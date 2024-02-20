18 Restaurants That Accept EBT

EBT, short for Electronic Benefits Transfer, functions similarly to a debit card in that it stores benefits from government aid programs such as SNAP, formerly known as food stamps. While it's primarily used for groceries, some states offer the Restaurant Meals Program (RMP), which lets you use EBT cards at select restaurants.

RMP is eligible for individuals receiving SNAP who are over 60, disabled, homeless, or the spouse of an RMP recipient. These are some of the most popular stops for dine-in or takeout that accept EBT payments.

Denny's

Denny's, the beloved diner famous for its 24-hour service and Grand Slam breakfast, is part of the Restaurant Meals Program (RMP) in select areas. Participating states include Arizona, California, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New York, Rhode Island, and Virginia. So, if you're looking for a convenient diner experience where you can pay with EBT, Denny's has you covered any time of day or night.

Burger King

Burger King, famous for its flame-grilled Whopper burgers and fries, might be your go-to spot for a tasty lunch using your EBT card. If you're part of the Restaurant Meals Program (RMP), select Burger King locations accept EBT. Most Burger King locations have drive-thrus, making it a convenient and quick meal.

Domino's Pizza

Domino's, one of the largest national pizza chains with over 6,000 locations in the U.S., is an easy choice for a simple dinner. Use your EBT card for delivery or takeout on popular choices like pizza, pasta, chicken wings, and more. The great part is that pizza makes excellent leftovers, especially after a couple of minutes in the toaster oven!

Carl's Jr.

At Carl's Jr., you can select mouthwatering burgers like the Original Angus Burger or the Western Bacon Cheeseburger. Not all Carl's Jr. locations accept EBT cards, so check with the restaurant or consult your local social services before going.

El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco is known for its fire-grilled chicken, which has lots of flavor from being marinated and cooked over an open flame. It's a great choice for those seeking a healthier fast-food option. El Pollo Loco now accepts EBT cards in several states, including Arizona, California, and Florida, making their tasty and wholesome menu even more accessible.

Firehouse Subs

If you're wondering if you can get a hot and toasty sub sandwich with your EBT card, the answer is yes! Firehouse Subs is part of the Restaurant Meals Program. This means eligible SNAP customers can use their benefits to grab tasty meals from Firehouse Subs' menu. And who could resist their tempting selection of sandwiches, from melty, cheesy meatball subs to the savory corned beef sub?

Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box, a popular and affordable choice with convenient hours, has become a staple for many. Offering a diverse menu with burgers, tacos, sandwiches, salads, and sides, Jack in the Box has something to satisfy every craving. Not all franchise locations of Jack in the Box accept EBT cards. To ensure you can enjoy your favorite bites with your EBT card, check with your nearest Jack in the Box first.

Kfc

Indulge in the mouthwatering delight of KFC's crispy and juicy chicken, seasoned with their secret blend of 11 herbs and spices. Kentucky Fried Chicken is among the restaurants in the USA where you can use your EBT card, but there are some conditions to note. Full Restaurant Meals Program participation is available in states like Arizona and California, while states like Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Rhode Island, and Virginia have limited availability.

Little Caesars

Little Caesars, renowned for their budget-friendly $5 Hot-N-Ready pizzas, also offers a variety of wings, breadsticks, and Crazy Bread. Little Caesars does accept EBT cards at specific locations across the USA. States with known participating locations include Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, and more. However, acceptance is not nationwide, so confirming it with individual stores in your area is recommended.

McDonald's

For those who savor the familiar taste of McDonald's, the good news is that you can use an EBT card at select McDonald's locations, but it depends on your state's participation in the RPM. California and Arizona lead the way with extensive RMP programs and select McDonald's locations in specific areas of these states. To utilize EBT at McDonald's, you must meet certain eligibility criteria, such as being homeless, elderly, or disabled, and comply with program requirements.

Popeye's

We all love Popeyes for its juicy, crispy fried chicken with a unique Cajun-inspired seasoning. The spicy kick and crispy skin are often fan favorites. Good news for SNAP EBT cardholders: Popeyes accepts EBT for purchases in specific locations across the USA. While it's currently limited to a few places, like Arizona and California, it's a positive step forward.

Papa Murphy's Pizza

Craving fresh pizza that you can bake at home? Papa Murphy's is the perfect choice for take-and-bake pizza all across the U.S. Order your pizza and enjoy the freshness of baking it in your own oven. While not every store accepts EBT cards, some, especially in Florida, do. Just a heads up: make sure to process your EBT payments in-store for a hassle-free experience.

Subway

Subway, the popular footlong sub sandwich chain, brings added convenience by accepting EBT cards in select locations across Arizona, California, and Rhode Island. Known for its quick, affordable, and customizable meal experience, Subway allows you to craft your sandwich or salad with a variety of breads, meats, vegetables, and sauces. It's worth noting, however, that not all Subway locations accept EBT cards, so it's recommended to check with your specific store for this payment option.

Taco Bell

Taco Bell's budget-friendly Tex-Mex menu featuring items starting under $2 is a top choice for those seeking a cheap and satisfying meal. With over 7,000 locations nationwide, it's an incredibly easy way to get your taco or burrito fix. Taco Bell's late-night hours and drive-thru service make it super convenient, catering to those on the go. Taco Bell has been a favorite for individuals who use EBT cards in states like Arizona and Florida.

Waba Grill

Waba Grill is popular for its beloved signature teriyaki sauce, which has a delightful balance of sweet and savory flavors. EBT cards are accepted at Waba Grill locations in Hawaii and Florida. Known for its commitment to healthy and fresh menu items crafted with high-quality ingredients and grilled to order, this restaurant offers a diverse menu with rice bowls, plates, and salads to suit various tastes. Before you head to your nearest Waba Grill, confirm that you can enjoy your favorite foods using your EBT card.

Wendy's

Famous for its square-shaped burgers and creamy, frosty shakes, Wendy's is a favorite for those craving comfort food. Certain locations in California participate in the RMP, making Wendy's a perfect choice for easy yet tasty meals. This means disabled, elderly, and homeless SNAP recipients can enjoy the flavorful offerings of this fast-food restaurant.

Angie's Lobster

Angie's Lobster serves up mouthwatering lobster dishes at affordable prices. As a fast-casual restaurant, you can expect quick service without any hassle. Perfect for those on the go or with limited time! Plus, Angie's Lobster accepts EBT cards, making it a fantastic choice for food stamp users. Now, even individuals or families on a tight budget can savor the taste of lobster without breaking the bank.

j.j. Fish and Chicken

J.J. Fish and Chicken receives high praise for its delectable Southern-style fried chicken, catfish, and fish sandwiches, offering a diverse menu to cater to various tastes and dietary preferences. Known for being relatively affordable, it's a great option for those on a tight budget. J.J. Fish and Chicken accepts EBT cards in Illinois, providing an accessible and budget-friendly option for a delicious meal.