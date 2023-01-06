Republicans Continue Debate Over Speaker as #Promises Take Center Stage

lauren boebert SS MSN
As Republicans continue to try and elect a Speaker of the House, previous promises, both the ones kept and the empty ones take center stage in debate speeches. Representative Chip Roy gave a fiery lecture about wanting the tools or the leadership to keep average Americans from getting ‘run over every single day.'

@RepChipRoy posted this tweet to his feed.

His tweet certainly got both Republicans and Democrats talking, although precious little has come from it.

@miamijj48 thinks Roy is a ‘coward.'

@Clayton12042131 is just ‘tired of the fighting.'

@RobinFi62563510 wants to know what Chip's speech accomplished.

@DeboraD84424715 thinks Chip is ‘disgraceful' and ‘prays he's not re-elected.'

@Shawnpaul1979 wanted to thank Chip for ‘standing up when it's so unpopular.'

@___lor__ posted ‘Just stop.'

@Retired_Infadel isn't the only one hoping Representative Jim Jordan will win the Speakership.

@Hapalochlaena2 thinks Chip has forgotten what he was hired for.

Democrat or Republican, it's painful to watch the Republican-led Congress go without the leadership that has been the pillar of the House of Representatives since its institution in 1789. It's the only section of government that has been directly elected by ‘the people.,' and James Madison believed the House should have an ‘immediate dependence on and sympathy with, the people.'

Whether the House can still pursue that dependence and sympathy is another matter entirely and one, apparently, they are struggling with. If it's still ‘We the People,' voting for Speaker should be a relatively open-and-shut case.

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.


