Will the Republican Tax Changes Benefit the Rich or Poor?

The 118th Congress, led by the Republican party, had a rough first week as it took fifteen rounds of voting to finally elect Representative Kevin McCarthy as Speaker of the House. Social media was not kind to Republicans in general and certainly not the original 20 ‘holdouts' who voted repeatedly against Kevin McCarthy to begin with.

To make matters worse, this week the GOP is contending with previous Republican actions that are now coming back to haunt them, especially across social media.

Twitter user @salaam posted a tweet about who the #GOPTaxScam was allegedly meant to help.

The #GOPTaxScam isn't meant to help you. Don't settle for a few bucks when these guys, born not with silver spoons but golden China closets, are the actual beneficiaries.



This isn't a meritocracy. pic.twitter.com/MP77fdcGVY — Salaam Bhatti (@salaam) January 8, 2023

@TomRGregg wanted a few select Republicans to know they were seen by ‘We The People.'

You always cover up the tax scams that the GOP does for the rich on Americans and pays for it by gutting Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security. The last one? 2 trillion. We The People see you.



Boebert Matt Gaetz Marjorie Gosar Chip Roy Coven of Chaoshttps://t.co/Jvw02SpwZ2 — Tom Gregg (@TomRGregg) January 4, 2023

@JDLukenbach thinks the ‘Immoral Majority' now controls the House of Representatives.

@SCRCali68 is pretty sure Republicans only care about corporations and helping the rich get richer.

#GOPTaxScam

They are only working for the billionaires and the corporations. Not you pic.twitter.com/xpZNmOJEza — PCali68 💙🌊 (@SCRCali68) January 8, 2023

User @sarahnvsun wants to help the GOP get back on track and has some advice on how they can get there.

If @SpeakerMcCarthy and the @HouseGOP want to cut the deficit, the first step is to reinstate the tax rates on corporations.



Why you're at it, reinstate all the previous tax rates you eliminated. You've been robbing the middle class and giving handouts to the rich.#GOPTaxScam — Sarah Sun (@sarahnvsun) January 8, 2023

@pe62050408 wants to remind users about former president Donald Trump's tax schedule.

We are well past the point of trying to educate MAGA #GOPTaxScam pic.twitter.com/W8qZ8Ng8gS — JDP (@pe62050408) January 9, 2023

@fairdeal2000 shared a quote by Franklin D. Roosevelt.

Because they fear being audited and paying their fair share of taxes? #GOPTaxScam pic.twitter.com/NUyzxkqYmL — Bobbie Pittman (@Fairdeal2000) January 8, 2023

@namwella1961 fears the GOP is ‘morally bankrupt.'

The GOP gave permanent tax cuts of $2.3 trillion to rich people, but believe food stamps is something the country can't afford.



A political party who forces people to go hungry, so the wealthy don't have to pay taxes, is morally bankrupt.#GOPTaxScam #ProudBlue #TaxTheRich pic.twitter.com/MF3TiiV221 — LA Blue Dot in GA 🌊💔 (@namwella1961) January 8, 2023

@EarthlingJR thinks there are only certain people who are ‘afraid' of 87,000 additional Internal Revenue Service agents.

#GOPTaxScam

The ONLY people who feel threatened by funding 87,000 additional IRS Agents are those who have figured out how to scam, abuse & con the U.S. taxpaying system to avoid paying their fair share of taxes to support OUR country. pic.twitter.com/qtcLLRxbek — J Reed (@EarthlingJR) January 8, 2023

@conklin4 wants everyone to remember what the IRS funding under the Biden administration is actually for.

Remember this when House GOP start pleading for tax cuts. Also remember that Biden has increased the IRS budget specifically to fund enforcement of our existing tax laws which are being evaded or manipulated by the super rich.#TaxTheRich #GOPTaxScam #ProudBlue https://t.co/ycUwBFxzOw — ElizabethC 🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦💛💙🌻 (@econklin4) January 7, 2023

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.