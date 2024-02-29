24 Things a 2024 Republican Win Could Mean for Your Wallet

We’re in full swing into an election year, and I can’t get away from the campaign slogans and finger-pointing. The end is in distant sight, but everything happening right now significantly impacts your well-being.

As someone who’s always immersed in financial matters, I pay close attention to what both parties say and the potential impact on my hard-earned funds. In this article, I’ve captured 24 things a Republican win could mean for your wallet. Let’s check them out now.

Income Tax

A big ticket item for Republicans over the last few elections has been income tax reforms for individuals. Trump proposed upon his election in 2016 to condense seven brackets into a much simpler four that proved beneficial for everyone.

The change didn’t happen as intended, but the Republican contender for this November could revisit the strategy. Many agree that the middle class would benefit from a much-needed tax cut.

Health Insurance

The Elephant has never been happy with the Affordable Care Act instituted by Barack Obama. Donald Trump tried without success to eliminate the law in 2017.

Both leading Republican candidates have spoken out against it as part of their campaign strategy. However, it’ll take more support from Congress to push it through. It looks like the goal is to lower premiums and make policies more affordable for multiple generations, but time will tell how much of a benefit or pinch point these health insurance changes will be.

Trade Policy

We’ve seen more of a focus on American industry under the Republican Party in recent years. A more aggressive stance on international trade pushed domestic products and protected American businesses.

It’s possible to see new tariffs placed on imported goods from countries like China should Republicans take control in 2024. Some of those fees could trickle back to consumers shopping for foreign items and cause trade disruptions in the process.

Federal Spending

Republicans in office throughout the nation have raised the alarm about high government spending under the current administration. Concerns lie not only with inflation but also with threats of a recession on the horizon if we’re not careful.

A Republican majority in congress would give them the power to block bills they feel are too frivolous and force Democrats to rethink strategies to move initiatives into law. Avoiding a recession would go a long way for Americans trying to make ends meet.

Oil Prices

President Biden shut down the Keystone XL Pipeline as one of his first measures in office. The impact meant less oil from U.S. soil while killing thousands of jobs at the same time. Many blame higher gas prices on the closure.

A Republican majority in office could cause a swing back to domestic sources of oil. Such a shift may bring down oil prices across the board. I clearly remember how much cheaper gas prices were at the pump in the late 2010s.

Small Business Costs

Since the COVID pandemic, some feel that Democrat leaders on the state and federal level have been slow in implementing policies to help small businesses. We’ve seen many fall by the wayside as a result.

Republicans tend to favor the small business model in the United States, striving to lower costs affecting overhead and removing regulations that stand in the way. As a small business owner, even the smallest changes here can bring about new life when every penny counts.

Debt Ceiling

Republicans have increased the debt ceiling several times under previous administrations. Some question their motives, citing a lack of precondition or crisis. There are fears of a runaway debt ceiling could cause more inflation, but failing to do so might sink the GDP and cost millions of jobs.

The Stock Market

The Republican Party tends to cast more light on American companies and shun spending on foreign products. By favoring U.S. businesses, we could see a rise in share prices and an overall higher valuation of the S&P 500.

As someone who frequently trades stocks, it’s always encouraging to see American industries do well. The majority of NASDAQ and the NYSE are U.S. stocks, thus favorably impacting my portfolio.

Child Care Costs

Congress banded together in 2021 to pass a $24 billion aid for childcare businesses, showing both parties understand the cost issue. As those funds dry up, Republican lawmakers are embracing a push for more childcare help as they seek the spotlight in November.

Additional aid for childcare facilities should be down to families. In my community, extra funding would help offset the costs we experience because there are so few centers to pick from.

We may even see a renewed focus on making childcare costs deductible, which Donald Trump wanted to institute in 2016.

Tuition for Higher Education

In recent years, there’s been a push by Republicans in office to make significant changes in higher education. If trends continue in 2024, the government may send more money to colleges and universities to take some of that burden off students and their families.

Similarly, Trump threatened to pull tax breaks from colleges not willing to lower tuition rates during his time as president. These changes are encouraging for me to hear as I start to put a plan in place for my kids to attend a prestigious school once they’ve finished high school.

Interest Rates

I was lucky enough to dodge the interest rate hike when I bought a home in 2022, but I know many people who weren’t so lucky. Rates remain high, drawing more Americans into deep debt that’s hard to get out of.

The upcoming election will greatly affect how these rates move in 2025 and beyond.

Tax Reform on Investments

Donald Trump pushed for reforms on capital gains and dividend tax during his time as president in 2016. By removing these fees, the Republican hoped to encourage Americans of all levels to plug into the stock market.

