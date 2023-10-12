Rep. George Santos Charged With Fraud, Identify Theft After Allegedly Stealing From Campaign Donors

Congressman George Santos has been charged with a slew of financial crimes, including wire fraud and identity theft.

The justice department filed 23 charges against the Trump ally, accusing the New York Republican of running up charges on multiple campaign donors' credit cards and lying to the Federal Election Commission.

FBI Assistant Director-in-Charge James Smith said: “Santos allegedly led multiple additional fraudulent criminal schemes, lying to the American public in the process.”

Adding: “Anyone who attempts to violate the law as part of a political campaign will face punishment in the criminal justice system.”

What Santos Is Being Charged With

According to a statement released by the Eastern District of New York Attorney office, Santos has been charged with two counts of wire fraud, two counts of making materially false statements to the Federal Election Commission (FEC), two counts of falsifying records submitted to obstruct the FEC, two counts of aggravated identity theft and one count of access device fraud.

These charges superseded the 13 counts the New York congressman pleaded not guilty to in May when he was charged with laundering campaign funds to pay for personal expenses and illegally claiming unemployment benefits while employed.

At the time, Santos accused prosecutors of mounting a political “witch hunt” against him. Besides saying he will not step down, Santos has not commented on the allegations.

Here's What George Santos Is Accused of Doing

This latest indictment alleges that Santos charged more than $44,000 to his campaign for months using credit cards belonging to donors, unaware they were being defrauded, including charging $12,000 to a donor's credit card before transferring most of the cash to his personal bank account.

Santos has also been accused of creating a series of fictional loans and receipts to qualify for support from the Republican party.

Eastern District of New York Attorney Breon Peace said: “Santos falsely inflated the campaign's reported receipts with non-existent loans and contributions that were either fabricated or stolen.”

Adding: “This Office will relentlessly pursue criminal charges against anyone who uses the electoral process as an opportunity to defraud the public and our government institutions.”

The new charges come days after Santos' top election aide, Nancy Marks, admitted she had falsified some of the campaign's financial records, including a fake $500,000 loan that Santos claimed to have given to his campaign when he only had $8,000.

These false loans allowed his campaign to hit fundraising benchmarks to receive financial support from the national Republican Party committee. The 35-year-old Republican Congressman will appear in court on October 27.

Who Is George Santos?

George Santos was elected to Congress in 2022 after scoring a surprise mid-term win against Democratic incumbent Thomas Suozzi.

Since taking office in January, Santos has been embroiled in several serious scandals, including violating campaign finance and conflict of interest laws, falsely claiming his grandparents survived the Holocaust, and creating a fake animal charity to siphon away cash meant for a veteran's dying dog.

In February, House Democrats filed a resolution to expel Mr Santos from the chamber, and he has also faced calls to resign from within his party, including former Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who said he would not back Santos for re-election