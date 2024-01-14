24 Retro Household Items That Are Worth a Fortune

After reading about how much some vintage everyday items are worth nowadays, I might never throw anything away ever again. Will my air fryer be worth thousands of dollars in 40 years? I hope so. Some of these everyday items saved from the 40s and 50s can be worth a good amount of money today. If you have any of these in your garage or attic, appraise them because you could get some extra income.

1. Typewriters

There is little use for a retro typewriter these days. Computers have taken over, leaving typewriters outdated and, honestly, useless. I always wondered how you went about fixing a mistake on a typewriter. You can't just erase the ink, right? If you were to find an old typewriter at an estate sale, you could have found a piece worth up to $800.

2. Vinyl Records

I wish my parents had kept their old collection of vinyl records. Recently, some of the older classic albums have become collector items worth serious money. Depending on your records, you could be sitting on a gold mine. If you have specific albums in good condition, you could send these to auction and find yourself with a couple thousand dollars in your pocket.

3. Rotary Phones

Remember those old phones that weighed a hundred pounds and were attached to your kitchen wall? There was no privacy unless you had an extra-long phone cord you stretched into the neighboring room. If your grandma is anything like mine, she still has that old rotary phone on her wall. Maybe she knows that these are considered valuable now. It's so valuable that some can go for a couple hundred bucks.

4. Crayola Crayons

I don't know anyone who didn't play with crayons when they were kids. Coloring books were always a fun way to kill an afternoon, as long as you had the classic 64-pack of Crayola Crayons. I can still remember the smell of those waxy crayons. If you had the foresight to keep one of those boxes unopened for all these years, it could be worth up to $500.

5. Silverware

Did your parents have a fancy set of silverware that was only used for special occasions? Mine, too, but I can't remember ever using them. Some of these silverware sets might have been passed down from your grandparents or great-grandparents. Keep an eye on these because if they are vintage, they could be worth a lot of money, sometimes in the thousand-dollar range.

6. Jadeite Kitchenware

This kitchenware set was an iconic set for the 1940s. You might remember it by the classic sea foam color in which this set comes. They have become a bit of a collectible 80 years later. Some more random pieces, like a bread loaf pan or a salt and pepper set, can be sold for over $200. Complete sets can be worth much more than that.

7. Cookie Jars

Who doesn't remember the classic cookie jar sitting on the kitchen counter? Do people still have cookie jars, or is this a fading childhood memory? I guess collectors are trying to buy back some of their childhood nostalgia because retro cookie jars can be seen at auction for over $250.

8. Old Books

If you ever find yourself at an estate sale, go directly to the bookshelf. Older books can be worth a small fortune, especially if you are lucky enough to find a rare first edition. Some super rare editions have gone for tens of thousands of dollars. Others that might not be as popular are still worth as much as $1,000.

9. Vintage Tin Signs

Do you remember those old tin signs you would see in an old diner or antique shop? Odds are, your grandparent had them in their house as a decoration. They have become quite popular in the classic retro Americana genre, and collectors want the rare pieces. Look for older brands like Coca-Cola, Ford, and John Deere. These are the ones that could be worth some serious coin.

10. Small Appliances

Small appliances in working shape have become desirable to collectors. Look for a small toaster, blenders, and coffee makers for items worth money. The particular Oyser Blender is a hot commodity. These older items you thought were junk can be worth several hundred dollars.

11. Record Players

There was once a time when most homes would have a record player. The times changed, and they were replaced by cassettes, CDs, and now streaming services. But the record player has made a comeback, and those vintage record players can help you with a little payday if you sell them. Older record players can be refurbished and sold for anywhere between $500 to $600. Rarer ones are worth much, much more.

12. Original Nintendos

Gamers love their old-school retro games. Vintage video games are a big market, and an original Nintendo Entertainment Set and some original games can be worth over a thousand dollars. Hopefully, Mom and Dad kept your older systems. You could pay rent with that kind of money.

