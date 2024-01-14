24 Budget Home Renovations That Devalue Your House

In 2024, homeowners will spend nearly $500 billion on home renovation projects, expected to rise in future years. That's an undisputed massive figure, which has led countless people to look toward more frugal ways to renovate their homes. Today, we're diving into budget home upgrades many homeowners tackle without professional help. However, these so-called “upgrades” will only devalue your home in the end! Stay away from these budget home renovations.

1. Carpeting Rooms

In 2024, carpeted floors are as pointless as ever. Not only does carpet never look as good as vinyl or wood flooring, but it gets dirty (and stays dirty) far too quickly. While carpeting is essential if you're a family with kids, it does no favors to your home's resale value! Prospective buyers see it and think, “Well, that's something that needs to go.”

2. Wallpapering

Despite designer wallpaper becoming more popular recently, it's another mindless “upgrade” that most people turn their noses up at. To compound matters, most homeowners install the wallpaper themselves, leading to sloppy work that must be corrected (or torn down entirely) if the home is sold.

3. Adding a Sunroom

While a sunroom is a space in the home that many appreciate, it's nonetheless viewed as an unnecessary addition. While adding a sunroom is surprisingly inexpensive, your money is better spent elsewhere on more thoughtful upgrades that add value to your home. Please think of the typical sunroom: It is an afterthought to the main house and is often stylistically dissimilar to the home.

4. Converting a Room Into a Home Office

Why would you want to remove a much-needed extra bedroom from your house's layout to add a home office that adds zero value? I know countless friends who bought homes with home offices; those rooms were immediately converted into usable space in the form of another bedroom. While people are working from home more than ever in 2024, traditional logic still applies: Your home's value increases with every bedroom it boasts.

5. Funky Tiling

Countless homeowners take advantage of their unique forms of self-expression by using suitably funky tile for their floors, backsplashes, and other areas of a house. While I'm a proponent of letting your freak flag fly, this remarkable creativity only devalues your home! Polarizing home renovations like weird tiling are not a good idea if, down the road, you'd like to sell your house.

6. Extending Bedrooms

In a perfect world, what homeowner wouldn't want to knock down a wall or two and turn their primary bedroom into the relaxing space they've always wanted? While this is one of the most straightforward renovations, prospective buyers frown upon extended bedrooms. There's simply too much room for error when you do it yourself!

7. Built-in Aquariums

If you're considering installing a built-in aquarium in your house, stop what you're doing immediately and come to your senses. There are countless options for budget home renovations, and aquariums should never cross your mind. Installing aquariums will paint your home as an eccentric space where “anything goes,” which is the last thing a prospective buyer wants to think.

8. Led String Lighting

Thanks to the advent of smart lighting, many homeowners jump at the opportunity to install LED lights around their homes. That's not a bad idea! Embracing technology is always recommended. However, installing LED string lighting screams “college dorm room” and significantly devalues your home. Stay away; it's a tacky look.

9. Built-in Surround Sound Speakers

Your home's value is intrinsically tied to how a prospective buyer views it. Buyers want a clean slate, a home they can mold to their liking. The last thing they want is to undo any peculiar “upgrades” you've done yourself that don't fit their vision. Installing built-in surround sound speakers is a terrible idea because, chances are, a buyer would have to pay out of pocket to uninstall them completely.

10. Luxury Bathrooms

My dream bathroom is humongous with a wet room, dual rainfall shower heads, a bidet, and heated floors. While these amenities are universally loved, like upgraded features in cars and trucks, they ultimately make a negligible difference in a home's value. If you've found your forever home, great! Create the bathroom of your dreams. But if you're living there temporarily, avoid significant bathroom renovations.

11. An Above-Ground Hot Tub

Contrary to popular belief, nobody is impressed by the above-ground hot tub you bought from Costco. Many people (from realtors to homeowners) view above-ground hot tubs as eyesores that only bring down the home's value. It's true; unless you go all-out (which will cost significant money), your hot tub will look pathetic and serve to bring down the overall aesthetic.

