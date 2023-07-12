Once Revered, Now Ridiculous: The 12 Things We Used to Love

Bangkok. Thailand. January 24, 2016. A women holds Apple iPhone 6S with facebook application on the screen.facebook is a photo-sharing app for smartphones.
Times change; it's hard to keep up with an ever-evolving culture and its new trends.

Recently, people met in an online discussion to reveal a handful of things that used to be in high regard but now are unanimously considered jokes. 

MTV

In its heyday, MTV was a haven for music fans, as it was the only place for people to catch the latest music videos from their favorite artists. Currently, it's a place to watch The Challenge, a reality-TV competition show featuring D-list celebrities hamming it up for the cameras. 

Bank Managers

Smart Money Tips for Women at Six Pivotal Life Stages
Countless people remember the days when bank managers of the 80s and 90s bore no relation to present-day bank managers. “They used to have serious power in local communities,” confesses one man. “Now they have to be glorified customer service representatives most of the time.”

The Guinness Book of World Records

Guinness Museum logo and marquee. The Guinness Museum is an attraction on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
At one point, receiving recognition in the Guinness Book of World Records was legitimately remarkable. But, unfortunately, that doesn't hold today. “Once a well-established and professional collection of every impressive human feat, now a quick ego boost for rich kids that have barely enough talent to balance an egg on their forehead for 15 seconds on a July afternoon while wearing a onesie,” says one man who has a definite way with words!

Facebook

Woman holds smart phone with facebook application on the screen. facebook is a photo-sharing app for smartphones
Not only did Facebook used to be respected, but it also used to be cool. For college students in the mid-2000s, Facebook represented something innovative and exciting. But, unfortunately, in 2023, it is now primarily used by our moms, aunts, and uncles to post their uninteresting thoughts and opinions on topics like politics and, well, politics. 

Hobbies

shutterstock 551352484 scaled e1675524524480
We live in a world where everything must be monetized — even simple hobbies that spark joy. One musician laments the way times have changed. “Hustle culture ruined a lot of that because every time I share my music with people, it turns into a conversation about monetization or how I'm wasting my time on something,” he confesses. “So it's hard even to find like-minded people who want to collaborate without it turning into something big. Time enjoyed is not time wasted.”

Air Travel

2022’s Airline Chaos: A Summary
There used to be a time when air travel was affordable and luxurious at the same time. Sadly, those times have long passed. Enjoyable flights have been replaced by what feels like giant Greyhound buses capable of flying. 

The Catholic Church

Churches in Quite Ecuador.
Religion doesn't carry the same gravitas as it used to, with the Catholic church taking the biggest hit in recent years. By any metric, church attendance is down, and you never hear about people's religious preferences anymore. (Unless, of course, you still use Facebook.)

The Better Business Bureau

Website homepage of Better Business Bureau (BBB), a nonprofit whose self-described mission is to focus on advancing marketplace trust, is seen on a computer.
The Bureau used to be a well-respected reporter of a company's reputation, and the data they provided gave consumers some much-needed information. But, unfortunately, many believe it's a shell of what it used to be. “It's essentially a rebranded Chamber of Commerce, not some independent agency intent on ensuring good practices,” reveals one woman.

Common Decency

The coffee shop owner is opening the door, inviting customers to his shop
I wouldn't be surprised to discover that countless people believe common decency is dead. “Social media has killed it,” confesses one man. “Now it's just a constant state of trying to ‘own' or ‘one up' someone else. Conversations aren't had any more, just shouting matches. And whoever is the loudest wins (no matter how stupid their point is).” I'll be honest; this person isn't wrong.

Major News Networks

fox news IMDB
Networks like CNN, CBS, NBC, and Fox used to be universally trusted. Now, nearly every viewer has programmed themselves to take everything these networks broadcast with a grain of salt, leading to most of these news networks being second-guessed at every moment. 

Bank Savings Accounts

Woman using a cell phone and putting change into a piggy bank
Just a few decades ago, it wasn't uncommon for standard savings accounts to reward customers with high-interest rates. In 2023, however, you're lucky to make a few pennies a month in interest unless you subject your savings to a high-risk, high-reward brokerage account. 

Levi's Denim 

loseup Levi's jeans display in outlet.Selective focus. Levi Strauss & Co.known worldwide for its Levi's brand of denim jeans.
Once the undisputed king of jeans, Levi's popularity has dwindled in recent years, so they no longer sit at the top of the denim world. Many people cite poor-quality jeans and a lack of innovative styles as reasons they look elsewhere when shopping for denim. 

