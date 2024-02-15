From Gourmet Burgers to Global Street Food: The Best Quick Service Restaurants at Disney Springs

Think of Walt Disney World, and your mind may automatically go straight to its four theme parks and the happiness they provide. However, when I think of Disney Springs, my mind goes straight to its restaurants. A mecca for foodies and shopping, it has so many spots to dine at; where do you even begin narrowing down your choices? Right here, my friends. Here are the best Quick Service restaurants at Disney Springs and why they made the shortlist.

What To Know About Quick Service Restaurants at Disney Springs

Before diving into my list of the best Quick Service restaurants at Disney Springs, let's talk about what one is, just in case you're unfamiliar. At Walt Disney World, there are two types of dining: Table Service and Quick Service. Pretty self-explanatory: table service is when you have a sit-down-style meal complete with a waiter, so you'll need to budget for gratuity.

On the other side of the coin, Quick Service, also known as counter service, is like it sounds: you walk up to a counter and order your food. This type of Disney dining is less time-consuming than table service and generally costs less. Additionally, if there are any additional discounts to be had, you'll find them more with Table Service.

Having written that, it doesn't mean that counter-service restaurants are lacking. You'll find that it's quite the opposite, especially in Disney Springs. Affordable and packed with flavor, these are the best restaurants to test drive.

Earl of Sandwich, Town Center

The concept is simple: tasty sandwiches with fun spins. Earl of Sandwich is, hands down, my favorite Quick Service restaurant at Disney Springs because of its high quality and affordability. Themed after John Montague, the 4th Earl of Sandwich Britain, you'll find tasty styles, including the Original 1762 topped with beef and cheddar and my personal choice, the Holiday Turkey, packed with Thanksgiving-style side dishes. Before you visit, sign up for the restaurant's official club to get discounts and a treat on your birthday.

Chicken Guy!, Town Center

If you know Guy Fieri from Food Network's Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, you know he's all about comfort food. Enter Chicken Guy!, a top pick for Disney Springs dining. Each chicken meal is fried to perfection, is tender and juicy, and comes with a choice of 10 house-made side sauces. If you want a delicious milkshake, you'll want to visit this one. Both classic flavors and seasonal styles are rich and tasty.

D-Luxe Burger, Town Center

Head to a Disney World Quick Service restaurant for a burger, and you'll get the same quality and taste—except for D-Luxe Burger. Offering a signature blend of beef cuts, there's no lack of quality or flavor. Add the fact that the hamburger buns are freshly made, and it's even more of a reason to try the menu. A fan favorite, the restaurant has been compared in both quality and taste to burgers at more expensive Disney Table Service restaurants.

Morimoto Asia Street Food, The Landing

Another Food Network celebrity, Chef Masaharu Morimoto, is known not only for “Iron Chef” but also for his sushi. Adjacent to the Table Service Restaurant, Morimoto Asia, Street Food's menu may be small, but it's a tasty one. Here, you'll find items including egg rolls and ramen, but it's his Morimoto Ribs that keep visitors walking up to the order window. Worthy of note: the dining area is outdoors and can get sweltering on humid Central Florida days.

Daily Poutine, Town Center

If you've ever been to Canada and tried it, you know what the big deal about poutine is. A simple dish with french fries, cheese curds, and commonly beef gravy, Daily Poutine puts its globally-inspired spin on the comfort food. If you want to mix things up, try the Korean Barbecue version with pulled pork and kimchi or Butter Chicken style with tomato curry sauce and paneer cheese. While technically a kiosk, Daily Poutine offers uncovered seating adjacent.

Polite Pig, Town Center

Next to the Lime Garage entrance is the uber-popular Polite Pig. Offering Florida-inspired dishes, plenty of brews, and an impressive bourbon shelf to go with them, each meal is cooked using a wood-fired grill. If you're not a barbecue fan, no worries: the Pig has everything from half-chicken dinners to smoked turkey to salmon served on a cedar plank. And if you're not a meat eater, it's got you there, too. Hearty side dishes like mac and cheese and waffle fries are popular, too.

Cookes of Dublin, The Landing

It's all about Irish tradition at Cookes, so get ready to enjoy classic dishes, including fish and chips and meat pies. While you won't have the fun setting or live Irish step dancing of its table-service counterpart, Raglan Road, it's a speedy way to try Dublin-style cuisine with a more affordable price tag—or without needing a passport. If you want to dine with fewer crowds, visit during lunch instead of dinner.

Pizza Ponte, The Landing

It's Sicilian-style pizza by the slice at Pizza Ponte! While it may be the final entry on this list, it's certainly not the least tasty. While you won't find the traditional Margherita pizza on the menu, you'll spy the Carfioci with artichokes, the Parma Cotto with ham and mozzarella, and the San Gennaro topped with fontina and sweet Italian sausage. Make sure to save room for dessert, too: there are at least ten traditional Italian desserts to choose from, definitely making this one of the best quick service restaurants at Disney Springs!