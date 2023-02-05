12 Retro Video Games Fans Still Love in 2023

Playing brand-new video games is exciting because of just how far technology and artistic talent have come. But long-time gamers know that there's something special about retro video games that they fell in love with as kids.

Redditor u/all_in_one_word asked r/AskReddit for gamers' favorite older games. These were the top upvoted answers.

1: Baldurs Gate (1998)

u/Local-Cat9375 shared, “Baldurs Gate 1998.”

“My dad was into video games as well and I remember him being just as excited as I was the first time playing and creating my character,” replied u/TobyMcToby100.

2: Rollercoaster Tycoon (1999)

u/bussybeboppin recommended, “Rollercoaster Tycoon <3.”

“Man, I just started replaying that one about 4 months ago. It's still Hella fun,” added u/xmetalshredheadx

3: Super Mario (1985)

u/Possible_Ad_5106 said, “Super Mario. always loved that game.”

4: Fallout 3 (2008)

u/yrys88 responded, “Fallout 3 helped me through some hard times.”

“I remember buying a used Xbox 360 with a bunch of games and fallout 3 was one of them. I hadn't heard anything about the game prior to starting it up,” replied u/osktox.

“And the first two hours or so you spend inside the vault growing up.. and when I finally opened the huge vault door and stepped outside into the wasteland I was blown away! What a game!”

5: Oddworld: Abe's Oddysee (1997)

u/fitzonatisch responded, “Oddworld: Abe's Oddysee. cute and quirky 90s platformer where you have to save a bunch of aliens from being turned into pies by other aliens. I still play it every now and then.”

6: The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time (1998)

u/bschreder13 answered, “Ocarina of Time.”

“Yes!!!!” agreed u/Somedudefromaplacep, “One of the few games I have played to 100% multiple times.”

7: Duck Hunt (1984)

u/theassassintherapist said, “Duck Hunt. The gun was so much fun and it's actually a game of skills.”

8: Max Payne (2008)

u/Mediocre-Nose-2822 responded, “Max Payne.”

“Oh s***! That was such a banger,” added u/Dirk-Killington. “And really far ahead of its time. My favorite part of the mechanics was that difficulty scaled with your skill.”

9: Grand Theft Auto: Vice City (2002)

u/DevotedSlasher shared, “Probably GTA Vice City, it's soo nostalgic just driving around hitting pedestrians, running from the cops while listening to Heart of Glass by Blondie.”

10: Fable: The Lost Chapters (2004)

u/popeboy recommended, “The original Fable for sure! Loved the progression and decision tree choices that could make you an extremely powerful wizard, a lethal fighter, or something in between. Also that doing evil acts would start to affect your physical appearance!”

11: The Simpsons: Hit and Run (2003)

u/ShortWhiteMan57 answered, “Simpsons Hit and Run.”

“Countless hours spent running around kicking everyone in Springfield 😂” added u/Checo-Flan.

12: Super Mario World 2: Yoshi's Island (1995)

u/neverendingbreadstic said, “Yoshi's Island. It's the first game that I got into on my own and mastered. I've played with my husband on an emulator, and he was blown away by how serious I am about it and how quickly I picked it back up.”

