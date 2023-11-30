Retirees, Look Here: 13 Affordable Cities

Affordability is always important when deciding where to retire; otherwise, those savings accounts might empty rapidly. However, it's also critical to consider aspects like the standard and safety of the healthcare system, as well as leisure options, the climate, walking scores, and many other things.

To assist you in selecting the ideal retirement location, a recent U.S. News investigation compares the 150 biggest cities in the nation. Data on the labor economy, taxation for retirees, desirability, accessibility to high-quality healthcare, affordability, and happiness are all included in this analysis.

1. Orlando, Florida

The region has numerous theme parks, the most well-known of which is Walt Disney World. Residents can get reduced passes to these local theme parks. Orlando has small towns, excellent dining options, and independent shops. Because it is located inland, hurricane season won't be as stressful here. Orlando ranks No. 6 for retiree taxes, meaning that retirees there may be able to retain a little more money in their pockets. Florida's state sales tax is 6%, marginally less than the 6.59% federal average. The state does not impose a personal income tax.

2. Tampa, Florida

The city boasts one of the most significant airports in the nation, a bustling Riverwalk, and an abundance of housing alternatives. Foodies should also pay attention since this Gulf Coast City is renowned for its eateries. Tampa is ranked ninth in terms of desirability. It offers stunning beaches along the Gulf of Mexico and an average of 252 sunny days annually.

Tampa offers its citizens the best of both worlds by skillfully fusing a vibrant downtown with a laid-back beach lifestyle. This culturally diversified city has professional sports teams, good restaurants, museums, and water sports. Numerous parks are available to the locals, including ones with zoos and aquariums. Senior discounts are available at several of these attractions.

3. Harrisburg, Pennsylvania

This Pennsylvanian state capital receives excellent points for the accessibility of high-quality healthcare for older people (ranked No. 10) and the contentment of its citizens (ranked No. 15). It ranks No. 32 for retiree taxes, making it a tax-friendly location as well. Harrisburg's Riverfront Park, situated on the Susquehanna River, is a beautiful area for strolling and bicycling and a fantastic site for runners.

Retirees who enjoy camping and hiking will be drawn to the nearby state woods. Numerous sizable metropolises, such as New York, Philadelphia, Baltimore, and Washington, D.C., are easily accessible by car.

4. Salt Lake City, Utah

Although most people associate Salt Lake City inextricably with its Mormon history, its population is diverse. The majority of activities in the city center around the breathtaking surroundings; aside from Utah Jazz basketball games and trips to the Utah Museum of Fine Arts, the town is only a short drive from five national parks and numerous renowned ski resorts.

Additionally, it will be easy to board flights to visit your relatives (or the Bahamas) thanks to a new airport terminal opening in 2020. However, alongside these appealing aspects, there's a contrasting concern to consider: Rates of property and violent crime are higher than the national average.

5. Scottsdale, Arizona

Scottsdale, an Arizona city, is home to 238,685 people. This Maricopa County city receives good grades for activities and life quality; in fact, it comes in fourth place for the latter. Residents can enjoy a dense suburban vibe by residing here. Golfers love it for its legendary popularity, but retirees of all stripes will also find plenty of destination spas, fantastic art and architecture, and James Beard Award-winning restaurants to pique their interest. Scottsdale is home to many retired people and young professionals, most of whom have conservative views.

6. Asheville, North Carolina

Retirees will enjoy many activities in this charming mountain town in the Blue Ridge Mountains. Growing bored in this place can be difficult because of the four distinct seasons, rich cultural offerings, national forests, parks, and abundant recreational options. The culinary scene is fantastic, with eateries offering award-winning Southern cuisine, international cuisine, and other delectable, mouthwatering dishes. An individual's average cost of living is $2,572, comparable to the national average. The average house costs $477,000, and social security is tax-free.

7. Youngstown, Ohio

Youngstown is a welcoming community close to northeastern Ohio's Ohio–Pennsylvania border. It's coming in second on the affordability ranking, which makes retirement funds go farther there. Affordability measures housing prices and the cost of products and services. Youngstown State University, which has an expansive campus with over 12,000 students and NCAA Division 1 sports teams, is the biggest employer in the community.

Mill Creek MetroParks, which has more than 5,000 acres of biking trails, hiking trails, golf courses, and lakes, offers senior discounts on golf to retired locals. Exciting galleries and vibrant eateries may be found in the restored downtown area.

8. Ann Arbor, Michigan

This city, home to the University of Michigan, has an active college-town vibe. It is ranked No. 17 for accessibility to healthcare due in part to the University of Michigan Health-Ann Arbor's inclusion in the U.S. News Best Hospitals Honor Roll. It also ranks fifth on the happiness index, which gauges how happy locals are with critical elements of their everyday lives, such as crime rates, health, air quality, and susceptibility to and ability to withstand extreme weather. History and art fans will appreciate the University of Michigan museums. Activities for those who enjoy the great outdoors include ice skating and snowshoeing in the winter and kayaking on the Huron River in the warmer months.

9. Manchester, New Hampshire

This area offers excellent winter skiing and a breathtaking fall color display. Manchester ranks highest for retiree taxes because New Hampshire does not impose a state sales or earned income tax. Walking and biking through the city are easy options. The area has bike lanes and pathways and a thriving cycling community. Local goods are available for purchase at the Manchester Farmers Market, and season passes for the city-owned McIntyre Ski Area are open to those 65 and older at a steep discount.

10. Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Winston-Salem, commonly called Winston by locals, ranks eighth in terms of affordability. This ranking is based on factors like housing costs and price parity, which refers to the cost of everyday goods and services. It's only one of the numerous factors luring retirees to this multicultural neighborhood. Six colleges and universities, including Wake Forest University, are located there. The University of North Carolina School of the Arts in Winston-Salem presents live performances. The Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art is a must-visit place for art enthusiasts. Outdoor enthusiasts are also drawn to the city by the state parks, hiking trails, and the Quarry at Grant Park, which boasts a fantastic overlook.

11. Trenton, New Jersey

New Jersey's state capital, Trenton, is a multicultural metropolis steeped in history. The Delaware River forms Trenton's western boundary, providing easy access to boating and other water activities for its citizens. There are fantastic walking, jogging, and cycling trails for retirees. Being close to the Jersey Shore, Atlantic City, and New York City may be enjoyable for residents. Trenton has the eighth-best job market in the state, so retirees have plenty of options for seasonal or part-time employment. It comes in second place for accessibility to excellent medical care.

12. Rochester, New York

Many individuals opt to live in the suburbs of this city with century-old homes. Although the winters can be frigid, you can still enjoy skiing and other snow sports wearing gloves and a scarf. During the warmer months, seniors who want boating, sailing, and fishing are drawn to Rochester because of its proximity to Lake Ontario.

Strong Memorial Hospital at the University of Rochester, which is nationally ranked and serves the Rochester area, is ranked No. 35 for accessibility to high-quality healthcare. Residents can see performances by elite musicians at the university's Eastman School of Music. This year, Rochester rose by double digits, moving 29 spots from No. 50 in the U.S. News rankings.

13. Greer, South Carolina

The mid-sized city boasts a variety of leisure activities, such as vibrant bars, local theaters, and golf courses. It features a bustling downtown area, complete with a weekly farmer's market and numerous parks. The city also offers the benefits of affordable housing and enjoyable weather. The average home price is around $333,000, while the cost of living per individual averages $2,010. For healthcare, residents have access to the Prisma Health Greer Memorial Hospital, renowned for its advanced medical care and having achieved a high score of 110.77 out of a possible 120.00 points.