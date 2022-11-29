Republicans Rally Against Trump Over Controversial Dinner With This Holocaust Denier

Last Tuesday, former President Donald Trump hosted a dinner in Mar-a-Lago with alleged white nationalist and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes and controversial rapper Kanye West as his guests. Even though Trump denied knowing who Nick Fuentes was, Republicans have still rallied against him, and many have publicly condemned the dinner and demanded an apology.

Friends No More

Mike Pence said in the interview that he believes Trump should apologize for the dinner.

“President Trump was wrong to give a White nationalist, an antisemite and Holocaust denier a seat at the table, and I think he should apologize for it. And he should denounce those individuals and their hateful rhetoric without qualification,” Pence told NewsNation.

He added that Trump demonstrated poor judgment for dining with the two individuals but did say that he does not believe Trump is a racist or a bigot.

Pence has recently emerged as a strong potential candidate for the 2024 presidency. He and Trump used to be allies, but after the January 6th incident at the Capitol, the two men parted ways. He publicly stated afterwards that Trump's speech and subsequent tweet were “reckless.”

Pence has also stated that he believes there are better choices for the 2024 presidency other than his former colleague.

Related: Is Biden's Mental Capacity a Serious Issue?

Not The Only One

Pence was not the only Republican to criticize Trump for his choice of dinner guests. Senator Mitt Romney of Utah publicly condemned the meeting. “You know, I think it’s disgusting to invite people like that to meet with a former president of the United States. I think there’s – it’s been clear that there’s no bottom to the degree to which President Trump will degrade himself and the nation,” he said.

Romney was asked if he believed Trump would apologize for his actions, and Romney vehemently denied it. “He doesn’t. He never sees anything wrong in anything he does, so this is characteristic of his approach, which is either say it was a joke or say he didn’t know what was happening. But that doesn’t fly, obviously. This is something which degrades him frankly, to do what he’s done. And it’s something which diminishes the country as well. It’s very unfortunate.”

Senator Marco Rubio of Florida weighed in as well. He stated that Nick Fuentes is “a purveyor and a spreader of an evil, poison.” When asked about West, Rubio added, “I don't know him, but the guy's got some problems.”

He also said that he hopes Trump will publicly condemn Fuentes. He said that to preserve his reputation, Trump should not be surrounded by people who will tarnish his image.

Republican Governor Asa Hutchinson referred to the meeting with Fuentes and West “very troubling” and that the meeting would further empower extremism.

“No, I don’t think it’s a good idea for a leader that’s setting an example for the country or the party to meet with (an) avowed racist or antisemite. And so it’s very troubling and it shouldn’t happen and we need to avoid those kind of empowering the extremes,” he said in an interview on CNN. “You want to diminish their strength, not empower them. Stay away from it.”

More Articles From the Wealth of Geeks Network:

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.