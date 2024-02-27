These 25 Restaurants Actually Use Quality Steak

What quality steak is depends on many things, including personal taste. However, we all know when we come across good steak when we eat out.

While some restaurants only sell USDA-approved steak and call it a day, others put more work and passion into their steak cuts, trying to find that elusive perfect steak.

Morton’s The Steakhouse

Morton’s uses 23- to 28-day-aged Prime Beef cuts carved per its specifications. Prime Beef is the most tender and highest-quality cut you can get. The restaurant’s meat is so delicious that people have raved about it in the media, and it’s priced accordingly (albeit for good reason).

Smith & Wollensky

Smith & Wollensky sells Gold Grade American wagyu, which, although not quite on par with Japanese wagyu, is still a delicious cut of meat. The restaurant’s claim to fame is its Swinging Tomahawk, a 44-ounce bone-in ribeye served over potatoes.

Fogo de Chao

As the name implies, Fogo de Chao has Brazilian influences. The restaurant practices the philosophy of “respeito pela comida” or “respect for the food,” which means it only offers 21-day aged steaks harvested from animals that live happy lives in open spaces before being slaughtered.

Saltgrass Steak House

Saltgrass sells Certified Angus steaks, which are marbled cuts with great flavor. Saltgrass offers various quality steaks and southern comfort favorites like country-fried steak with gravy. Saltgrass prizes itself for offering the “tantalizing flavors of the great American West.”

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

Ruth’s Chris presents its steaks in a celebration of minimalism. The meat comes on a 500-degree plate only seasoned with salt, pepper, and parsley for a garnish. Since the restaurant sells Prime Beef, it can afford to be minimalistic and let its steaks speak for themselves.

Wolfgang’s Steakhouse

The owner of Wolfgang’s hails from Germany and took his home country’s respect for quality and hard work into account when he opened his steakhouse. The restaurant serves USDA Black Angus dry-aged steaks. However, if you love quality appetizers, Wolfgang’s offers a wealth of seafood to start your feast before digging into a porterhouse, NY strip, or ribeye steak.

Steak 48

Steak 48 has in-house butcher shops in all its locations and sells 28-day wet-aged steaks served with mouth-watering sides such as blue cheese, foie gras, and crab cakes. The restaurant offers high-quality beef, including American Wagyu beef from Mishima Reserve, a company raising Japanese-heritage beef for the finest restaurants in the US.

Peter Luger Steak House

Peter Luger is a steakhouse that’s over 100 years old. No restaurant lasts that long without offering the highest quality beef. Peter Luger dry-ages its beef for a month and only uses salt to season its mouth-watering steak, letting quality speak for itself.

Shula’s Steakhouse

Shula’s name comes from NFL coach Don Shula, who loves himself a good steak enough to set new beef standards with his Shula Cut, a Premium Black Angus steak from Georgia. According to the restaurant, nine of the cut’s ten standards exceed USDA Prime standards, and only 1% of all steaks in the US meet them.

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

As the name of this restaurant indicates, it only uses Prime cuts dry-aged for up to two months. You can cover your tasty steak with smoked chili butter, horseradish butter, or béarnaise. The steakhouse also offers luxurious sides like North Atlantic Lobster Mashed Potatoes and North Atlantic Lobster Chipotle Cheddar Mac & Cheese.

STK

STK is so proud of its steaks that it’s willing to sell them directly to customers nationwide as part of its STK Meat Market. Its initiative has opened the doors for more people to try the chain’s USDA Choice and Prime steaks aged for at least a month. STK’s steaks are the same high-quality meals whether you have them in one of the steakhouse’s locations or at home.

Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab

Although Joe’s focus on seafood in its name may seem like the restaurant treats steak like an afterthought, it only sells top-quality beef. Joe’s steaks come from the Midwest and run the gamut from beer-braised short ribs to 24-ounce ribeyes.

The Palm Restaurant

The Palm’s claim to fame is its 12-ounce center-cut Filet Mignon that is dry-aged for 35 days or more. The restaurant pairs this tasty, high-quality meal with an extensive wine list.

Mastro’s Restaurants

Mastro’s offers wet-aged American Wagyu steaks that originate in Japan’s famed Miyazaki Prefecture. The restaurant also offers True A5 Kobe beef, the other high-end Japanese beef that is the “most exclusive beef in the world.”

The Capital Grille

The Capital Grille is a fixture nationwide because of its high-quality cuts of beef, including seared tenderloin, 10-ounce filet mignon, and bone-in ribeye. In addition to savoring these classic favorites on-site, consumers can also have top-quality meats at home from the restaurant’s in-house butcher.

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse

Del Frisco’s serves an array of 11 steaks and wagyu meatballs. The chain sells A5 Japanese Wagyu and Kobe beef in addition to its USDA Prime steaks. Its menu lists all the usual suspects for an incredible dinner experience, from filet mignon to bone-in ribeye.

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse is possibly the cheapest alternative to some of the high-flying steakhouses we’ve looked at, but that doesn’t mean its beef is not up to the most exacting diner’s standards. The chain offers many steaks, from T-bones to porterhouse steaks and prime ribs. It’s also the home of the Road Kill, a chopped steak served with sauteed onions, mushrooms, and Monterey Jack cheese.

Longhorn Steakhouse

LongHorn Steakhouse’s most beloved steak is the Outlaw Ribeye, a 20-ounce bone-in ribeye steak that “doesn’t follow the rules.” The steak isn’t the only thing on the chain’s menu that attracts quality beef lovers. Try Flo’s filet served with shrimp and lobster for a smaller but no less impactful dish.

Black Rock Bar & Grill

Black Rock lets you cook your own steak, so the level of doneness and what goes on your steak are up to you. The restaurant serves its steaks on volcanic rocks heated to 755 F. The experience isn’t for everyone, so Black Rock also serves made-to-order steaks.

Stoney River Steakhouse and Grill

Stoney River differentiates itself from the pack by providing high-quality steak with a “rare steak only” philosophy, which means that the chefs rarely cook the meat past medium well. The chain offers well-charred specialty steaks like the Cowboy Cut Ribeye and a coffee-cured filet mignon.

Houston’s

Selling only USDA Prime beef, Houston’s prides itself on its delightful steaks and cozy, romantic atmosphere. Each location of this chain offers its local favorites. For example, Houston’s New Jersey Bergen County location offers a USDA Prime French Dip Au Jus in a house-made French roll.

Ocean Prime

Ocean Prime offers great quality beef, seafood, and cocktails. The chain sells Prime steaks with various “accessories,” including black truffle butter, garlic shrimp scampi, and an Oscar sauce.

Rare Society Steakhouse

Rare Society Steakhouse originated in San Diego. The restaurant sells dry-aged Australian wagyu steaks paired with such delicacies as seafood towers and oysters Rockefeller.

Outback Steakhouse

Outback Steakhouse is an Australian-style steakhouse that offers seven cuts of high-quality beef. The chain’s steaks are dry-aged. You can enjoy them seared or char-grilled. In addition, the restaurant also offers Bloomin Onion appetizers. Each serving amounts to about one pound.

Black Angus Steakhouse

Black Angus Steakhouse uses its proprietary Black Angus dry rub to infuse high-quality beef with a hot, smoky flavor. You can enjoy it on its ribeye, filet mignon, or top sirloin steak, and rest assured that the beef is humanely sourced.