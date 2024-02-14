24 Retro Eyewear Styles That Are Worth Big Money Today

Like so many things in fashion, eyewear styles are cyclical. Small, circular frames were hot in the '40s and came back in fashion for the '90s. The 1950s embraced the cat-eye, while the '70s were about oversized frames. With such a fascinating evolution, sunglasses are one of the best fashion items to collect (or sell).

Collectors will spend hundreds or thousands to add iconic eyewear to their collection, whether from the '30s or the late '90s. Your dad's ancient pair of sunnies might be your next big payday.

1. Side Shield Sunglasses

The side shield sunglasses perfectly captured the futuristic and fashion-forward spirit of the '90s. Jean-Paul Gaultier is the master in experimenting with new eyewear silhouettes and styles, and the brand executed this style beautifully. A pristine pair of Gaultier side shield glasses can sell for over $2,000.

2. Cat Eye Sunnies

The cat-eye shape was popular from the 1930s through the '60s. Many brands, such as Dolce & Gabbana, adopted this striking design and added a twist. These vintage glasses are eccentric and lovely but easy to find. Pairs sell for over $250, depending on the brand, design, and quality.

3. Rodenstock Hexagon Glasses

In the 1990s, Rodenstock's Hexagon spectacles were popular in counterculture circles. These petite eyeglasses are sleek and fashionable. The look has aged beautifully. Authentic vintage pairs from the 1990s can sell for several hundred dollars.

4. Official Police Aviators

Collectors will pay top dollar for official police aviators from the 20th century. These glasses look like most aviators but often have a special frame associated with the police force. Depending on the condition and origin, these can sell for thousands.

5. Oakley Sunglasses

The Oakley brand emerged in 1975, establishing itself as the ultimate source of sports sunglasses. Over the decades, Oakley designs have become more sleek and refined. Pairs from the '70s, '80s, and '90s have a striking quality that makes them fun for collectors.

6. Playboy Mansion Sunglasses

We know this sounds weird, but we promise it's not dirty. In the '70s, Playboy and Optyl-Carrera collaborated on a sunglasses line. These thick, boxy shades were immediately popular in some circles. Mint condition pairs sell for hundreds. The older they are, the more valuable they are.

7. Ray-Ban 1976 Olympic Edition

Many vintage Ray-Bans are worth a lot of money, but the limited edition shades the brand made for the 1976 Olympics are trendy among collectors. Authentic pairs of these colorful aviator glasses can sell for $500 up to $1,500.

8. Novelty Glasses

Novelty glasses from the '70s, '80s, and '90s are excellent for collectors. They showcase one-of-a-kind, funky designs, like futuristic silhouettes or artistic creations. Dora Demmel's Futura line and Jean-Paul Gaultier's collaborations have brilliant examples of these crazy glasses.

9. Steampunk Glasses

The steampunk aesthetic wasn't popular until the late '80s and early '90s. Along with the aesthetic came the iconic steampunk glasses. Jean-Paul Gaultier and many other designers played with this exaggerated silhouette, creating fashionable, whimsical designs. These are excellent collectibles, as many designers no longer make these styles.

10. Avant Garde Round Sunglasses

The 1960s saw a variety of eyewear frames. It was a time of mod fashion and fun shapes. One trend was the avant-garde round glasses, which covered half the wearer's face, creating a mysterious but bold look. Christian Dior Turas is one of our favorite vintage designs, with eye-catching details and stylish frames.

11. Gianni Versace Textured Sunglasses

Gianni Versace released a quirky line of limited-edition sunglasses in the late '90s. These glasses featured animal fur and hair, including cow, zebra, pony, and other materials. The brand no longer makes these for several reasons, but they're a unique collectible worth thousands.

12. Gold-Plated Specs

One of the reasons gold is so valuable is that it outlives us all. So, it stands to reason that genuine gold eyeglass frames from past decades are a treasure for eyewear collectors. A perfect example is Ettore Bugatti's simple but elegant gold frames.

13. Colorful Lenses

Colorful lenses were popular in the 1960s but re-emerged in the 1980s mainstream fashion world. Vintage glasses with blue, pink, yellow, orange, purple, and green lenses can sell for several hundred dollars. They're worth even more if they're designer brands, like the Cartier Paris Vendome Louise Titanium glasses.

14. Military Shades

Sunglasses designed for and used by the U.S. military in the 20th century are popular among eyewear collectors as well as army memorabilia enthusiasts. Military sunglasses can be aviators, side shields, box frames, and more. Ones from reputable brands like Romco are particularly valuable.

15. Clear Frames

Clear frames came into fashion in the '40s and have gone in and out of the mainstream. They're hot and hip in one decade, and in the next, they're “grandpa” glasses. Vintage glasses with clear frames can be worth a few hundred dollars, especially from designers like Gucci.

16. Rhinestone Sunglasses

High-end designer brands like Galitzine played with elevating sunglasses using sparkling rhinestones and other shiny looks. The rhinestone trend in the '90s ranged from one stone on the side of each lens to totally bedazzled shades that glittered in the sun. The stones might be cheap, but the retro pairs can be highly valuable.

17. Patterned Frames

Patterned frames became popular in the '80s and '90s, and designers ran with the idea. Wireframes could now feature vibrant speckled patterns, while thicker frames could show off logo prints and intricate designs. Collectors love finding rare patterned frames from designers like Gucci or Dolce & Gabbana.

18. Flat Frames

The 1980s and 1990s welcomed the bold look of flat frames with open arms. We have to give a shout-out to Cazal for making some of the most iconic flat-framed glasses. These boxy, straightforward glasses didn't contour to the face, creating a dramatic, sharp look from the side. Collectors will pay close to $4,000 for the right pair.

19. Tortoiseshell

Even though vintage tortoise eyewear is easy to find, collectors still love to buy it. In the '90s, tortoiseshell frames were the norm. You'd see them on thin frames, like True Vintage Stepper Titaniums, or massive glasses like Serengeti Tweeds.

20. Frameless Eyewear

Some mid- to late '90s glasses have a barely there frame, so the lenses seem to float on the wearer's face. One of the reasons this style is popular among eyewear collectors is that it's a fragile design. Many vintage and retro frameless glasses are in poor condition, so people will pay extra for well-preserved or unworn pairs.

21. Gradient Lenses

The U.S. military invented gradient lenses in the 1930s to help Air Force pilots see better. People embraced this chic design in the following decades. Collectors can find gradient lenses from every decade between 1930 and 2000, making it easy to create a solid gradient collection. These can cost as much as $1,000.

22. Circular Chanel Sunnies

Chanel sunglasses are a special category of their own, especially the circular ones. Many brands made large, round frames, but Chanel created a classier look with perfect, small circles. The designer debuted this shape in the 1990s, with the iconic Chanel Paris sunnies becoming a timeless look. An authentic pair from the '90s is worth thousands.

23. Shield Sunglasses

Shield sunglasses are an unmistakable and unapologetic style. They almost look like a car windshield but for your eyes. Many collectors will pay big money for shield glasses from the '70s and '80s when they were the peak of edgy fashion. Dior, Carrera, and Cartier are just a few designers who released this silhouette in those decades.

24. Unique Temples

The temples of a pair of sunglasses are the straight pieces that rest over your ears against your head. In the '80s, there was a brief moment when designers, such as Mugler, experimented with interesting temple designs. Some glasses had zig-zag temples, and others had cut-out patterns reminiscent of lace. These vintage glasses are rare and not coveted by all collectors, but they are valuable to some.