Restaurant Threatens $50 Fee For Free Range Children

Gone are the days when you can sit down at a restaurant and enjoy the loud, often obnoxious presence of children happily running by your table repeatedly. For one restaurant in Georgia, all good things must come to an end. But that's only half the story.

Adults Unable to Parent

The Toccoa River Restaurant is catching severe heat online for surcharges in the fine print at the bottom of their menu. Among them are a 20% gratuity for groups larger than six and a three-dollar charge for sharing your order.

And if that wasn't bad enough, there is an ‘adult surcharge' for parents who bring unruly children onto the property. Unfortunately, your definition of “unruly” can weigh heavily on whether or not you see that charge on your bill, and according to netizens, there's a broad chasm that seems to fit all children into the unruly category.

When one mother posted about her experience with the surcharge, the story quickly went viral, but opinions mostly sided heavily with the restaurant.

Social Media Blasts Parents

One X user had this to say about the restaurant's fee.

Mom and Dad are to blame. On behalf of the rest of their diners I applaud what this restaurant did. They just should have disclosed this policy in advance — Pamela Sedmak (@PamelaSedmak) October 29, 2023

Another replied with,

I’ve been a server in multiple restaurants and now a Juvenile Probation Officer. I fully support any and all consequences for parents of unruly children. — Xyro (@Xyro77) October 29, 2023

Two Sides of the Coin

However, not everyone was so quick to join in the restaurant's reverie.

One X commenter said,

Need video Restaurant sounds like snobs. Lots of extra charges for mothing — Daniel Freer (@DWF57) October 29, 2023

Choice Dining

Deep divisions along the lines of diners with children and those without have made it clear that your best course of action is to avoid this restaurant if you don't like your odds of being charged an extra $50 on your bill.

Legally speaking, the restaurant has every right to tack the charge onto the bills of customers whom they deem disruptive as it is ‘clearly' stated on their menus. So, if you have children, even ones you consider well-behaved, picking a different eatery might be the best option for a night out.

Source: WHIO, X, Today.