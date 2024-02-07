Screen-to-Table: 25 Restaurants Immortalized by Hollywood

We’ve all seen a restaurant or bar on screen and thought, “Wow, that place looks awesome.” Many sitcoms feature a restaurant where the main characters hang out, making it “their spot.” Movies have iconic scenes in distinct eateries that we all wish were real. Luckily, some of them are!

Movie and TV restaurants can be fake Hollywood sets, but they can also be real-life locations that still serve tasty food and drinks. Immerse yourself in your favorite scenes and visit an iconic on-screen restaurant or a location that inspired one.

1. Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. from Forrest Gump (1994)

The Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. is a successful chain of restaurants inspired by the movie Forrest Gump. The first one opened in California, but there are now over 30 locations, and one of the most popular locations is in Times Square! They serve shrimp in various ways, just like Bubba would’ve wanted.

2. Monk's Café from Seinfeld (1989-1998)

Some of the funniest moments in Seinfeld took place in their beloved diner. The exterior shots before their dining scenes are of a Manhattan diner called Tom’s Restaurant. Fans of this classic sitcom can dine at Tom’s, and while the interior is not the same as in the show, it’s still a fun experience.

3. Cheers from Cheers (1982-1993)

All the exterior shots of the bar in Cheers are actually of a place once called Bull & Finch Pub. Located in Boston, this quaint pub inspired the show’s bar, and eventually, they renamed Bull & Finch to Cheers. Nowadays, it’s a hotspot for Cheers fans, and the classic bar food is tasty.

4. JJ's Diner from Parks and Recreation (2009-2015)

If you want an authentic Parks and Recreation experience, you can go to JJ’s Diner in California and sit in the very same booths as Leslie Knope! The restaurant’s name is actually Four ‘N 20, but the interior is the exact same. The exterior shots in the show are from the Landmark Diner in Atlanta, Georgia.

5. Mendl's Bakery from The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014)

We fell in love with the adorable Mendl’s bakery boxes in The Grand Budapest Hotel. If you want some Mendl’s products, visit a bakery called St. Honore in Oregon. You can see the storefront from the movie in Dresden, Germany, at a cute creamery called Dresdner Molkerei Gebrüder Pfund.

6. Katz's Delicatessen from When Harry Met Sally… (1989)

Katz's Delicatessen is where the famous and saucy lunch scene in When Harry Met Sally… takes place. This spot is a popular NYC diner and has been open since 1888! It looks almost identical inside and outside as in the movie, so it’s one of the most authentic movie restaurants you can visit.

7. The Brazilian Steakhouse from Bridesmaids (2011)

If you’ve seen Bridesmaids, you know this restaurant causes the gang some very distressing gastrointestinal issues. But the actual restaurant, La Sirenita, has an excellent reputation. You can probably eat here without worrying about any tummy issues, but we understand if you’re hesitant to make a reservation.

8. Double R Diner from Twin Peaks (1990-1991)

The Double R Diner is an important spot in Twin Peaks. Shelly and Norma work there, and Agent Cooper falls head over heels for their cherry pie and black coffee. The real diner is Twede's Café, and they proudly still serve the sweet cherry pie that Agent Cooper himself endorses.

9. Smith & Wollensky from American Psycho (2000)

Smith & Wollensky is a high-end steakhouse with a handful of restaurants in the U.S. One scene in American Psycho takes place here. The characters make a point to say how delicious the hashbrowns are and one person even admonishes Patrick Bateman for not getting them. Don’t repeat his mistakes; make sure you get the crispy, fluffy hashbrowns.

10. L Street Tavern from Good Will Hunting (1997)

L Street Tavern is portrayed perfectly in Good Will Hunting. The real pub has the same name, exterior, and interior. Located in South Boston, L Street Tavern is a charming but divey pub that captures the Boston spirit of this iconic movie. Enjoy a pint in the same spot Will and his buddies did, but don’t ask people about them apples.

11. New York Bar from Lost In Translation (2003)

The lead characters in the nuanced film Lost in Translation meet at a bar atop their hotel. New York Bar is above the Park Hyatt Tokyo hotel, also the real hotel used in the movie. You can enjoy live jazz, sip elevated cocktails, and sit in the same seats as Charlotte and Bob.

12. Le Polidor from Midnight In Paris (2011)

Midnight In Paris featured a handful of real locations, including the stunning hotel where Gil and everyone else stayed. Le Polidor is one of the moody cafes where Gil mingled with some of the greatest literary minds of all time. Supposedly, literary icons like F. Scott Fitzgerald, Ernest Hemingway, and James Joyce truly spent time here when they lived in Paris.