13. Original Fiestaware

Fiestaware has been around since the 1930s. The iconic glassware came in several bright colors, but the original colors have the most value. If you have an original set from the 30s with an original color like light green, yellow, or ivory, those plates could be worth $1,500 today.

14. Old Cookbooks

It's crazy to think about, but before the Internet, people would have to follow recipes in a cookbook instead of reading a cooking blog or turning on the Food Network. Some of these reto books are worth some money these days. An original cookbook by Julia Childs can have a price tag of a couple hundred dollars.

15. Musical Instruments

Do your grandparents have an old piano in their living room that hasn't been played in a few decades? Maybe they have your dad's guitar that he learned to play as a young boy. These older instruments may be antiques now, and some are worth a small fortune. Retro Stratocaster guitars can be worth a couple of thousand bucks, and pianos can be worth much more than that, depending on the brand.

16. Clocks

The market for vintage clocks has always been around. People nowadays don't hang fancy clocks on the wall because we have watches, phones, appliances, and gadgets to tell us what time it is. That might make that wall clock worth something. Older clocks have been known to fetch a couple thousand dollars at auction.

17. Patchwork Quilts

Some of my fondest childhood memories were of falling asleep in a giant quilt that was five times too big for me. I don't know if I have ever been so cozy. Maybe because I secretly knew that quilt would be worth a lot of money someday. I don't know where that quilt went, but it bums me out. Some of these older quilts can be worth thousands of dollars today.

18. Chest of Drawers

They need to make furniture the way they used to. Try picking up a dresser in your grandparent's room, and you will understand how it has served fifty years of use. There wasn't an Ikea of Wayfair back in the day, so the chest of drawers was built out of solid wood. You can easily restore these antique chests of drawers and brighten up the pieces to get them ready for auction. These drawers can easily make you over $2,000.

19. Sewing Machine

I wish I knew how to sew. It is becoming a lost art, but I vividly remember seeing my grandma use her sewing machine. The art may be coming back because some of these retro sewing machines have a price tag of over $1,000.

20. Christmas Ornaments

Hopefully, there was some care when those old Christmas ornaments were packed away for the year. Growing up, my Christmas tree was filled with homemade ornaments made by my brother and me, so I knew those weren't worth anything. However, some antique, hand-blown glass bulbs are worth a lot of money to collectors. Some vintage sets are being sold at auction for over a thousand dollars.

21. Pyrex Cookware

If you were alive from the 1940s to the 1980s, you have most likely cooked or been served a meal made in Pyrex Cookware. The pastel color and iconic patterns are classic pieces of Americana. Maybe that is why collectors search estate sales, garage sales, and swap meets for some of these vintage pieces. Ask your mom if she has any of these cookware pieces stashed away in the garage or attic. It could make you $4,000.

22. Toys and Board Games

Those board games you used to play as a family on Friday night could be worth some serious cash. Vintage editions of classic games like Monopoly and Scrabble are a treasure hunt for toy collectors. Some of those toys you grew up playing with could also earn you some extra cash. Look for toys from the Star Wars or Barbies brand and hope they are in good enough condition for auction. Specific models can score you up to $1,000.

23. Lava Lamps

Lava lamps made a comeback in the 1990s, but in the heyday of the 1960s, lava lamps were all the rage. Nothing screams hippie culture more than a neon purple blob floating in a weird liquid. If you were lucky enough to keep one from your college dorm, you would be happy to know the vintage lamps can be worth $1,000.

24. Vintage Malm Fireplaces

I didn't know these fireplaces had a name, but these fireplaces were in every movie set in the 1950s. They definitely have a 1950s feel. They were big at the bottom and had an iconic tall, skinny smoke stack. Malm Fireplaces were the most popular brand and are still popular today. These fireplaces can be worth as much as $5,000 to those who want that 50s nostalgia feel.