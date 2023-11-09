25 Celebrities Who Make No Apologies for Their Republican Values

It's always interesting to know when celebrities support a particular political party. Politics is a sensitive topic; it is fascinating to see how these individuals use their platforms to voice their political opinions. Many well-known conservative celebrities publicly support the Republican Party. From actors to musicians, these 23 celebrities have endorsed Republican candidates and policies.

1. Tim Allen

Tim Allen quite literally stars in a show that's all about being a conservative dad in a liberal family dynamic. It shouldn't be totally out of the realm of possibility that he, too, votes conservatively.

2. Joe Rogan

We couldn't make a conservative celebrity list without including Joe Rogan, whom almost constantly gets scheduled for his political ideologies.

3. Lisa Barlow

Lisa Barlow is a successful entrepreneur, actress, and famous businesswoman. She has supported the Republican Party on social media. She even shared photos of herself attending conservative events and rallies.

4. Kim Kardashian

Please give it up for the American socialite, TV star, and businesswoman. Kim has openly supported the Republican party, including Republican candidates like Mitt Romney.

5. Caitlyn Jenner

Caitlyn Jenner is a transgender activist and former Olympic athlete. Jenner endorsed Donald Trump in the 2016 election held in the US and considered running for a political post.

6. Kanye West

The rapper and fashion designer has been an outspoken supporter of Donald Trump. He was spotted wearing “Make America Great Again” merch to meet with Donald Trump in 2018.

7. Zachary Levi

Actor Zachary Levi is best known for his roles in Chuck and Shazam! He has supported conservative causes and candidates on social media and shared articles with the Republican Party's platform.

8. Scott Patterson

If you have watched the TV show Gilmore Girls, you must be familiar with Scott Patterson. Scott has attended fundraisers and even considered running for political office as a Republican.

9. Graham Linehan

The creator of the hit TV series Father Ted is a conservative celebrity who openly supports the Republican Party. He has frequently spoken out against cancel culture and political correctness, two critical issues to many conservatives. In 2020, they banned him from Twitter for violating the site's rules on “hateful conduct.”

10. Bruce Willis

Bruce Willis is a Hollywood actor and producer known to support the Republican Party. He attended a fundraiser for Republican candidate Adam Laxalt in 2018. In the past, Willis has donated money to Republican campaigns.

11. Jessica Simpson

This American singer, actress, and fashion designer has openly shown support for the Republican Party.

12. Mel Gibson

Mel Gibson is so conservative that he has donated several times to Republican campaigns. Why would anyone make so many financial sacrifices for something they don't love?

13. Kelsey Grammer

Grammer has spoken at the Republican National Convention. Grammer has also been critical of the left-leaning bias of Hollywood and the media.

14. David Boreanaz

In 2020, David tweeted his support for President Donald Trump, writing, “I'm all in.” He also tweeted a follow-up, “Let's re-elect our president.”

15. Jason Aldean

Jason Aldean once performed at a rally for Donald Trump in North Carolina in 2016. Aldean has also been quoted criticizing the leftist movement in the media.

16. Melissa Joan Hart

Melissa is a self-proclaimed conservative and a supporter of the Republican Party. She even showed her support for Mitt Romney during the Presidential election in the US in 2012.

17. Candace Cameron Bure

Candace was a guest on The View, where she discussed her political beliefs. The Full House star is known for her conservative views and support.

18. Jerry Bruckheimer

Jerry Bruckheimer is an American film and TV producer notable for his action, drama, and fantasy work. The legendary producer has contributed significantly to the party and even hosted fundraisers for Republican candidates.

19. Vince Vaughn

‘The actor and comedian supports the Republican Party and has even endorsed Ron Paul during his Presidential campaign. He also believes in small government and individual liberties.

20. Adam Sandler

The comedian and actor is a Republican supporter who has donated to the party and even appeared in a campaign ad for Rudy Giuliani during his Presidential run.

21. Isaiah Washington

The Grey's Anatomy star might even be more vocal than other conservative supporters on this list. He has appeared in some Conservative Political Action Conferences (CPAC).

22. Gene Simmons

Gene Simmons is an American musician, more famously known by his stage persona, “The Demon.” He is the bassist and co-lead singer of Kiss.

The Kiss frontman supports the Republican Party and has even run for political office as a Republican.

23. Katherine McPhee

The singer and actress is a Republican supporter who has performed at Republican events. She has even spoken at several Republican National Conventions.

24. David Sutcliffe

This retired actor is known for playing Christopher Hayden on Gilmore Girls and Detective Aidan Black on Cracked. Even on TV shows, the actor has been vocal about his belief in conservative values.

25. Clint Eastwood

Hollywood is classically left-leaning when it comes to politics. Clint Eastwood, however, remains a supporter of the Republican party, making him a standout among his peers.

Source: Reddit.