13. The Voltaire from Pretty Woman (1990)

Vivian steps further into the glamorous world of wealth when she has a fancy dinner at The Voltaire. The real-life restaurant is the Cicada, and the interior is very similar to what we see in the movie. Guests can even request to sit at the same table Vivian did. Just be careful when eating escargot, and try to keep all your food on the table, unlike Vivian.

14. Johnie's Coffee Shop from The Big Lebowski (1998)

Sadly, you can’t enjoy eggs and toast at Johnie's Coffee Shop anymore, but you can still visit the location and take pictures of the glowing red sign and blue and white roof. Along with The Big Lebowski, several movies used this famous spot, including American History X and Reservoir Dogs. Nowadays, the shop is exclusively a filming location.

15. Grand Central Oyster Bar from Mad Men (2007-2015) ​​

Mad Men features several notable NYC restaurants, including Peking House, Downey’s Steakhouse, LutÃ¨ce, La Caravelle, and P. J. Clarke's. But Grand Central Oyster Bar is one of the most distinct. It’s the oldest restaurant in Grand Central Terminal, serving exquisite seafood. You can sit exactly where Don Draper sat and slurp back oysters and martinis in his honor.

16. Pop's Chock'lit Shoppe from Riverdale (2017-2023)

Pop's Chock'lit Shoppe is a hotspot for the characters in Riverdale. They spend an impressive amount of time at this diner, which is actually Rocko's Diner in British Columbia. The real restaurant’s menu features creamy milkshakes named after Riverdale characters as well as the recognizable red leather booths.

17. Cafe Lalo from You've Got Mail (1998)

Cafe Lalo, which dubs itself “the most famous cafe in NYC,” is where Meg Ryan’s character waits for her secret penpal to show up. The interior and exterior are exactly the same as what you see in the movie. This adorable cafe has a European vibe with a robust dessert bar that will make your mouth water. But we want to warn you that it’s almost always super crowded.

18. Serendipity 3 from Serendipity (2001)

The two leads in Serendipity share extravagant frozen hot chocolate at this dreamy dessert shop. Everything you see in the movie is exactly what you get at Serendipity 3: the massive desserts, the colorful and whimsical interior, and the humble exterior. The restaurant usually has a line out the door, but we think it’s worth the wait. Maybe you’ll meet your soulmate!

19. Los Pollos Hermanos from Breaking Bad (2008-2013)

Thanks to a fake website offering jobs and tasty food, many think Los Pollos Hermanos is a real chain restaurant. Sadly, it’s fictional. But you can enjoy a fat burrito, saucy wings, or burgers at Twisters, where several Los Pollos Hermanos Breaking Bad scenes take place. Many locations look incredibly similar to what you see in the show.

20. Bridges Restaurant and Bar from Mrs. Doubtfire (1993)

Watching this scene in Mrs. Doubtfire always stresses us out, and it’s become a bit of a movie cliche. You can enjoy a more peaceful experience at the same spot, Bridges Restaurant in California. Their menu features Californian and Asian food and has a lively atmosphere, but not quite as chaotic as the movie scene.

21. MacLaren's Bar from How I Met Your Mother (2005)

In How I Met Your Mother, the group spends substantial time at MacLaren’s, hitting on women, downing beers, and swapping stories. The NYC bar McGee's inspired MacLaren’s, although the scenes took place on a Hollywood set. Nevertheless, you can check out McGee’s for the same cozy and laid-back vibe. But McGee’s is much bigger, so there’s room for all How I Met Your Mother fans!

22. Café Grumpy from Girls (2012-2017)

Café Grumpy has several locations throughout New York, and many look exactly like the cafe in the series Girls. The cafe proudly owns its role in the funny TV show, although they didn’t know they’d be such a prominent part of the series. Supposedly, Lena Dunham went here regularly before creating the show, so it was the obvious choice.

23. Mystic Pizza from Mystic Pizza (1988)

Since the movie came out in the late ‘80s, people opened many Mystic Pizza restaurants. But the real one that inspired the cute movie is in Mystic, Connecticut. They didn’t use the restaurant as a filming location, but it heavily inspired the look and feel of the eatery we see in the movie. People say the pizza is just as heavenly as the movie says.

24. Zoe's Bistro from No Reservations (2007)

Zoe’s Bistro is the happy ending in No Reservations. We fell in love with those red-paned windows and inviting aesthetic the moment we saw the eatery. Lucky for us (and you), the restaurant is real. Located in the West Village, Little Owl restaurant is the charming spot that appears in the film.

25. Coyote Ugly from Coyote Ugly (2000)

So Coyote Ugly isn’t exactly known for its sensational food, but that doesn’t mean it's any less fun to visit. While the real Coyote Ugly inspired the movie, they didn’t film any scenes there aside from exterior shots. The rugged interior took notes from a now-closed place called Hogs & Heifers. You can see sassy bartenders who dance on the bar and wear skimpy outfits at the real Coyote Ugly, just like in the movie.