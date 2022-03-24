Retirement Gifts for Women: Our List of the 60 Best

Back in the day, retirement usually meant your company would throw you a little party. They would pull out a bottle of Scotch and pour generously for your colleagues, who were likely predominantly men. If you were a loyal employee, you might even get a gold watch from the company as your peers looked on with envy.

The notion of retirement has changed over the decades as more women joined the workforce. While most people retire in their mid-60s, some leave their 9 to 5 jobs earlier through the FIRE movement (financial independence, retire early), or may continue on in a part-time capacity. Working part-time may especially be true for women who want extra income after taking more time off for caregiving.

Retirement brings out mixed emotions for many who see it as a chance to begin the next phase of their life. For some, it may be an easier transition than for others. When thinking about retirement gifts for women, honoring their past while focusing on the upcoming stage is key.

Giving Retirement Gifts

Buying retirement gifts for the woman who has been your friend, co-worker, colleague, or perhaps even your mentor should match their interests and your relationship with them. You may have significant insights after years of sharing a cubicle or an office at your workplace. Many times, giving experiences make better gifts than material things. They may create longer memories and ways to celebrate your friend's newfound freedom.

Give some thought about what your friend or co-worker's retirement means to them. Will they travel, pursue hobbies or want to learn new skills? Determine whether you are buying an individual present or a retirement gift as a group of co-workers. It will matter for your budget. You don't need to break the bank. You want to match their interests or personality when considering a gift.

60 Retirement Gifts For Women

Pampering Goes A Long Way

An easy place is to find things that satisfy what most women who retire want: pampering. After working hard and contributing their expertise with a reasonable amount of stress on the job, she has earned the opportunity to have newfound freedom. Between working long hours and full retirement, there is likely a transition to that place of relaxation.

Consider these gifts to indulge your friend or co-worker:

A gift certificate for a spa resort such as Canyon Ranch Mani-Pedi appointments Appointments at a favorite hair salon Makeup Artist Pampering Care package

If you aim to spoil your friend, consider purchases such as foot spas, skincare items, fragrant candles, or even a bath caddy tray for soaking in your tub. Make sure it has a place for a wine glass and a book. You can also buy a plush robe or throw so that they can sit comfortably in front of a fire.

A Co-Worker Group Gift

Giving a present from a group of co-workers is advantageous if you want to pool your resources to develop a more substantial item like jewelry, a bundle of retirement games, a glass floral bouquet, a gourmet gift basket of fun foods, a painting, or pottery. Co-workers can give personalized wine glasses.

Travel Plans

Does your friend have a travel bug? Many retirees look forward to traveling without deadlines to return to the office. You can chip as a group to buy travel vouchers, a certificate for airlines through flightgift or cruise lines

Alternatively, consider these as fun things to give someone planning to travel:

Lilly Pulitzer passport holder or personalized passport cover The personalized travel case set An entire collection of luggage or small bags Voyage Mapper Scratch-off map of the US or the world Travel Journal The Bucket List: 1000 Adventures Big & Small Camera or binoculars Travel Wrap

Club Memberships and Subscription Boxes

The woman who has many interests looks into buying a membership or sending a subscription box. There are so many clubs, and if you find it hard to choose, check out Amazing Clubs, which has more than 40 different kinds of clubs. Similar to book-of-the-month clubs, there are subscriptions for wine, massages, coffee, or tea where you can prepay for products or services that make delightful gifts. Most of us may not think of doing this for ourselves but appreciate receiving things up our alley.

Wine Clubs like Wine.com American Film Institute has a weekly movie club for the cinephile A membership to a museum, dance, music, or theater group A subscription box for various interests, including spices, craft projects, appetizers, or games

Pursue An Interest or Pick Up New Skills

Many people return to their passionate interests or pursue something new when retiring. They may have had an interest but not the time or opportunity. It is a beautiful gift to give your friend the tools that go with their interests, such as paints, watercolors, brushes, and an easel. It could be painting, scrapbooking, gardening, cooking, sewing, hiking, knitting, photography, or interior design.

The list is numerous and dependent on what you know of your friend's interests. Some people want to learn something new like picking up a language, photography, creative writing, musical instrument, or learning about opera. There are many online or in-person classes to try that are affordable and make terrific presents.

Tools for painting, including the paint, watercolors, brushes, and easel. Scrapbooking supplies Gardening tools, flowers, and plants. Try virtual classes in many categories such as MasterClass, where the masters teach in their fields like the iconic Annie Leibovitz (photography), David Sedaris (storytelling), or Alicia Keys (songwriting).

Health and Wellbeing

As we age, we want to stay physically active and mentally fit. Retirement provides the time to focus on our wellbeing. Many people are playing pickleball and trying different classes. We suggest:

Yoga classes or a yoga set Pilates classes Meditation classes Time with a personal trainer Fitbit Sense Air Purifier for healthy breathing Dodow for better sleeping Tea Maker for herbal teas Yeti Water Bottle

For Those Who Are Book Lovers

People who enjoy reading are fun to buy books in different genres or reading-related gifts. It is an excellent time for women retiring to curl up with a book, listen to a book while walking or jogging, or leisurely soak in their tub. Count me in! Here are gifts for book lovers:

Kindle Paperwhite or Oasis Audible Subscription Leather bookmarked saying “On To The Next Chapter,” personalized bookmark, or a bookmark bundle Mug says, “Retired And Yet Fully Booked“ T-Shirt says, “Retirement Means More Time To Read“ Vintage Book Locket From Literary Classics Literary Fortune Cookies 100 Books Scratch-off Poster Lit Chat: Conversation Starters About Books And Life Magnetic poetry for book lovers Bookends for those who have many books

And Then There Are Practical Gifts

You can never go wrong with practical gifts of premium quality and value. Money is among the most practical gifts so that the recipient can save it or spend it on what is best for them. If you are giving a group present, this may work.

Baking or cooking gadgetry Photo of co-workers in a nice frame with their signatures Plant a tree in her honor through TreeGivers Beach equipment, including chairs, an umbrella, and beach towels Case of Wine or any spirits Cooking lessons

Give Memorable Experiences

This is a beautiful category for people who prefer experiences over gifts. You cannot go wrong arranging fun experiences for friends that are open to doing new things or have a bucket list. It may require knowing the woman's preferences, her abilities, and your budget. Our suggestions:

Weekend Getaways Romantic Getaways Spa Resorts Wine Tastings Theater tickets Concerts Sports Events Unique Shopping Experiences may combine with jewelry making, painting, or walking tours Book a flight on a hot air balloon Helicopter ride or hire a pilot for a scenic ride

Final Thoughts

It can be challenging to buy retirement presents for women as they embark on a new part of their life journey. As we go through every change in our lives, there is some anticipation of what lies ahead. Making that adventure more beautiful for your friend or co-worker is a lovely way to celebrate together.

More Articles by Wealth of Geeks

6 Reasons Why Early Retirement Will Destroy Your Life

The 4% Rule for Retirement Withdrawals – Is It Still Safe?

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.

Featured Image Courtesy of Wealth of Geeks.