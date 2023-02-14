Rent-A-Girlfriend Characters: Fans Vote for their Favorite Character

In the poll, which ran from August 18 to September 4, 2021, 14,062 fans cast their votes for their favorites from “Rent-A-Girlfriend.” The list shows the six most popular characters, but of which the first place has a clear lead.

“Rent-A-Girlfriend” has been published in “Weekly Shounen Magazine” since July 2017. The Japanese publisher Kodansha has so far released 29 volumes.

An anime adaptation, directed by Kazuomi Koga at studio TMS Entertainment, aired in Japan during the 2020 summer season. Crunchyroll simulcast the series with English subtitles. A third season will start sometime next year.

Rent-A-Girlfriend Characters: RANKING

6. Mini Yaemori (279 votes)

5. Kazuya Kinoshita (319 votes)

4. Mami Nanami (1,126 votes)

3. Sumi Sakurasawa (2,887 votes)

2. Ruka Sarashina (3,201 votes)

1. Chizuru Mizuhara (5,581 votes)

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.