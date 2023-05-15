The Remote Work Boom Is Only Beginning – And Bigger Business Than Ever

A recent MBO study found up to 72 million adult Americans want to become “digital nomads,” pairing typical remote work arrangements with frequent travel, within the next 2-3 years. That's a staggering 30.6% of all adult Americans, a remarkable figure that foresees massive lifestyle and “workstyle” shifts on the horizon.

Your coworkers dream of ditching the office for a lounge chair on a tropical beach, fruity cocktail in hand. But how many are actually planning to go through with it?

With the number of digital nomads surging 131% since 2019 and jobs conducive to the digital nomad lifestyle on the rise, supporting the remote work lifestyle has become big business. Companies catering to this new shift are finding huge success, especially with Gen Z and Millenials, offering amenities you won't believe by combining remote work and travel.

Workations Get a Little Longer

As plenty of high-profile companies are recalling remote employees to the office, many workers are willing to make big changes to keep their newfound flexibility. Owl Labs recently found that more than half of remote workers say they would take a pay cut to maintain their flexible work arrangement.

Flexibility isn't the only benefit of remote work: working from home saves employees an estimated $19.11 each day they don't go into the office. It's also tied to work-positive outcomes, with 62% of workers reporting feeling more productive when working remotely than when working from the office.

The ability to travel while working is a part of the flexibility remote workers aren't looking to give up. Swapping the work-from-home lifestyle with the work-from-anywhere lifestyle is tied to significantly higher work and lifestyle satisfaction, with MBO's study finding that 81% of digital nomads are highly satisfied with their work and lifestyle, as opposed to just 68% of others reporting high satisfaction.

Pairing remote work with travel has led to the rise of the “workation,” a working vacation that means spending a few hours behind the computer while exploring new destinations at the end of a work day.

The most popular destination for a potential “workation”? It's further from home than you might think. 42% of remote workers would consider working from Italy for a workation, more than even the most popular destinations within the United States.

“Live, Work, Play”

Whether it's a long weekend workation or a full-blown “nomadic” travel lifestyle, these new lifestyle and “workstyle” trends mean big business for companies like Selina, making work-from-anywhere a reality.

Founded in a tiny beach town outside of Panama City, Panama, Selina has quickly established itself as a thriving brand catering to Gen Z and Millenial remote workers on the move.

Selina's holistic “live, work, play” model caters to every need of a digital nomad.

Stylish accommodations at Selina's hundreds of locations around the world range from private apartment-style living to dorm rooms with access to coworking spaces. Selina events ranging from yoga classes to walking tours and weekend trips, help travelers get to know their new city and meet fellow remote workers and travelers.

“Regardless of whether you're a digital nomad, work and life is blended right now,” says Rafael Museri, CEO and co-founder of Selina. “It's not that you're going on vacation and entirely disconnected anymore. People are bringing their laptops, logging on for a few hours, traveling…this is why it was clear that cowork needed to be one of our priorities at Selina.”

It's a philosophy that helped Selina crack the code of appealing to everyone, from digital nomads to the average vacationer. Selina's occupancy rate has already surpassed what it was before the pandemic shutdowns, showing a rebound that other hospitality brands still dream of.

Deepening Brand Loyalty

Selina now has destinations in dozens of countries and hundreds of cities, from New York and Miami and budding remote work destinations like La Paz, Bolivia. Recent debuts of fresh locations in new markets show a continued expansion of Selina's reach. The company kicked off the year by opening a new location in Montevideo, Uruguay, as the 68th location in South America.

Selina also celebrated a renovation and expansion of its property in New Orleans before opening another new locale in Berlin, Germany. Selina is aiming to open 10-15 locations in 2023 alone.

Part of its growing brand awareness among millennials and Gen Z comes from its numerous locations in every market, not just one or two outposts in cosmopolitan capitals.

Selina has properties strategically located near destinations on every traveler's bucket list, whether that be in small beach towns, high in the mountains, or even the Amazon Rainforest. It creates unparalleled brand loyalty, allowing travelers to jump from one Selina destination to the other while discovering a new country between work breaks and long weekends.

“It's all about the lifestyle and bringing it all together. Making it easier to jump from place to place within the Selina brand is huge, and makes it easy for remote workers to adjust as well,” Museri says.

Workstyle Revolution

As companies like Selina thrive from unprecedented growth in the digital nomad lifestyle, they also make it easier than ever for those considering this lifestyle change.

In addition to adding new locations to its portfolio, Museri foresees expanding services and offerings for longer-term travelers as a priority for the rest of the year. “We're looking to bring it even more full circle, with more services, whether it be laundry or whatever else, that will make living this lifestyle easier with [Selina].”

The blend of travel and work might be exciting and new, but it can be challenging. Finding unique solutions to the problems digital nomads face looks set to be big business in 2023 and beyond.

This article was produced by Explorers Away and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.