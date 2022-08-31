Find Your Vacation Thrills With the Natural Beauty of U.S. National Parks

Visiting a national park is one of the best ways to connect with the country's stunning landscapes. There are national parks in almost every corner of the country, each one offering a unique experience. In the USA's national parks, you can scale mountains, see active volcanoes, wade through swamps, and so much more. So, how do you pick which park to visit first? Here are a few of the country's best national parks and some resorts to stay nearby.

Yosemite National Park — California

Visiting Yosemite National Park is the best way to see how diverse California's landscape can be. From towering sequoias to skyscraping mountain peaks, this park dazzles its millions of yearly visitors. Although this park attracts thousands of people each day, the sprawling 1,200 square mile area allows every visitor to find a moment of peace amongst the stunning nature.

Worldmark Bass Lake

WorldMark Bass Lake sits in the Sierra Nevada mountain range, just 16 miles from Yosemite. Guests will enjoy their spacious two-story, two-bedroom timeshare villa, complete with a full kitchen and private terrace.

Grand Canyon National Park — Arizona

The Grand Canyon is one of the most recognizable national parks in the country. It is a natural marvel that you must see to believe. Visitors can take in the stunning canyon's jutting red rocks from trails around the park and sky-high viewpoints. Experienced hikers can carefully trek down the steep terrain, and groups can go whitewater rafting on the Colorado River.

Wyndham Flagstaff

Wyndham Flagstaff is a sprawling retreat that offers stunning views and an onsite golf course. This resort, about 85 miles from the Grand Canyon, offers two swimming pools, sports courts, and a fine dining restaurant.

Yellowstone National Park — Wyoming

Yellowstone is not only the oldest of America's national parks but also the world's oldest national park. The park covers over two million acres of lakes, canyons, mountains, hot springs, and erupting geysers. Old Faithful is one of the most impressive features of the park. Although it isn't the tallest of the park's geysers, its predictable eruptions delight thousands of visitors daily.

Timbers at Island Park Village Resort

Timbers at Island Park Village Resort is a timeshare resort 22 miles from the west entrance of Yellowstone. Guests here can relax in their one or two-bedroom suites with full kitchens, fireplaces, and balconies with scenic views.

Zion National Park — Utah

Zion National Park is famous for its brilliant orange cliffs that soar up to 2,000 feet above the desert reserve. Zion has some of the world's tallest sandstone cliffs. Visitors can explore the park's canyons by squeezing through narrow pathways that follow the Virgin River. The park offers short paved hiking trails, as well as multi-day routes perfect for an adventurous backpacking excursion.

WorldMark St. George

WorldMark St. George is surrounded by miles of desert but offers guests a lush retreat complete with sparkling pools and spacious villas. The resort is less than an hour from Zion, so it's the perfect place for hikers to rest.

Grand Teton National Park — Wyoming

Grand Teton National Park comprises 12 staggering peaks of the Rocky Mountain range. These mountains were sculpted by glaciers thousands of years ago, including Grand Teton, which stands over 17,000 feet above sea level. Hiking through the canyons and forests of the park will reveal fresh alpine lakes and some impressive wildlife, including moose and elks.

The Teton Club

The Teton Club, a Diamond Resorts affiliate, is just one mile from the entrance of Grand Teton National Park. This lodge-style resort is ski-in/ski-out during winter and is the perfect jumping point for hiking in warmer weather.

Everglades National Park — Florida

Everglades National Park covers over 1.5 million acres of South Florida with marshy wetlands. Visitors can explore the swampy waters on a thrilling airboat ride or wade through the mangroves on a kayak. It's almost certain that you will see an alligator or two during your trip to the Everglades. You can even take a nocturnal walk through the park with a ranger if you're brave enough.

Marriott's Crystal Shores

Marriott's Crystal Shores is an oceanfront resort on the shores of Marco Island, a gem of Florida's Gulf Coast. The resort is about 30 miles from the entrance of the Everglades, so exploring the park can be a great day trip.

Rocky Mountain National Park — Colorado

Rocky Mountain National Park is one of the most stunning areas of Colorado, which is a feat in itself as the state provides some of the most beautiful scenery in the country. Visitors can explore the park's granite mountainsides and fresh lakes year-round by hiking its miles of trails. Stop by Bear Lake to see amazing sparkling water views and surrounding mountaintops.

WorldMark Estes Park

WorldMark Estes Park is located near the entrance of the Rocky Mountains and offers breathtaking panoramic views. Mountain adventure is in your backyard when staying here, but if you'd rather relax, you can enjoy the resort's luxurious amenities.

Hawai'i Volcanoes National Park — Hawaii

Hawai'i Volcanoes National Park is on the Big Island of Hawai'i and encompasses over 300,000 acres of rocky terrain. This park also features rainforests, meadows, and even lava tubes! At the heart of the park is Mauna Loa, a massive volcano among the most active in the world. Although you may picture Hawaii as lush and sunny year-round, Mauna Loa is sometimes covered in snow!

Diamond Sea Mountain

Diamond Sea Mountain is in Kona on the southeast coast of Hawaii's Big Island, just steps away from Punalu'u black sand beach. The resort, which offers spacious villas and championship golf, is just 30 minutes from Hawai'i Volcanoes National Park.

Shenandoah National Park — Virginia

Shenandoah National Park covers almost 200,000 acres of land, just about 75 miles outside Washington, D.C. Visitors can hike the park's winding mountain trails, explore beautiful waterfalls, or admire the wildlife inhabiting the area. The park blooms with wildflowers in the spring and summer, but the hills come alive in the fall with the brilliant colors of fall foliage.

Massanutten Resort

Massanutten Resort is a sprawling timeshare resort offering 6000 acres of mountain fun near Shenandoah National Park. Guests will love the resort's endless amenities, including an indoor water park, mountain biking, and much more.

Great Smoky Mountains — Tennessee and North Carolina

Great Smoky Mountains National Park comprises over 500,000 acres of mountains and lush forests straddling the border of Tennessee and North Carolina. Visitors can hike the park's miles of trails to find captivating waterfalls and see the surrounding area from tall mountain peaks. A thick blanket of fog resembling smoke often covers the mountains, which gave the park its name.

Holiday Inn Club Vacations Smoky Mountain Resort

Holiday Inn Club Vacations Smoky Mountain Resort is close to the exciting downtown area of Gatlinburg. The resort, which offers stunning mountain views, is less than three miles from the Great Smoky Mountains National Park entrance.

Buy or Rent a Timeshare Near the Best National Parks

Are you interested in traveling to the best national parks every year? If so, then buying timeshare points could be the solution. You can use your points to stay at one of your developer's resorts near a new park each year. Alternatively, if you're looking to try before you buy, you can rent a timeshare near a national park. Timeshares Only has a marketplace for timeshare resales and rentals by owner.

