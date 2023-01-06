Republicans Continue Debate Over Speaker as #Promises Take Center Stage

As Republicans continue to try and elect a Speaker of the House, previous promises, both the ones kept and the empty ones take center stage in debate speeches. Representative Chip Roy gave a fiery lecture about wanting the tools or the leadership to keep average Americans from getting ‘run over every single day.'

@RepChipRoy posted this tweet to his feed.

“I want the tools or I want the leadership to stop the swamp from running over the average American every single day”



“I don't want any more empty promises” pic.twitter.com/bUhSnq9B62 — Rep. Chip Roy Press Office (@RepChipRoy) January 3, 2023

His tweet certainly got both Republicans and Democrats talking, although precious little has come from it.

@miamijj48 thinks Roy is a ‘coward.'

Bleh. Jay 6 coward.

Never Trumper.

Just a big mouth. — 🍊🏝🦩Miami JJ🦩🏝🍊 (@miamijj48) January 4, 2023

@Clayton12042131 is just ‘tired of the fighting.'

Why aren't the Republicans united? You along with the 19 other hold outs are making a mockery of the Republican Party. Every since I could vote I was a Republican. I am ashamed to call myself a Republican. I am so tired of the in fighting. — Clayton (@Clayton12042131) January 4, 2023

@RobinFi62563510 wants to know what Chip's speech accomplished.

So what has this wasted day done for we the people Chip? We could have been voting on stopping 87000 IRS hires or anything other than the cartoon I just watched. This is why we are a joke to the other side. We can't even unify our own side for a Speaker much less a nation. — Robin Fields (@RobinFi62563510) January 3, 2023

@DeboraD84424715 thinks Chip is ‘disgraceful' and ‘prays he's not re-elected.'

You are disgraceful. You should not be heading this rebellion. Your constituents voted for you to get things done not hold up progress. I pray you are not re-elected. You are not a true republican!!!! — Debora D (@DeboraD84424715) January 3, 2023

@Shawnpaul1979 wanted to thank Chip for ‘standing up when it's so unpopular.'

Thank you for standing up when it’s so unpopular. I really hope we get Jim Jordan. Most of the house is scared of him because he gets things done. — Shawn Medeiros (@Shawnpaul1979) January 3, 2023

@Retired_Infadel isn't the only one hoping Representative Jim Jordan will win the Speakership.

Exactly correct, it has nothing to do with the personal aspect of the job. It has to do with leadership, and who can most effectively lead this Republican House of Representatives. McCarthy has shown ineffective leadership already, and Jim Jordan has shown the polar opposite! — JHD III (@Retired_Infidel) January 4, 2023

@Hapalochlaena2 thinks Chip has forgotten what he was hired for.

Chip you just gave away your game. You are going around and telling one person if they vote for your ‘candidate of the hour' than they get to be your next ‘candidate of the hour' NEVER GOING TO WORK. And it shouldn't you desperate coward. Sit down Chip. You weren't hired for this — Hapalochlaena (@Hapalochlaena2) January 4, 2023

Democrat or Republican, it's painful to watch the Republican-led Congress go without the leadership that has been the pillar of the House of Representatives since its institution in 1789. It's the only section of government that has been directly elected by ‘the people.,' and James Madison believed the House should have an ‘immediate dependence on and sympathy with, the people.'

Whether the House can still pursue that dependence and sympathy is another matter entirely and one, apparently, they are struggling with. If it's still ‘We the People,' voting for Speaker should be a relatively open-and-shut case.

