 2023

