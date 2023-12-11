Gen Z Sees Many Benefits in a Return to the Classic Office

Between 2019 and 2023, the number of people in the United States who work from home increased an incredible five times. Some 40% of American employees currently work remotely at least one day a week. But a growing number of Gen Z, including 7 out of 10 2023 college graduates, say they want to spend more time in the office, not less.

During the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns, working from home emerged as the “new normal” for millions of working professionals worldwide. Even today, many organizations continue to embrace a fully remote or a hybrid work model for their employees. However, recent studies suggest that many workers, particularly Gen Z, are no longer interested in working from home and want to return to the office.

In 2021, Microsoft published a study involving 61,000 employees transitioning to remote work from office work during the pandemic. Most of these employees felt remote work has made them less dynamic and more isolated. Gen Z workers have been affected the most by the solitude of working from home. And according to a 2021 Cigna study, 41% of surveyed remote workers aged 66 and older felt lonely while working remotely. This percentage rose to 79% for young adults aged 18 to 24.

To understand why remote work makes Gen Zers feel lonely, Business Insider had conversations with different Gen Zers working in consulting, public relations, technology, and many other industries. Most respondents said remote work gave them little or no chance of developing meaningful working relationships with their colleagues. Many experts believe such professional relationships and interactions are critical to workers' mental health and future career growth. Some workers also mentioned that remote work lowered their morale and curtailed career growth opportunities.

Gen Zers still working from a remote location have been seeking connections beyond work, and some are working from libraries, co-working spaces, or coffee shops. Others are turning to virtual co-working spaces to stave off loneliness.

Why Do Gen Z Workers Want to Return to The Office?

Gen Z workers are young people who have grown up in the digital era and are incredibly tech-savvy. They prefer setting their own schedules, which may suggest that remote work is great for them. However, most of these entry-level jobholders and recent college graduates value the experience of working in an office. They want to experience an office culture and receive direct feedback from managers. Also, some youngsters want to take advantage of perks such as company fitness centers, free snacks, etc.

Another reason Gen Z workers are willing to return to the office is insufficient working space at home. Many recently graduated from college and live in small apartments they share with roommates. They also find it challenging to work from home because shared apartments don't necessarily provide a distraction-free environment and essential office supplies to perform their work efficiently. More than 50% of Gen Z workers felt unmotivated and unproductive while working from home. These factors led to boredom, sleep disruptions, and loss of focus.

Most of today’s Gen Z employees are ambitious and expect regular promotions and higher salaries. According to a recent study, three out of four Gen Z workers are looking for a promotion within one year in their first job. They feel that returning to the office will make it easier for them to work harder and achieve their promotion and higher salary goals. Moreover, many of these young professionals have seen their family members lose their jobs and are more than willing to strengthen their careers by learning new skills while working in the office environment.

Social Benefits of Returning to the Office

Offices are not just places where people work. They’re also hubs for innovation and collaboration, where workers can connect with their work and form new professional relationships as well as friendships.

Being around coworkers who share a common goal can reinforce the purpose of an individual within the organization. Working in the office also drives a sense of belonging among workers, which is harder to build in a remote working environment.

Friendships and connections built in the office drive employee satisfaction in those offices. These relationships are often created during after-work coffee meetups or happy hours. Recent studies have found that compared to full-time remote workers, office workers have 33% more friends.

Employee productivity can also improve significantly in a physical workplace. Factors including resource availability, access to information, guidance and support from peers and superiors, all make the office more attractive. Many Gen Z employees feel productivity is a more important reason for their desire to return to the office than building relationships.

Compared to working remotely, an office environment is more conducive to collaboration. Remote workers generally spend their entire day working in isolation. However, working in an office offers ample opportunity for in-person collaboration.

Need More Financial Benefits?

During the COVID-19 pandemic, there was a surge in the number of digital nomads and other professionals working from home. Unfortunately, many of these workers didn't have access to different financial benefits generally available to employees in the United States. In those troubled times, investing or saving for the future was not a priority for many young workers. However, with things settling down, it makes sense for Gen Z workers to plan for a secure future by making the most of different financial benefits.

Many young professionals joining the workforce as remote workers need to consider their Social Security benefits. These benefits are a critical component of an individual's retirement income in the United States. Getting back to the office will help them take a detailed look at their eligibility for receiving spousal Social Security benefits and other related perks.

The mega backdoor Roth is a crucial investment strategy for high-earners who can't invest in a Roth IRA because of the income limits. With a mega backdoor Roth, these people can contribute more to a Roth IRA and/or Roth 401(k) than the standard limits. As of 2023, only those earning less than or equal to $153,000 can contribute to a Roth IRA. Gen Z workers earning more than this can make a mega backdoor Roth a part of their investment strategy. However, to take advantage of this benefit, the employer's retirement plan must allow after-tax contributions beyond the limits of standard pre-tax or Roth contributions.

Like many other expenses, higher education costs have increased by leaps and bounds over the last few decades. Therefore, as future parents, today's Gen Z should also start saving for their future children as early as possible. UTMA and 529 Plan are two popular tax-advantaged accounts for American parents looking to save for their children’s college expenses. A 529 plan pays college tuition fees and other qualified costs such as books, room and board, and technology. In these plans, funds grow tax-free, and the withdrawals are also tax-free as long as they are qualified educational expenses. A UTMA account, on the other hand, can be used not just for educational costs, but for anything beneficial to the child.

As the world returns to normal after a devastating pandemic, more and more Gen Z workers are returning to offices for social, psychological, financial, and career-related reasons.

This article was produced Media Decision and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.