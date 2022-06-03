Thinking of Investing? Here Are 7 Things You Must Consider

Despite more retail investors entering the investing market, people still struggle to settle on a place for their money.

Although ETFs have seen the largest volume of net purchases, meme stocks, ESG stocks, and growth stocks have all risen to the forefront recently.

The world of investing is a tremendously rich and diverse place, with opportunities for individuals to grow their wealth. But it doesn't come with complexities and risks. That's why it's critical to keep seven things in mind when investing.

1. Avoid Falling in Love with a Company

One of the most significant issues investors face stems from allowing their emotions to control their decisions. As a result, they can make investments in a company with healthy fundamentals, experience impressive growth, and build too much of an emotional connection with their stock to pay attention when the fundamentals change and their holdings start to decline.

Keeping vigilant and regularly zooming out to see the bigger picture can pay dividends in investing, particularly in companies that you feel yourself developing a connection with.

2. Lack of Patience

On the flip side, it's also vital to avoid falling out of love with your investments early, too. This can cause you to miss out on excellent opportunities simply by believing that you've arrived too late or getting fed up with waiting for the stock to move.

By adopting a more slow and steady approach, it's possible to yield greater returns over the long term. Remember to maintain realistic expectations for your portfolio growth and prospective returns.

3. “Over-trading”

Some investors' somewhat erratic investment patterns can be described as ‘over-trading.'

Bloomberg ran an article warning about how ‘bored lockdown traders are a danger to themselves.' Repetitive position shifting, or hopping from one position to another, is another sure-fire way to kill your profits. Significantly, transaction costs can significantly impact your bottom line and the opportunities for sustainable growth you avoid by jumping out of the long-term returns of your investments.

4. Choosing to Stay Loyal to a Losing Bet

The definition of insanity may be the act of doing the same thing repeatedly and expecting different results. Still, in the world of investing, this can more appropriately refer to sitting by and watching your stock shed its value further and further while expecting it to move back up eventually.

“Behavioural finance calls this ‘cognitive error,'” explains Maxim Manturov, head of investment research at Freedom Finance Europe. “By not realizing a loss, investors lose in two ways. First, they avoid selling the loser, which may continue to fall until it becomes worthless. Secondly, it is a missed opportunity to make better use of investment funds.”

“So, before you invest in a company, you should research it and know how it operates,” Manturov adds. “You should also adhere to the principle of diversification to reduce the risks of individual sectors or companies and not allocate more than 5-10% of the portfolio to one company.”

As painful as it may be, sometimes, it's a good move to sell your stocks in a company that's continually falling. By cashing in your losses, you may be able to free up enough liquidity to invest in a stock with far better fundamentals.

5. Lack of Rebalancing

Rebalancing refers to the process of returning your portfolio to the target asset allocation as specified in your investment plan. Rebalancing isn't easy because it can force you to sell an outperforming asset class and buy more from the asset class with the worst performance.

Because of this, rebalancing can seem like a counterintuitive move for newcomer investors. However, a portfolio that is allowed to drift with market returns ensures that asset classes can become overweight at market peaks and undervalued at market lows – resulting in poor performance.

The lack of rebalancing can hurt your portfolio, similar to sitting on losses while hoping for a change of fortune. However, having the strength to sell your high-performing asset class and spend it on fresh, relevant investments can help ensure your portfolio's long-term sustainability.

6. Ignoring Risk Tolerance

Sadly, it may be difficult for many investors to understand their risk tolerance before making their first investments. However, listening to what your head is telling you during periods of severe volatility can be extremely beneficial, and build your portfolio around the level of risk you can cope with being exposed to.

Some markets are more volatile than others by nature, and this is particularly true of cryptocurrency investing – where the price of assets like Bitcoin have been known to rise and fall by as much as 50% over a matter of weeks.

With this in mind, it may be worth beginning your investment journey piece by piece, measuring how well you can respond to volatile stocks before placing larger volumes of your portfolio in them.

7. Practice Patience

Finally, new investors must practice patience when making their first investments. With this in mind, it's important to avoid letting greed control your decisions – and this can extend to buying stocks in which you're expecting quick growth.

Markets can move unpredictably, and external news events can cause market turbulence where none could've been anticipated. With this in mind, it's important to remain patient with stocks that display good fundamentals but aren't gaining value.

At its best, investing can be a wholly rewarding and engaging experience for individuals to grow their wealth through hard work and market insights. With these seven tips, you can begin your investment journey while giving yourself the best chance of finding your feet in the market.