Should these policies resurface in November, we may see a surge in stock market activity that could benefit U.S.-based businesses and individuals looking to build a nest egg for retirement. As an avid investor, I’d love to retain more of the gains I’ve worked so hard to earn.

The Housing Market

Regarding housing, Republicans push for economic growth that expands the housing supply. By leveraging this system, more homes should spell affordable rates for home ownership.

The unfortunate reality of this approach is the lack of a stance on lower-income communities. A cost of living increase could move housing rates out of reach for families should wages not rise to compensate.

Corporate Tax Rates

We sometimes frown upon adjustments to corporate tax rates, especially to companies whose profits are already so high. Republicans at the Federal level are optimistic though that breaks for corporations would boost the economy, allow for better wages, and even bring down prices for products and services.

Inflation

The Biden administration flooded the economy with new money to stimulate the flow of goods and services. I know my family received several checks from the government during COVID and beyond. Having extra money around was nice, but we saw a huge jump in inflation as a result.

Inflation has come down some since 2022 but is still far from pre-pandemic levels. I’ll never forget how hard it was to find products in the grocery store and then have to pay exorbitant prices to get them.

It wouldn’t surprise me to see Republicans end excess money printing in an attempt to sink inflation below 2%.

ESG Initiatives

Democrats have an eye on climate change and the repercussions to our planet if we don’t place more of an impact on environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) initiatives. Businesses and the government under Joe Biden are spending a lot of money to put considerations in place.

Most Republicans don’t feel climate change is a significant issue. Whether right or wrong, less of a push for companies to implement ESG policies should relax some of the tension for these organizations to pull more money from consumers to fund them.

Illegal Immigration

With a Republican win in 2024, we may see reinforced policies against illegal immigrants entering the country. This could mean the return of Trump’s “Remain in Mexico” plan or something even more extreme.

It stands to reason that fewer people illegally crossing the border keeps certain jobs available for Americans and anyone above board. Less unemployment puts less of a strain on the economy and helps boost purchasing power.

Defense Budgeting

The United States spends far more on its defense budget than any other country on the planet. There’s little evidence of this changing no matter which party’s in power, but Republicans are much more in favor of expanding defense spending than Democrats are. It goes without saying that some of this money could come from your wallet in the form of taxes.

Attention to Veterans

Veterans often face the unfair consequences of a lackluster system designed to help them. Many veterans I met during my time working in a doctor’s office struggled to get the care they deserved, and many ended up on the streets.

New Republican policies would target improvements for those who fought for our country. We could see cost improvements and fewer delays regarding assistance in medicine, housing, and other areas. Candidate Nikki Haley even proposed sending members of Congress through the same program to show first-hand how poor it is.

Crime Rates

The majority of Republicans recognize the rampant threat of crime in our country. Those looking to find a seat in government are pushing to lower gun violence and help people convicted of crimes find employment. Stopping crime against retail establishments could go a long way in reducing store costs passed to customers.

Social Security and Medicare

Current front-runners Nikki Haley and Donald Trump believe Social Security and Medicare spending is unsustainable and demand changes to the system. Should a Republican end up in the White House, it stands to reason that we’ll see a better system for the older generation to rely on.

Keeping programs intact could safeguard seniors against benefit cuts and preserve funds set aside for retirement. We may also see new plans rise to keep insurance companies in check.

I’d love to see some policies fall into place that would help folks like my dad get care sooner and at a lower cost. He’s waited several months for a hip reconstruction that’s left him unable to do much of anything.

Student Loan Forgiveness

President Biden has been staunchly in favor of addressing student debt relief. He’s built a program around loan forgiveness and grants for working families nationwide.

Should Republicans take the hot seat in November, these policies will likely change. There’s a good chance we’ll see fewer free handouts, which would have a huge impact on individuals shouldering such a burden.

Abortion Policies

Republicans generally stand more on the pro-life side of the fence when it comes to abortion issues. Candidates for the office of the presidency and Congress tend to work together for more stringent laws against the process.

New laws coming down from the Federal level post-election could make treatments more scarce, more expensive, or both.

Minimum Wage

The federal minimum wage remains at $7.25 per hour, which more Americans believe is too low. While individual states have the power to supersede this, they’re not required to.

Generally speaking, Republicans do not favor increasing this rate into the double digits or beyond. It’s worth noting that most states requiring higher minimum wages are on the blue side of the spectrum. The theory is that a higher federal minimum wage would send prices higher, but less money from employment is becoming a real struggle for many.