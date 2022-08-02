Meet the Actress Replacing Bridgerton’s Ruby Stokes in Season 3

Dear Readers, we have some exciting news about some new members of the Ton.

Bridgerton is recasting!

Hannah Dodd will star as Francesca Bridgerton, taking over the role from Ruby Stokes, who left to take a role with another Netflix show, Lockwood & Co.

Who is Francesca Bridgerton?

Francesca Bridgerton is the mystery of the loud and boisterous Bridgerton family. Noticeably absent both from the books and the TV Show, fans don't really meet her character until she is featured in her own book, “When He Was Wicked.”

A press release described her character: “Despite her reserved nature, she gets along when it comes to social affairs, fortified with a dry wit and pragmatism that confound the fickle ton yet seem to draw attention when she least desires it.”

With that kind of character description, fans are eager to finally see Francesca get some meaningful time on screen.

Who is Hannah Dodd?

Rising UK star Hannah Dodd went straight into her first acting job from school, playing one of the series leads in Find Me In Paris, which she played for two seasons.

Dodd also featured in a recurring role in two seasons of the highly popular series Harlots as Sophia Fitzwilliam.

2022 saw the hugely successful release of Anatomy of a Scandal, with Dodd standing out as the younger version of series lead Sienna Miller.

She then followed this by shooting one of the leads in the mini-series Flowers In The Attic: The Origin – an adaptation of the popular and controversial books.

Dodd plays the same character portrayed by Heather Graham in the original show. Spanning two generations of family drama, the story's second half entirely focuses on her character.

Finally, Dodd filmed a supporting lead in the sequel to the highly popular film Enola Holmes with Millie Bobby Brown.

Bridgerton

Dodds told Page Six she is very excited to join the Bridgerton cast. “I’m, like, a massive fan of ‘Bridgerton,’ so I’m like, ‘Bring on the steaminess,’”

In a recent interview with TvLine, Dodd said, “It’s such a beautiful book, and she’s such a beautiful character. I can’t really believe that I get to play her…I know how people feel about her as well, so I’m going to do my best,”

Based on Julia Quinn’s best-selling series of novels, Bridgerton is set in Regency London high society's sexy, lavish, and competitive world.

Netflix released their lush and swoon-worthy adaptation of Julia Quinn’s “Bridgerton” books, a series of Regency-era romance novels that each follow one of eight siblings in the titular Bridgerton family.

According to its description, “From the glittering ballrooms of Mayfair to the aristocratic palaces of Park Lane and beyond, the series unveils a seductive, sumptuous world replete with intricate rules and dramatic power struggles, where no one is truly ever on steady ground. At the heart of the show is the powerful Bridgerton family.

Comprised of eight close-knit siblings, this funny, witty, daring, and clever group must navigate the upper ten thousand’s marriage mart in search of romance, adventure, and love. ”

More Articles from the Wealth of Geeks Network

This article was produced by A Dime Saved and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.

Featured Image Credit: Michael Shelford.