Revamp Your AM Routine Using These 5 Tips

How productive are you in a given day? Ever consider that your morning routines are holding you back?

A proper morning routine helps to shape the rest of your day. Just like going to bed and waking up at the same time every day enables you to improve your sleep, so does having a morning routine get you focused & ready to tackle whatever you need to do.

These ideas can help kickstart your day. Revamp your morning routine with these 5 tips.

5 Tips To Revamp Your AM Routine

Aside from the usual getting ready for the day that we all do, use these 5 tips to hit the ground running.

1 – Don’t Hit The Snooze Button

Of course, we do this on workdays, but consider waking up at the same time every day, even on days off and weekends.

When you consistently wake up each morning at the same time, you're much more likely to be productive. Plus, your routine, and body clock, are less likely to be thrown off by sleeping in or lazy days in bed (while these are amazing, the point here is to maintain your consistency even when you aren't working)

2 – Breakfast of Champs

Whatever you do, make sure you eat! A good breakfast can set the tone for the rest of your meals for the day. Aim for protein-focused meals such as whole-grain toast, oatmeal, eggs, and protein bars, along with some fruit and your favorite beverage.

It doesn't have to be fancy or complicated; a healthy morning routine just needs to be nutritious and filling so that you don't get a sugar spike and then crash before lunch.

3 – Get Moving

For those who can and like to, this is an excellent way to start the day. Exercise not only gives you energy but also boosts metabolism, reduces stress, helps with focus, and is a great way to maintain your health.

You don't need to go to the gym and do a crazy workout; even just yoga, stretching, and a nice walk with fresh air can help you start your day off on the right foot.

4 – Get Into Your Own Head

Try to avoid music or the news in the morning. Instead, use the time for some quiet and meditation.

Before you jump into the craziness of work and life, think about your day, what you want to accomplish, and get those affirmations in!

Use the opportunity to meditate, breathe, calm your mind, and level yourself before the day begins. This practice is especially beneficial if you have had a restless night of sleep. In addition, you will reap the mental health benefits, reduce tension and ward off continued stress.

5 – Write Things Down

Journaling isn't for everyone, but there is value in considering it for your morning routine.

Journaling is another way of meditating, expunging stuff out of your head, and reducing the weight you carry. Jot down your thoughts, goals, ideas, dreams, and worries. Show your gratitude for the things you have and what's going right in your life.

You don't have to spend too much time here or even do it every day. This is purely based on what you feel like saying or are thinking.

Benefits Of a Good Morning Routine

Aside from the health benefits, a routine, in general, is excellent for creating structure in your day. As we all know, life happens, and things can get crazy. Having a routine can help ground you and provide consistency and discipline.

Routines don't need to be on a perfect schedule, but they do provide you with some organization and help eliminate the pressure of remembering everything. Instead, you’ll get things done because they are a part of your routine!

Morning routines are one of the most important because what you do in the morning can shape the rest of your day. Not only that but feeling productive in the morning will set you up for continued productivity throughout the day.

A Comment On Revamping Your AM Routine

No matter what, in order to establish a meaningful morning routine, you need to get sleep the night before. Before you can wake up at the same time each day, you should go to bed at the same time each night. Even if you're a night owl, make it a habit to sleep at the same time.

Figure out what you need to do to have a successful night's sleep and go after it. Allow yourself to rest so that you can wake up refreshed and energized enough to accomplish what you want.

In addition, there is no such thing as an ideal morning routine. Rather your routine should be personalized: it works for you and your lifestyle and allows you to improve and be the best version of yourself. Once you've established what works for you, you'll come away feeling much more accomplished and capable of handling life the way you want.

Final Thoughts

There's no secret sauce to starting your day. The idea is to be consistent, have discipline, and have a set schedule so that you set yourself up for success. Revamp your mornings so that you can reap the downstream benefits of improved health, increased productivity, and reduced stress.

Image courtesy of unsplash

