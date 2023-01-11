Retirement Quotes To Help You Live Happy After Retirement

Retirement offers the chance to travel, spend time with family, indulge in hobbies, and lead the lifestyle of your dreams. While retirement can result in stress, anxiety, and sadness, it can also serve as a reward.

Suppose you've done your retirement planning and retirement savings ahead of time. In that case, your post-retirement work can be rewarding and enjoyable – even at an old age!

Below are different retirement quotes, whether you're the retiree or one of your favorite coworkers.

What To Say to Colleagues When You Are Retiring

Many people spend years drafting their retirement speeches in their heads. Yet, they can still be trying to figure out what to write when the time comes.

Here are some retirement quotes to help you say goodbye to your coworkers and congratulate them when the time to retire finally comes. These inspirational quotes from farewell speeches may give you ideas for your retirement speech.

It was a blast working with you all. I had a blast last [number of years] years at [company name]. Farewell!

This is not a goodbye – it's a ‘see you later.' Wishing that you all enjoy your retirement when the time comes.

It was a pleasure working with such exceptional people.

I'm going to miss you all! You're all invited to my retirement party! What a ride these last [number of years] have been.

I appreciate all the great laughs you brought to the office. Being your coworker these [number of years] was an honor.

It was fantastic working with you all. I will miss your energy, positivity, and professionalism.

Thanks for all the great memories! See you at my farewell party.

Farewell and all the best. I wish all of you a bright future ahead.

Thanks for the fun, jokes, laughter, and good times. Let's repeat this later today, but with confetti!

You've impacted my life in so many different ways. Thank you, and goodbye!

I will always be grateful and remember all the great times I've had working with each of you.

Thank you all for the great lessons. Let's all stay in touch!

Goodbye, legends and rockstars. It was a pleasure.

I can leave this company confident that you will take it to the next level.

It's time to go. It was fun, but now the real fun starts with being retired. Goodbye.

Seeing you all here makes me emotional. So I'm going to make it short and sweet. Thank you. It was a joy. I'll still call you guys!

Cheers to a new beginning of never-ending weekends! Dreams come true, after all!

My retirement announcement was the best news some of you had in years – you're finally getting rid of me! And to my spouse, good luck!

What Do You Write on a Retirement Card

Retirement is a significant life event that evokes many feelings, including happiness and sadness.

When you personalize a retirement card, highlight the positives and encourage your coworker for their new chapter. Your handwritten card will add a personal touch that your coworker can remember forever.

Here are a few retirement quotes examples to write on your card:

Congratulations on your early retirement and your excellent career! Be happy and enjoy retirement; you've earned it!

Happy retirement! We will miss you at the office! Be blessed.

We are celebrating you today! Congratulations on your retirement!

We send our best wishes to you and your family. Happy retirement!

Congrats to the retiree! I hope you have a fantastic retirement! Here's to you having the best retirement of [YEAR] and no new job.

You made a real difference during the years you have been with [company]. Congrats on your retirement—it will never be the same without you! I hope all your dreams come true!

Your work ethic, positivity, and achievements always made a difference. We will all share great stories about you!

You've done so much for us and deserve to retire early. Best of luck in your new adventures!

Your retirement is well deserved, and we will miss you! Blessings for your new journey.

Have a fantastic retirement! Your contributions to [company] will never be forgotten. Thanks for all the great memories.

You're retiring! Congrats!

It's been an honor working with you, and I can't believe we're now celebrating your retirement. Congrats!

Congratulations on your years of great work, and I wish you every happiness in retirement filled with fulfillment.

Cheers to my favorite new retiree! Today is all about you!

I wish you health, wealth, and good friends beside you in your retirement.

A toast to you as you retire! Granted, I'll drink about anything, but that doesn't mean I'm any less happy for you!

Happy retirement! Time to live out all your dreams – don't get bored!

Bye-bye, early meeting. Hello, early bird special! Enjoy your newfound freedom! Try to achieve and chase down everything you've dreamed of.

Cheers! So, where will you be traveling first?

Like Jordan, you're going out at the top of your game. You can now try golfing. Congrats!

Short Retirement Quotes

Use one of these retirement quotes to wish loved ones a heartfelt and happy retirement filled with encouragement and optimism.

Retirement is the world's most extended coffee break. Enjoy your coffee and retirement cake!

Now the fun begins. Enjoy retirement!

Enjoy sleeping in late and doing what you want! All the best in your retirement.

Happy Retirement! No more having to request days off again!

You can't retire from being great!

Retirement is not the end. Retirement is the beginning of so many new experiences!

No more tension and time to say hello to your pension!

Happy retirement! Enjoy your permanent weekend.

Retirement means enjoying yourself is your new job now.

Who loves all days of the week? Those who are retired!

Retirement: No Job, No Stress, No Pay!

Life starts at retirement—time to do what you want.

Retire from work, but not from life.

The retirement challenge is spending more time without spending more money.

Retirement is when your wife becomes your new boss.

Retirement is the moment when you get to enjoy what you have worked so hard to achieve.

Don't act your age during retirement. Instead, act like the inner young person you have always been.

Retirement means having the choice to do whatever you want to do.

