House Republicans to Vote on Abolishing IRS With New BIll

Republicans in the House of Representatives are set to vote on a bill that would abolish the billion-dollar Internal Revenue Service (IRS), replacing the national income tax with a national consumption tax.

House Republicans voted on Monday to strip the IRS of most of the extra funding (about $71 billion) allocated to it through the Inflation Reduction Act during the Biden and Republican-controlled Administration. The bill passed along party lines, with a 221-210 vote. But stripping the IRS of much of their newly acquired funds seemed the first step in their opposition to the IRS auditing.

In the first act of their tenure, the Republicans are to vote on a bill that, if passed, would cancel the IRS.

Media personality @CollinRugg posed a question a Twitter pertaining the new development.

BREAKING: Republicans are preparing to vote on a bill that would abolish the IRS and eliminate income tax.



Do you support this? — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 10, 2023

@brionnedavis suggests a bigger conspiracy at play.

Absolutely not!! This has nothing to do with the average American citizen and everything to do with you and rich corrupt govt officials, corporations and elite. The way you guys sell this is disgusting. Pay your taxes! — Brionne Davis Davel (@brionnedavis) January 10, 2023

In tune with @brionnedavis' tweet, the Office of Management and Budget wrote this in a statement of administration policy: “Far from protecting middle-class families or small businesses, H.R. 23 protects wealthy tax cheats at the expense of honest, middle-class taxpayers.”

“With their first economic legislation of the new Congress, House Republicans are making clear that their top economic priority is to allow the rich and multi-billion dollar corporations to skip out on their taxes, while making life harder for ordinary, middle-class families that pay the taxes they owe,” the statement continued.

“That’s their agenda; not lowering costs or cutting taxes for hard working Americans.”

@CraigChamberlin also posed an “honest question” on the thread: “If government doesn't have to balance their checkbook and reconcile spending with taxed income – then why are Americans paying taxes?”

@MartinTruther doubts the bill will make it past the Democratic majority in the Senate.

What you mean is House Republicans are preparing to vote on a bill just for show, because it'll never pass the Senate, to jazz up their constituents about how anti-taxation they are and lock in the “taxation-is-theft” vote. No grown-ups in this picture. — MartinTruther@mastodon.social ☮ #M4A #GND (@MartinTruther) January 11, 2023

On the perceived slim chance that the bill passes senate, @jlwallen wonders if there are systems in place to replace the funding received from income taxes.

About 50 percent of federal revenue comes from individual income taxes. I'm guessing the GOP has NO plan on how to make up for that massive loss. Besides, there's no way this passes the Senate. — Jack Wallen (@jlwallen) January 10, 2023

@AncientTremor proposes better ways for the Republicans in the House of Representatives to spend their (and our) time than proposing bills senate “will never even look at.”

Waste of time. The senate will never even look at it.



STOP WASTING TIME.



Investigate Hunter, Investigate the FBI involvement in Jan 6th. Release all the 14000 hours of video of Jan 6th.



Do something worth our time! — Greenbrier Custodian (@AncientTremor) January 10, 2023

@WestieTX sides with the Republicans on this one.

The IRS should be abolished. Taxation, especially without representation, is theft. Our taxes are paying for our own destruction! — Denise (@westieTX) January 10, 2023

@MrWallace7 thinks no tax on your income sounds great, but in the end, “it's a Trojan horse!”

I don’t support, because of the “consumption tax” and Mcarthy’s allegiance to the WEF.

No tax on your income sounds great, I love it. But we know globalists don’t like what we consume, such as meat and petrol. High taxes on meat and petrol would be imposed.

It’s a Trojan horse! — Wallace Unchained (@MrWallace7) January 11, 2023

“It speaks volumes that House Republicans’ first bill in their new majority is focused on making it easier for the wealthiest Americans and biggest corporations to pay even less in taxes,” said Groundwork Collaborative Executive Director Lindsay Owens.

“Instead of working to tackle the corporate profiteering that is driving inflation and hurting working families, this new Congress is actively rewarding it and tilting the playing field even more toward massive corporations and the rich.”

Meanwhile, Rep. Kat Cammack, R-Fla., said in a statement, “We’ve seen a continued growth of the IRS and a persistent punishment of hardworking Americans via the tax code. What we’re calling for is a simplified and fair code that works for all, not just some.”

This article was written and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.