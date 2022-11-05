Grow Your Nest Egg: Plan Ahead for Your Retirement Contributions

The end of the year is almost here, and it’s time to plan for retirement contributions. Investing now can ensure a secure retirement. After all, millions of working American adults use the Roth IRA making it the second most retirement asset after a 401(k).

The bear market and fear of a recession make it difficult to invest in stocks or bonds this year. But bear markets eventually turn into bull markets. Moreover, long-term investors know that saving for retirement now will leverage the power of compounding interest.

As John Bogle said, “Compounding is nothing short of a miracle. As a result, even little investments started in one’s early twenties are likely to grow into enormous sums throughout a lifetime of investing.”

To put it simply, plan and invest now for your retirement later.

What is a Roth IRA and Why Should You Have One?

Roth IRAs are a popular type of retirement account for individuals. Approximately 18% to 19% of American adults utilize this investment vehicle to save for retirement. Creating a solid retirement plan is essential, leveraging all possible methods.

Because the accounts are populated with money after taxes, the benefit is that you can grow your savings tax-free, and your withdrawals will also be tax-free once you have retired. Roth IRAs are different than traditional IRAs since contributions to the latter are tax deductible. Instead, taxes are paid when the money is withdrawn.

Overall, Roth IRA accounts offer great benefits regardless of your length of employment or industry of employment. We have compiled a list of key benefits of investing in a Roth IRA.

Retirement Withdrawals Are Tax-Free

For people who have maintained a Roth IRA for at least five years and reached the age of 59-½, withdrawals have no tax penalties. This fact means that both capital gains and contributions can be withdrawn without having to pay additional taxes.

Grow Your Savings Tax-Free

The money invested in a Roth IRA will grow without taxation. However, other investment accounts that result in gains must be reported for federal and state taxation. This allows you to truly invest in your future based on the earnings you are making today.

Boost Your Savings

A lot of people need clarification regarding retirement savings. Too often, those looking to save for the future think they much choose between a 401(k) and a Roth IRA when you can do both. Of course, there are some income limits, contribution limits, and qualifications to keep in mind, but most people are eligible for both savings options. By combining your retirement into both a Roth IRA and a 401(k), your retirement wealth will be on track to grow by leaps and bounds in the future.

Diverse Investment Options

When you open a Roth IRA, the world is your oyster regarding investment options. Many retirement plans are tied to specific asset managers and employers. However, you can often pick from a wide range of ETFs or mutual funds with Roth IRAs. Roth IRA account owners can also invest in bonds, funds, and individual stocks from a large selection of asset managers.

A Roth IRA Can Increase Your Tax Breaks

Anyone who adds eligible contributions to a Roth IRA, employer-sponsored 401(k), and certain other retirement funds are eligible for some specific tax breaks. For example, the Savers Credit, also referred to as the Retirement Savings Contribution Credit, is one of the best tax discounts a Roth IRA can bring to your savings efforts. Of course, like with most tax breaks, adjusted gross income (AGI) and contributions will determine your eligibility.

Withdrawal Schedules Are Completely up to You

A traditional IRA has a required minimum distribution (RMD); however, Roth IRAs do not. You can withdraw without penalty or additional taxation on any amounts you have personally contributed.

According to Cecil Staton, CFP CSLP of Arch Financial Planning, LLC,

“My favorite benefit of the Roth IRA is that you can pull your contributions from your Roth IRA at any time without tax or penalties. For early career professionals, this can be a huge benefit when cash is needed for emergencies.”

It is worth mentioning that there will be a withdrawal fee on earnings if you are under the age limit of 59-½. The best option is to contribute for as long as possible to allow your savings to compound. This will enable you to generate healthy returns when you need them.

Benefits are Tax-Free

Anyone who inherits your Roth IRA must accept the required minimum distributions; however, they get some benefits. Specifically, if the Roth IRA account is at least five years old, their required minimum distributions won’t be subjected to Federal taxes.

Allen Mueller, CFA, MBA of 7 Saturdays Financial, points out,

“The biggest benefit of a Roth IRA over the long-term is tax-free generational wealth transfer. When a Roth IRA owner dies, the account is inherited by the named beneficiary with zero tax liability. This is a massive benefit because, typically, people inherit assets in their 50’s or 60’s during their peak earning years. By contrast, inherited traditional IRA’s (post-SECURE Act) need to be withdrawn within 10 years and that income is stacked on top of the beneficiary’s existing income. The traditional IRA withdrawals would typically be taxed at a high rate, but the Roth IRA withdrawals are 100% tax free.”

Growing Your Nest Egg for a Secure Future

Working hard for most of your life should pay for more than your current lifestyle. In fact, with significant investments and some early savings choices, you can prepare a healthy nest egg that will give you a secure future. A Roth IRA is one of the many tools to help fund your lifestyle following retirement.

This post was produced by Dividend Power and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.