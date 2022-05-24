The Retail Rundown: These Retail Jobs Offer The Best Discounts

Are you ready to take control of your career path?

Working in retail could provide you with the perks to sweeten the deal. From Barnes and Noble to Disney, here's everything you need to know about the best discounts that retail jobs currently offer.

Clothes are always good. Ann Taylor and the Gap are a few of the retail stores that offer their employees 50% off. If you’re looking to work for a clothing store, a modest paycheck usually makes up for itself with a great discount.

Make sure you find a clothing store that offers at least 40%. Some retailers can be less generous with their employee discounts. For instance, Kohl’s offers 15%, Macy’s offers 20%, and Nordstrom offers 20% for employees and 33% for managers.

Sifting Through the Great Resignation

Over the past few years, our entire understanding of work has changed considerably. With so many people losing their jobs, a growing number had to get creative about their employment and career destiny. In fact, even as pandemic restrictions eased up across the country, a record number of Americans did the most unexpected thing of all: they quit their jobs.

As Americans made a mass exodus from traditional office jobs, many found a more profitable career in the freelance world. In fact, 4.3 million Americans quit their jobs in December 2021. Meanwhile, 59% of Americans freelanced in 2021.

While freelancing offers more autonomy and creative control, it provides little in the way of security. By contrast, a job in the retail industry, and the regular paycheck that comes with it, could provide more peace of mind.

Retail companies aren’t oblivious to the importance of their workforce and have created extra incentives to entice new workers.

Free College, Yes Please

Last summer, Walmart announced a new initiative to pay for the tuition of its employees. In addition to a starting hourly rate of $17 an hour, the giant retailer rolled out its Live Better U program, which will enable 1.5 million employees to get an education without the worry of debt.

“We are creating a path of opportunity for our associates to grow their careers at Walmart, so they can continue to build better lives for themselves and their families,” said Lorraine Stomski, senior vice president of learning and leadership at Walmart.

While some get a retail job at their favorite store to take advantage of great discounts, Walmart appeals to job seekers who see the megastore as a stepping block for a bright future. Is there really a better employee discount than free college?

Opportunities in High-End Retail

Do you have your sights set higher than the Gap? Some upper-class retailers offer great employee discounts. Wealth of Geeks talked with Cindy Corpis to get the inside scoop on retail discounts. Cindy is the CEO of SearchPeopleFree.net.

“Workers of Louis Vuitton receive a 30% discount,” says Cindy. But the luxury French brand also has an exciting perk for employees. “It has a private website where Vuitton will offer one-off fashions at steep discounts to employees alone.”

While Neiman Marcus offers its employees 30% as well, the real winner is athletic apparel company Lululemon. According to Cindy, “Lululemon workers who work full time receive a 60% discount.”

The Happiest Discount in the World

Fans of Disney know just how much it costs to enjoy all that Disney theme parks have to offer. According to the Disney insiders at Mouse Hacking, a family of four can expect to pay $5,731 (or $287 per day) for a basic vacation to see Mickey Mouse. The more expensive itinerary could cost the average family $8,468. One way to save money on going to Disney World is quite simple: get a job there.

Disney offers some of the best discounts for its employees. Just like Walmart, Disney will pay for your education. As long as it is a Disney Aspire network school, Disney will pay 100% of tuition upfront. In addition to commuter assistance, health insurance, and discounts for dining, hotels, and merchandise, Disney offers one perk that no other company can match: complimentary theme park admission. Admission to the park typically starts at $109.

Tech, Tech Boom

With the restaurant industry losing employees by the million, retail opportunities are emerging as great places to work, in part because of the many discounts and perks they offer. Apple might offer the best discounts of all, thanks to their Employee Purchase Program.

You don’t have to work at the Genius Bar to get these benefits. Employees can get 25% off an iMac, Mac mini, Mac Pro, MacBook Air or MacBook Pro (provided that you only buy one of each, that is). After a few months on the job, the incentives increase, and employees can take $500 off a computer or $250 off an iPad. Friends and family aren’t excluded from perks either. They can take 15% off on up to three different items.

Whether you’re in it for the clothes, the tech, or the theme park, retail jobs offer some of the best discounts in the business.

