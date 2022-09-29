Republicans Blame Biden Administration for Ailing Markets, Is He To Blame?

President Biden's low approval ratings have directly correlated with the steady rise in inflation, the lowest of his ratings coinciding with surging gas prices this summer.

Plenty of Blame To Go Around

Biden has been successful in dodging blame for the stock market declines that have come about thanks to the Federal Reserve hiking up interest rates, but Republicans have begun correlating the faltering markets to the White House. They are warning Americans not to vote blue in November if they value their stock portfolios.

Minority Leader Mitch McConnell took to the Senate floor on Wednesday to air his grievances.

“The stock market has plummeted below where it was when President Biden took office, cutting the value of America’s retirement savings just as the cost of living has soared. Consumer prices [are] through the roof, supply chain chaos left and right — the worst single year for both grocery and electricity inflation since back in the Jimmy Carter era.”

Stock indices entered a bear market this week, which marks a 20% decline off of highs earlier this year. The stocks did manage to rally on Wednesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average gaining upwards of 500 points. The S&P 500 index has fallen by more than 22% since January, and Nasdaq Composite is down around 30% this year. The Dow Jones closed at 29,683 on Wednesday, which is a 19.3% drop from its 36,800 closing in January.

Related: Capitalism Has Led to “Deterioration in Human Welfare,” New Research Suggests

The Fed Strikes Again

Stocks are falling dramatically because the Federal Reserve is raising interest rates to combat inflation. Inflation is still hovering around 8%. Raising the interest rates will make financing purchases more expensive and will slow down the economy for a while.

Core inflation rose 0.6% in August, which was twice what economists predicted, making it more and more apparent that rate hikes will not be slowing anytime soon.

On Wednesday, Senator Mike Rounds took to Capitol Hill with this message: “This is a policy-induced bear market. It’s a policy-induced recession that we’re moving into. It is a policy-induced time of significant inflation.”

Is Biden To Blame?

The Republican National Committee pointed fingers ar Biden for the Dow Jones' recent performance. They claimed that when Biden took office, it was at 31,188, and when markets closed on Monday, it was only at 29,260. Senator Tom Tillis claims that it will take at least six months for markets to process any further interest rate hikes from the Fed. The GOP predicts that economic conditions will be at the forefront of voters' minds this November.

“The Fed is going to be up to 4, 4-and-a-quarter [percent] by the end of the year, and it will take the markets about six months to react to it. All the indicators, in my non-economist opinion, say that we’re in a recession this time next year,” Tillis said. “We can talk about all these red herrings and campaign maneuvers to move voters, but at the end of the day people are going to make a pocketbook decision.”

Biden has consistently seen poor polling when it comes to the topic of inflation, which is giving Republicans the boost they need to point fingers over the stock market. In a recent poll by NBC, only 40% of Americans say that they approve of Biden's handling of the economy, and only 30% approve of his handling of the high cost of living.

The White House has argued that Wall Street is only one measure of the U.S. economy. “We are always watching these different indicators closely, including the stock market,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Friday. “It’s also important to look at what’s happening on Main Street. This is something that we think is important, as you’ve heard us talk about, to also look at.”

Related: FBI Seizes $86 Million From Safe-Deposit Boxes, “Permanently Confiscated”

Maybe, Maybe Not

Political experts are hesitant to tie the stock market directly to the president. “While the economy is always the No. 1 issue for voters, there’s little historical correlation between stock market returns and election returns,” said Bruce Mehlman, former assistant secretary at the Commerce Department under President George W. Bush. “Inflation and the price of gas, unemployment and consumer confidence have proved more predictive.”

Ellen Hughes-Cromwick, the former chief economist at Commerce under President Obama, weighed in on the issue as well.

“I think casting aspersions based on short-term stock price volatility doesn’t really make any sense to me. I think there’s (sic) so many different elements that are unrelated to whatever the politics of the day might be,” she said. “Just taking a myopic view and saying this is because of what the Biden administration has done, it just doesn’t make sense to me.” You got to bear in mind, they’re up 63 percent since the onset of COVID. And we’re up 8 percent from the peak just before COVID. So that’s not bad. I would, I’ll take that return any day. I just think it’s a fool’s errand to think that you can make a big deal about short-term moves and inequities.”

More Articles From the Wealth of Geeks Network:

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.