Employee Retirement Quotes

“Retirement at 65 is ridiculous. When I was 65, I still had pimples.” – George Burns

“When a man retires and time is no longer urgent, his colleagues present him with a watch.” – R.C. Sherriff

“Half our life is spent trying to find something to do with the time we have rushed through life trying to save.” – Will Rogers

“Aging is the only available way to live a long life.” – Kitty O'Neill Collins

“I never had the sense that there was an end: that there was a retirement, or that there was a jackpot.” – Leonard Cohen

“Retirement is not in my vocabulary. They aren't going to get rid of me that way.” – Betty White

“Sometimes it's hard to tell if retirement is a reward for a lifetime of hard work or a punishment.” – Terri Guillemets

“In retirement, I look for days off from my days off.” – Mason Cooley

“The best is yet to come!” – Carolyn Leigh and Cy Coleman

“What is the retirement age in the novel business? The day you die.” – Yasunari Kawabata

“But I'm enjoying my retirement. I get to sleep in every day. I do crossword puzzles and eat cake.” – Derek Landy

“Retirement means doing whatever I want to do. It means choice.” – Dianne Nahirny

“I'm not just retiring from the company; I'm also retiring from my stress, commute, alarm clock, and iron.” – Hartman Jule

“The goal of retirement is to live off your assets-not on them.” – Frank Eberhart

“History will keep happening, despite our hopes for retirement.” – Gregory Maguire

“Every day, the increasing weight of years admonishes me more and more that the shade of retirement is as necessary to me as it will be welcome.” – George Washington

“We make a living by what we get. We make a life by what we give.” – Winston Churchill

“Retirement is a blank sheet of paper. It is a chance to redesign your energy into something new and different.” – Patrick Foley

What To Do After Retirement

Stay Fit

When you retire, you don't simply stop working. There is always time to stay mentally and physically engaged. Thankfully, there are still many opportunities to be active after retirement that can also improve your quality of life.

A great strategy to keep in shape after retirement is to exercise. It not only improves your health but also enables you to mature independently.

Creating an exercise routine that fits your schedule is easy now that you have more time.

Start a Business

Starting a business after retirement is an excellent opportunity to supplement your retirement income, lower your tax burden, enhance your physical and mental health, pursue your entrepreneurial dreams, and pass on your knowledge and skills to the next generation.

Only some people possess the character traits, work ethic, and motivation to launch a successful business. But if you believe you have what it takes, retirement can be the ideal time to launch the project you've always wanted to.

Volunteer or Travel

Many retirees place travel high on their list of priorities. Retirees desire to travel to new locations, see loved ones, and hang out with friends now that they have time for lengthier excursions.

The risk of social isolation is one of the main drawbacks of retirement, and it tends to be worse for singles, people living alone, married retirees, and those whose spouses are still employed.

Vacations encourage opportunities to interact with friends and other people while organizing excursions and traveling (which, for retirees, typically involves some travel).

Explore Your Local Area

Travel provides direction, social interaction, a sense of control, and chances to create a new identity as a traveler.

Some people recommend long-term, epic, or exotic travel, such as Grey Nomads or Snowbirds, to maintain life satisfaction and related psychological health in retirement.

However, for many retirees who can only travel for short periods, short-term and local activities may be significant and more attainable for those with financial and timing constraints.

Become a Tour Guide

Although you may have less energy than your younger self, you are more informed about how you use it. You know that time wasted doing something you don't enjoy is wasted.

You can indulge your wanderlust while earning money as a licensed tour guide. No age restriction applies.

Most effective tour guides flourish by utilizing their prior work and life experience. You have a viewpoint no one can claim because of your unique story.

Declutter Your Home and Mind

Cleaning out your home can make you feel as though the world is being lifted off your shoulders. You won't be annoyed by yourself after tripping over a loose object or uneasy when looking around a small living space anymore. A less cluttered environment frees you from the ongoing burden of moving, storing, and arranging your possessions.

Take Courses (Online or In-person)

When choosing new goals and pastimes, keep the art of learning in mind.

Instead of emphasizing education as a means to financial success, consider what it would be like to have unlimited access to education. What would you like to comprehend more fully?

If you're concerned that you won't belong on a college campus, reconsider! Over 500,000 seniors are enrolled regularly in colleges and institutions across the nation.

Find a New Hobby

Crocheting or fixing vintage cars are just a couple of the hobbies that can help you ease into retirement.

Additionally, finding new hobbies may help you keep your spirit youthful! You can reclaim that spring in your step and (preferably) your sense of purpose by engaging in something that is only for you and your satisfaction.

Think about the things you used to like doing.

Maybe some horseback riding, kayaking, or gardening? But it doesn't have to be a strenuous physical activity.

Playing mentally challenging games like checkers or sudoku is another efficient way to increase endorphin production.

Be a Mentor

Mentoring can be a rewarding option for retirees who want to keep active, give back, and repurpose their professional abilities. You can impart your knowledge and skills to others in your business or career through mentoring.

While retirees may need help to keep up with the latest laws or technological developments, mentoring is more than just understanding or imparting this knowledge.

Listening is the mentor's job, not lecturing.

Relax and Do Nothing

Nothing is impossible in retirement.

By doing nothing, you can more easily adjust to retirement and better assimilate new experiences. It helps you cleanse your thoughts so you may discover more about who you are and what matters to you.

It will enable you to schedule your days in retirement better to spend time with your grandkids or to do more relaxing tasks.

Finding the ideal mix between doing nothing in retirement, relaxation, and spending time doing the things you enjoy most is vital.

Live a Happy Life After Retirement

Retirement is a chance to start living again, not the end of life. Retirement completely rebuilds you! It's like getting a second chance at a new life. As a result, you must begin your retirement years in good physical and mental health and financial security.

“Retire from work, not life,” Sukant Ratnakar once said.

This article was produced by Wealth of Geeks.