10 Important Signs It’s Time To Replace Your Car’s Tires

Buying a brand-new set of tires is never fun. Tires are expensive, taking time off to go to the tire shop is inconvenient, and I would rather spend my time and money literally anywhere else. But my husband likes to remind me that my SUV tires are a critical part of my vehicle's safety and performance, and the reality is that over time, tires wear out. Knowing when to replace them is essential, so here are ten signs that it's time to replace your car tires.

1. Tread Wear Indicator Bars

Did you know that most tires have their tread wear indicators? They are called tread wear indicator bats, the raised rubber bars that run perpendicular to your tire's tread.

How do you know it's time to change tires? These rubber bars will wear down flush with the surrounding tread, and that's your clear sign that it's time for a new set.

2. Low Tread Depth

The classic tire tread test is the penny test. Bridgestone Tire says that the penny test aims to see if your tire can hit the 2/23″ threshold. You do the penny test by placing the penny between the tread ribs on your tire.

Turn the penny so that Lincoln's head turns down into the tread, and if the top of his head disappears into the tread, then you're good to go. But if Lincoln's head is peeping out, it's time to invest in a new set of tires. But don't forget to test every tire! Maybe you only need to replace one or two.

3. Uneven Wear

Uneven wear on your tires is a sign that more is wrong than just your tire tread. If a part of your tire's tread is more worn than the rest, then you may have an alignment or suspension issue that is beyond what a new set of tires will fix. First, you'll have to fix the underlying issue, then replace your tires as needed.

4. Cracks and Cuts

My first car was an older car with lower miles, and the tire tread looked great! But what I didn't realize was that this car sat in the garage without being driven for years. And though the tread looked fine, there were cracks and cuts in the tire wall from weakened rubber. These imperfections were arguably more dangerous than low tread because cracks and cuts in the rubber increase the chance of a blowout.

5. Vibrations and Wobbling

Similar to uneven wear, if you're experiencing vibration and wobbling, especially when you're driving at higher speeds, you may have a tire imbalance or tire damage. This can be a clear sign that you need new tires and also that you may have an underlying issue that is causing your tires to wear down quicker than normal.

6. Excessive Road Noise

If you're rolling down the road and it seems like there is a lot more road noise than usual, it may be time to change your tires. Unusual or increased road noise could be due to tire wear. As tire tread wears down, they lose their ability to absorb imperfections in the road, which means you'll be left with a much noisier road trip than before.

7. Loss of Tire Pressure

If you seem to be constantly refilling your tires with air, it may be a sign that your tires have a slow leak or are damaged. If your tires are constantly low on air, then it's time to get your tires inspected and see if it's time for replacement. Sometimes, it can be a nail in your tire or a puncture that is repairable, but other times, especially if the tires are old, it's time to get a full replacement.

8. Reduced Handling and Traction

Every time we get a new set of tires, I can feel that they are gripping the road better and giving better handling and traction through corners and as I accelerate. But as the newness wears off and my tires age, that handling and traction begin to wear off, and after some time, a new set is needed.

9. Bald Spots and Patches

Here's a super obvious one for you: if you have bald spots or patches in your tires, then it might be time to bite the bullet and buy a new set. Patches work for a while, but if you find that you are repeatedly applying tire patches, then eventually, the tires will be compromised, and you'll have to invest in a new set of tires. If you're worried about cost, then some discount tire shops sell used tires that still have some life left in them.

10. Age of Tires

Even if your tread looks pretty good, tires have a limited lifespan. If your tires are six years or older, it's likely time for an upgrade. Or you can at least get them inspected to see how much life is left in them. Over time, the rubber wears down, and you may see cracks in the sidewall of the tires, which is a clear sign that it's time to get a new set.