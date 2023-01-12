Republicans Demand George Santos Resign for ‘Lying’ To Win Congressional Election

While we might not prefer it, we all know that when it comes to politics, lying happens. Having proof of those lies is another matter altogether. For freshman Representative George Santos, apparently, his lying went too far.

Reports are flooding in, that a group of senior Republican GOP leaders from New York is calling on George Santos to resign as inquiries into his finances and lies he allegedly told on the campaign trail have come to light.

Twitter user @mmpadellan posted the ‘breaking news.'

BREAKING: NY Republicans are issuing a rebuke of George Santos and calling on him to resign. — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) January 11, 2023

@Tuscanflower3 thinks the only reason they allowed him to continue to begin with is the ‘the speaker vote.'

They only needed him for the speaker vote — Tuscanflower (@Tuscanflower3) January 11, 2023

@poshea thinks it's commendable that such senior representatives are admittedly how badly they got punked.

I’m sure he won’t, but it’s good that NY Nassau County Republicans are publicly stating how badly they got punked. — Pádraig Ó Séaġḋa (@poshea) January 11, 2023

@BarbBrklycica thinks it's sad that anyone voted for him in the first place.

Too bad they voted for him in the first place! — Barb Brklycica🇺🇸🌻🇺🇦 (@BarbBrklycica) January 11, 2023

User @MichiganShirley thinks Republicans are a ‘day late and a dollar short.'

This is a clear illustration of the “day late and a dollar short” principle. — Sheryl Sebastian (@MichiganSheryl) January 11, 2023

@OwlGoddess2 thinks Republicans should just ‘expel him from their party.'

Do they not have the power to expel him from their party? If he doesn’t resign, why don’t they expel him from the party and completely isolate him while also pushing for him to be investigated and extradited to Brazil? — OwlGoddess (@OwlGoddess2) January 11, 2023

@ReduxStl thinks it's more for show and that Santos ‘won't quit and everyone knows that.'

He’s not quitting and everyone knows that… — Honest Abe REDUX 🇺🇸 🇺🇦 (@ReduxStl) January 11, 2023

@MonarchyDante thinks Santos must be ‘too far out for the Republican party.'

I guess Santos is too far out for the Republican image. — Dante (@MonarchyDante) January 11, 2023

@stripercat51 doesn't care how, Santos ‘just needs to be gone!!!'

Santos needs to be removed!! Resigned. He just needs to be gone!!! — K.S.S. (@stripercat51) January 11, 2023

@wisconsinandy thinks it's ‘nice timing' for the Republicans to ‘suddenly have ethics.'

nice timing to suddenly have ethics — Wisconsin disco- Andy (@wisconsinandy) January 11, 2023

@chrisfradkin thinks there a few other names that can go on the ‘resign' list.

And along w/ Santos, how about Jordan, Gaetz, McConnell, Cruz, Johnson, Hawley, Graham, Greene, Boebert, McCarthy, Stefanik, Gosar, Gohmert, Clyde, Mast, along with those Handmaid's Tale Supreme Court justices? — Chris Fradkin (@chrisfradkin) January 11, 2023

@aspenquakes thinks this is a job for the ‘Office of Congressional Ethics' to tackle.

If John/Jane Q. Citizen can be fired for lying on resume/application, certainly elected officials should be subjected to similar discipline. At the very least, the Office of Congressional Ethics needs to get involved! pic.twitter.com/8dpIsxfzxe — Aspen Quakes☮️ (@aspenquakes) January 11, 2023

No one likes being lied to, but when it comes to politics we're rather conditioned to accept it as part and parcel of the democratic process. The issue comes, again, when there is little proof to pin the lie on the liar.

If Congressional Republicans have the evidence that Santos lied about his finances, campaign spending or his experience for doing the job; he should absolutely be expelled and forced to resign.

Unfortunately, that's not exactly as cut and dried as we might hope. Calling on Santos to ‘do the right thing,' and resign is a nice thought. If he refuses, which looks to be the case, we may have a long wait before New York gets a new representative.

