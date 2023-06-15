Legendary American Author Cormac McCarthy Dies, Aged 89

Cormac McCarthy, the Pulitzer Prize-winning American novelist, died this week, aged 89 years old. The writer died from natural causes, leaving a huge gap in America's literary landscape.

His writing is remarkable for a captivating use of polysyndeton — a literary device that flouts orthodox punctuation, resulting in an austere yet vivid prose style.

A Literary Heavyweight

The Rhode Island-born Santa Fe, New Mexico resident brought a unique storytelling ability, setting his novels mostly in America's great heartland (later, the Southwest), and exposing the darker underbelly of American culture, much like contemporaries Annie Proulx or Philip Roth. His books include notable works such as Blood Meridian (1985), No Country For Old Men (2005), and The Road (2006).

Movie Adaptations

Although the novel received mixed reviews, 2005's No Country For Old Men became a best-seller thanks to the Coen brothers' meticulously accurate adaptation into an Oscar-winning movie. Several of his books were adapted for the screen. His first commercial success, All The Pretty Horses, was adapted into a successful Robert Redford film, while The Road also became a movie starring Viggo Mortensen.

Dystopian Genius

Although most critics and contemporaries agree Blood Meridian is McCarthy's masterpiece, many fans point to The Road as their favorite literary work, his dystopian tale winning the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction in 2007. It is perhaps McCarthy's saddest book, his depiction of an ash-covered, post-apocalyptic wasteland the setting for a father and son survival story, the nameless pair making their way across a treacherous land ruled by rogue cannibalistic militias.

Stephen King Leads The Tributes

Tributes have poured in this week from many corners, including contemporary Stephen King, who said, “Cormac McCarthy, maybe the greatest American novelist of my time, has passed away at 89. He was full of years and created a fine body of work, but I still mourn his passing.”

The Booker-Prize-winning writer John Banville spoke of McCarthy on British radio this week, glorifying his achievements. “Sometimes, reading Cormac's prose, especially in Blood Meridian, you say to yourself, ‘This is just so far over the top that it's unreal',” said the novelist. “And yet it was extraordinarily compelling. I mean, nobody wrote the way he did.”

Wire Flashes and Great Rolls of Thunder

The Wild Places and The Old Ways writer Robert MacFarlane praised his hero: “Ah…Cormac McCarthy has died today,” wrote MacFarlane. “A giant of a writer, who wrote with a pen of iron, torqued language into new forms & worked the rhythms of prose into wire flashes of lightning & great rolls of thunder.”

Comedian and actor Patton Oswalt also shared a tribute, saying, “Death was not hilarious today. RIP Cormac McCarthy. A great favorite.”

A Writer of Great Vision and Beauty

Pan MacMillan broke the news yesterday on their website, with U.K. imprint Picador Books giving a generous eulogy for their departed author.

They shared their immense pride in working with the reclusive author for many decades. They concluded, “He was a writer of great vision and great beauty, and it was an enormous thrill to hear his voice again so recently in his last published works: The Passenger and Stella Maris in 2022.

The death of Cormac McCarthy is a huge loss to all of us at Picador and to his many, many readers in this country and around the world.”