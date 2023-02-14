Rent-A-Girlfriend Characters: Fans Vote for their Favorite Character

Rent-A-Girlfriend Characters
In the poll, which ran from August 18 to September 4, 2021, 14,062 fans cast their votes for their favorites from “Rent-A-Girlfriend.” The list shows the six most popular characters, but of which the first place has a clear lead.

“Rent-A-Girlfriend” has been published in “Weekly Shounen Magazine” since July 2017. The Japanese publisher Kodansha has so far released 29 volumes. 

An anime adaptation, directed by Kazuomi Koga at studio TMS Entertainment, aired in Japan during the 2020 summer season. Crunchyroll simulcast the series with English subtitles. A third season will start sometime next year.

Rent-A-Girlfriend Characters: RANKING

6. Mini Yaemori (279 votes)

Mini Yaemori
Image Credit: Kodansha's Weekly Shōnen Magazine

5. Kazuya Kinoshita (319 votes)

Kazuya Kinoshita
Image Credit: Kodansha's Weekly Shōnen Magazine

4. Mami Nanami (1,126 votes)

Mami Nanami
Image Credit: Kodansha's Weekly Shōnen Magazine

3. Sumi Sakurasawa (2,887 votes)

Sumi Sakurasawa
Image Credit: Kodansha's Weekly Shōnen Magazine

2. Ruka Sarashina (3,201 votes)

Ruka Sarashina
Image Credit: Kodansha's Weekly Shōnen Magazine

1. Chizuru Mizuhara (5,581 votes)

Chizuru Mizuhara
Image Credit: Kodansha's Weekly Shōnen Magazine

