Speculated Repair Work and Special Edition Orders Add to the Cybertruck’s Outlandish Cost

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is a character (to say the least). Look at the Cybertruck — your average Joe does not conceive of such things. Its design is atypical, and its price tag surpasses what the average American buyer can afford, which is unsurprising.

It’s a vehicle that only a man who possibly fancies himself the protagonist in a grand story to save humanity would conjure up, or at least name after one of his favorite epic sci-fi novels, the Isaac Asimov-penned Foundation series, which spins that grandiose narrative. So, it’s no surprise that Musk, an Asimov fan, has named a limited edition specialty run of the Cybertruck the Foundation Series.

What Is the Cybertruck Foundation Series?

According to a report from Inside EVs, the Foundation Series Cybertruck will have a limited 1,000-unit run. They cite social media posts showing invitations to order these limited edition Cybertrucks, order confirmations, pricing, and potential delivery dates. What’s the price for getting this special edition stainless steel truck early?

One post shows an order confirmation displaying a $122,135 total. (And we thought the regular Tesla aftermarket accessories were pricey. Yikes!)

The Foundation Series Cybertruck reportedly includes premium features such as Full Self-Driving Capability, charging equipment with Powershare home backup hardware, all-terrain tires, and limited-edition laser-etched badging. These special trucks also allegedly feature Elon Musk’s civilization collapse warnings.

Deliveries of the Foundation Series Cybertruck are limited to California and Texas for now but will expand to more states next year.

Regular and Limited Edition Cybertrucks Are Going To Be Difficult To Repair

However, even those who don’t cough up six figures for Tesla’s expensive, limited edition truck will likely face some steep repair bills if their electrified stainless steel gets into an accident because stainless steel is not easy to work with.

Your typical paintless dent removal technician lacks the tools to fix stainless steel dents.

Inside EVs has noted that 1980s Deloreans are also made of stainless steel. Delorean Industries sells and repairs parts for DMC-12s; those vehicles are “special, rare items for hobbyists.” Josh Bengston, the owner and operator of the company, even referred to “repairing stainless steel” as a “novelty.”

Some shop technicians can repair Delorean dents using “old school” tools such as picks and files, which is time-consuming. The labor required for that process will not be cheap, which begs the question: how will insurance companies respond to requests for such labor-heavy repairs?

Even if it’s cheaper to order replacement parts instead of fixing them, that creates a supply issue because the Cybertruck is so challenging to produce that there may not be enough extra parts. That’s the issue with using a custom stainless steel alloy; if a Cybertruck’s panels get damaged, it’s not like a third-party vendor can easily supply new ones.

The Cybertruck is undoubtedly unique, but it is so expensive and impractical that you must wonder how many buyers can afford it.