Resorts That Offer You an Out of This World Experience

For decades, the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, FL was the home of the space launch program. Now, 11 years after the Shuttle program was mothballed, NASA is returning to space – and they're launching the program from a familiar place.

In 1959, the recently formed National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) took control of a significant portion of Patrick Air Force Base in Florida. Just 10 years later, July 16, 1969, the Apollo 11 launched from Kennedy Space Center – sending a man to the moon.

For years, people traveled from across the country to witness the historic launches. Now it's your chance.

If you want to experience future space launches, plan a trip to stay at a resort in Cape Canaveral or Cocoa Beach, where you can see the launch from your resort.

Resort in Cape Canaveral

Florida carries the nickname the Sunshine State for a reason. According to Only in Your State, on average, Florida has 237 sunny days yearly. So, your visit to Cape Canaveral will likely have sunny weather in the summer, spring break, or wintertime. There is no wrong time to visit a Cape Canaveral beach resort if you are hoping for sunshine.

Holiday Inn Club Vacations Cape Canaveral Beach Resort

A unique experience awaits guests at Holiday Inn Club Vacations Cape Canaveral Beach Resort. The on-site amenities, paired with views of rockets launching from Kennedy Space Center, ensure there is always something to do.

Guests can use various complimentary amenities at Holiday Inn Club Vacations Cape Canaveral Beach Resort. Spend the day playing a friendly game of mini-golf, floating on the lazy river, or watching a movie in the on-site theater. Other amenities include an activity center, arcade, playground, pools with hot tubs, and a four-story waterslide. In addition, Cape Grill & Bar is an on-site casual dining option with a diverse menu. Not to mention, this resort is just miles from rocket launch sites, so it is one of the closest resorts for viewing launches.

A range of accommodations is offered from one-bedroom villas to four-bedroom villas. Each villa has a full kitchen with a refrigerator, microwave, coffee maker, and complimentary coffee supplies. So, you can make a home-cooked meal while on the trip.

Resorts in Cocoa Beach

Cocoa Beach has more timeshares than Cape Canaveral, so staying at one of these resorts might be an alternative to staying in Cape Canaveral. Cocoa Beach is the town directly next to Cape Canaveral. Here are some of the timeshare resorts in Cocoa Beach available for renting or purchasing that you can see a launch from the resort.

Westgate Cocoa Beach Resort

Situated on Cocoa Beach's white sands, Westgate Cocoa Beach Resort is an oceanfront timeshare. This Westgate resort boasts a 335-foot lazy river, a pool, and water slides at its Wakulla Falls Water Park. In addition, each two-bedroom villa has a full kitchen, two bathrooms, and a living room.

Discovery Beach Resort

When staying at Discovery Beach Resort's convenient beachfront location, you will be .3 miles from Westgate Cocoa Beach Pier. A poolside tiki bar and water aerobics are among the amenities at this resort. Accommodations at this resort come in one-, two-, or three-room villas. Villas feature balconies, a full kitchen, and spacious living areas.

The Resort on Cocoa Beach

There are only 50 feet between The Resort On Cocoa Beach and the beach. You will find on-site amenities such as a pool, a movie theater, a game room, and sports courts. Two-bedroom units are available to owners at the Resort on Cocoa Beach, which can accommodate up to six people. Modern appliances are available in each unit's kitchen, as well as furnished balconies.

Know Before You Go

Visit Kennedy Space Center

As mentioned before, Cape Canaveral is home to Kennedy Space Center, where American astronauts faced and overcame space flight challenges. A visitor center is available for those wanting to learn about the facility. According to the Kennedy Space Center, “Chat with an Astronaut” is the newest experience open to visitors. It offers “a casual, small-group setting to answer your most pressing questions.”

This one-of-a-kind experience is offered twice daily at 10 a.m., and 2 p.m. Make sure to get your tickets in advance because spots are limited. Another interactive feature at the visitor center is LEGO Build to Launch. LEGO Space Team's digital learning series introduces STEAM concepts, careers, and technology behind the Artemis I mission.

Guests can also explore NASA's space shuttle program, learn about the space pioneers, visit the Apollo/Saturn V Center, and see NASA's Space Launch System. If you can't visit during a launch, you can still have an out-of-this-world experience at Kennedy Space Center.

Artemis I

NASA announced Artemis I as the first of a series of launches in hopes of building a long-term human presence on the moon.

“All eyes will be on the historic Launch Complex 39B when the Orion spacecraft and the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket lift off for the first time from NASA's modernized Kennedy Space Center in Florida,” NASA's website states. “The primary goals for Artemis I are to demonstrate Orion's systems in a spaceflight environment and ensure a safe re-entry, descent, splashdown, and recovery prior to the first flight with crew on Artemis II.”

People from all over the United States have traveled to see Artemis I launch in person twice now, but due to technical difficulties, they have had to cancel. They have rescheduled to launch on Sept. 27. If things go smoothly, according to Live Science, Artemis 2 and Artemis 3 will take place in 2025 or 2025/2026, respectively, but this time they will be sending people.

Artemis 2 will follow the same path as Artemis I but will have a four-person crew on board. Then, Artemis 3 plans to land on the south pole and will send the first woman and person of color to the moon.

Buy a Cape Canaveral Beach Timeshare

As mentioned earlier, once Artemis I has successfully landed on the moon, there will be more launches in the following years, so buying a timeshare could be a way to ensure a trip to Cape Canaveral every year, making your odds better of seeing a rocket launch. Plus, as Kennedy Space Center adds more attractions and grows, you can have a new experience year after year.