12. Adding a Kitchen Island

Kitchen islands are practical, attractive, and relatively inexpensive. So why do kitchen islands bring down a home's value? According to countless people, it's simple: Everybody has their specific tastes, and endless kinds of islands appeal to many different people. And they're so cheap (in the grand scheme of things) that a buyer would rather throw out the old one and install the kitchen island they'd prefer.

13. Quirky Paint Jobs

Like quirky tile patterns, a bizarre paint job can tank a home's value quicker than you can say, “Wow, you really went with a jet-black color scheme in the second bedroom, huh?” Unique wall paint can polarize prospective buyers and make people second-guess what other questionable renovation decisions were made.

14. Unique Light Fixtures

People have varying opinions on unique light fixtures. For many, the weirder the better, but some men and women prefer their in-home lighting to be as traditional as possible. Unconventional light fixtures are a pain to remove, meaning that undesirably lighting can easily cause a home's value to plummet.

15. Too Much Landscaping

In the housing market, it's easy to go wild with custom landscaping. Still, like so many other home renovations on this list, not everybody will be happy with your decisions if you choose to sell. Attractive exterior landscaping is in the eyes of the beholder or, in this case, the prospective buyer! Removing the landscaping you hate is one of the costliest undertakings a new owner can take.

16. Removing Closet Space

I must admit, anyone who voluntarily removes closet space during budget home renovation projects is a crazy maniac. Closet space is one of a home's most valuable pieces of real estate; why would you want to lessen it? Nothing is better than extra-roomy closets, so homes lacking closet space typically don't bring as much value as those with plenty of space.

17. Wall Murals

This point bears repeating: There is nothing wrong with letting your creativity shine between the four walls of your home. However, you must always consider the day when you sell your house whenever you do something permanently artistic to it! Murals can be impressive, but there's a reason most of them are found on the outside of buildings: They cost money to paint over, which drains a home's value.

18. Garage Conversions

There is nothing wrong with a typical garage. It keeps your vehicles safe, provides extra storage space, and gives your home an amenity that prospective buyers value. Garage conversions, whether they involve turning the space into a gym, office, or additional living space, add nothing to a home's value. Many people consider conversions an eyesore and will do whatever it takes to undo the work you put into it.

19. High-End Flooring

Why do homeowners insist on installing high-end flooring when simple upscale vinyl is all anyone needs? Let filthy-rich celebrities and famous people install luxury flooring; in the end, it won't increase the value of your home. If you are dead set on high-end flooring, consider bamboo: It's a sustainable wood that is surprisingly affordable!

20. Permanent TV Wall Mounts

The problem with installing permanent TV wall mounts is that anyone who lives in your house after you is now tied to that specific location for their television needs. Nobody wants to be tied down by something as trivial as a TV mount, which is precisely why adding a feature like this devalues your home instantly.

21. Do-It-Yourself Projects

Embracing the do-it-yourself side of yourself can be immensely rewarding, but when it comes to your home's value, these projects can hurt it! Custom furniture, shelving, cabinets, and other features are ways to flex your creative muscles. Still, in the end, prospective buyers most likely won't see your vision, causing them to work diligently to reverse your hard work.

22. Outdated Ceilings

Coffered, vaulted, and dropped ceilings are just a few types of ceilings that are arguably outdated in 2024. Thoughtful home renovations never go out of style. Unfortunately, many ceiling styles accomplish nothing other than devalue a home by pointlessly being installed. Stick to tried-and-true ceiling styles throughout your home, and you won't have to worry about your house ever losing value!

23. Farmhouse-Style Trim

Ah, farmhouse trim. Back in the mid-2010s, it felt like every new home build was based primarily around farmhouse styling. There's a reason why even the most Southern-style homes avoid farmhouse trim in 2024: It's hopelessly outdated! If you want to tank your home's value, start a home renovation project by installing sliding farmhouse doors and farmhouse-inspired custom furniture.

24. Removing a Bathtub

Under no circumstances should you ever remove a perfectly good bathtub from a bathroom. An uninstalled tub raises alarm bells in any prospective buyer and makes them second-guess everything about your home. I get it; enjoying a nice bath is a lost art these days, but find ways to work around removing a bathtub!