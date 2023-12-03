The End of Entitlement: 25 Former Spoiled Brats Reveal Their Wake-Up Calls

Most parents want their children’s lives to be easier than their own. But they aren’t necessarily doing their kids any favors.

Constantly smoothing the way for your offspring means they never get to learn from their mistakes. Making them think they’re more special than others can ruin their adult lives.

A popular online forum asked “ex-spoiled kids” to share their reality checks. Hundreds of people responded. Here are a couple dozen of the most eye-opening tales.

1. Building Character

A forum member who volunteered with Habitat for Humanity had their eyes opened big-time. As they got to know people whose homes were being built or repaired, they realized something shocking: These less fortunate folks were born into their situations, just as the volunteer had been born into theirs. Their poverty wasn’t a lifestyle choice.

2. The Great Recession

One commenter’s dad lost his job in 2008, and ultimately, the family lost their home. Divorce followed; the dad fell into alcoholism, and the former at-home mom took a fast-food job. The commenter started at a community college but had to drop out to help their mom stay afloat. It was tough and they were no longer a middle class spoiled brat.

3. Night School

One commenter flunked out of an expensive private college. After that, they could only get accepted at night school at a large public university. Meeting folks who worked all day and then attended school at night changed their perspective. One student in particular – the first in her family to go to college – also helped shake the “arrogance out of my sorry (self).” It worked so well that the two of them got married.

4. Lacking Life Skills

One commenter, apparently a late bloomer, didn’t get their first job until age 19. When asked to mop a floor, they didn’t know how. They also had to watch a how-to video to learn to sweep. Unsurprisingly, they got teased for their incompetence.

5. My Boyfriend Died

Death is often a shock, but this time, the shock was twofold: loss of love and no way to change things. The commenter couldn’t “manipulate, bargain, or beg” for another chance. No amount of their parents’ money could bring him back, either. It was the first time they couldn’t get what they wanted. As a result, the forum member started valuing relationships far more than material goods.

6. Roommate Explains It All

The parents of one forum member routinely pay her car note and vehicle insurance and send cash any time she runs short. Her new roommate, who gets zero help from family, stared at her as though she were from a different world. (Which, come to think of it, she is.) Now that the OP knows not everyone’s life is like hers, she’s cut back on frivolous spending and covers all the bills when her roommate has cash-flow issues.

7. The Unkindest Cut

One forum member admits to mistreating someone they truly cared about. To their shock, that person cut them out of their life. That was a memory that had to hurt! However, sharing it to help others indicates the commenter truly has learned their lesson.

8. You Think We’re Made of Money?

A contributor cops to an entitled phase in their mid-20s, when they were paying $400 a month in rent to their parents. One day, they cursed at their mom about how $400 was too much. Mom wasn’t having it: Don’t wanna pay rent? Fine! You can pay for your car insurance and gas instead. The contributor was furious then but now admits they learned their lesson.

9. The Millionaire Next Door

One forum member grew up middle-class in the Bay Area and was a big fan of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air TV show. One day, they announced, “Dad, you should become a millionaire so we can have a butler!” Their father, who’d been working in his garden for hours, said, “I am a millionaire” – and returned to weeding. This exchange had a significant impact on the commenter.

10. I Met a Kid Who Had Small Shoes…

An admittedly “spoiled rotten” teen took a job at a summer day camp for lower-income kids. The breakfast, lunch, and snacks served were all the food some of those kids ever got. On Fridays, they begged for extra food for the weekend. One child wore shoes three sizes too small, leaving his toes curled. The commenter used her lunch break and her own money to get him shoes and a few pairs of socks. It changed their way of thinking forever.

11. You Have to PAY for Water?!?

A commenter wryly recalls living off-campus in college and not understanding the concept of utility bills. They also didn’t know why they needed to pay $1.25 per load of laundry, wondering, “Who carries loose change anyway?” They do – now.

12. Health Is Wealth

One commenter got kicked off the family health insurance plan. (They didn’t say if they aged out at age 26 or if their family just quit paying.) Either way, when they wound up in the hospital for a minor health issue, they were shocked by the $10,000 worth of medical debt. Ouch.

13. Merry-NO!

A parent who couldn’t sleep on Christmas Eve spent some time reading Angela’s Ashes, the true story of a poor Irish family that often went without basic life necessities. A few hours later, their own kids cried because the 15 presents they each got somehow weren’t good enough. The commenter felt pure “rage,” so they’ll likely do Christmas differently in the future.

14. Start Digging

One commenter’s family was prosperous until the family business went under. Sent to live with his grandparents in a rural area, he had to shovel pig manure and do other hard manual labor to earn any extras. Although the commenter cried himself to sleep many times, he’s now “very thankful” for the work ethic he learned in those last two years of high school.

15. Nowhere To Go

A forum member’s father left their stepmother – but didn’t take his kid along with him. The Stepmom made their life so bad that they finally fled the home despite a lack of resources. Homelessness was so traumatic that, to this day, they keep a list of hidden places to sleep, just in case.

16. No Extracurriculars for You!

Growing up in a high-income area gave one forum user all the perks: dance, soccer, gymnastics, softball, Girl Scouts, and pretty much anything she wanted. Now, in her 30s, she’s watching friends struggle to pay for even one or two activities for their children. She’s a little ashamed of taking those things for granted as a privileged kid.

17. Where’s the Rest of My Salary?

A forum member got a bit of a shock upon receiving their first paycheck. It was for less than the hours worked! Having taxes taken out made them feel “robbed,” but like everyone else, they had to get used to it.

18. So You Think You’re Special?

One forum member grew up being told constantly how super-awesome-amazing they were. Parents, teachers, and fellow churchgoers all contributed to what they now call their “main character energy.” What a surprise to leave the nest and realize that the world didn’t revolve around them. It as “a (very) rude awakening.”

19. Getting a Job

For one commenter, joining the workforce was a true shock to the system. On the first day, they realized that this was what everyone always complained about. You have to do what you’re told, learn to work with others, and show up whether or not you feel like it. Welcome to the world, former entitled kid.

20. Life on Easy Street

A commenter who never considered themselves entitled got schooled in their first year of college. Classmates had student loan debt and part-time jobs and were obsessed over earning scholarships. The OP never considered these things because Mom and Dad handled everything. After watching their friends hustle, they became “mortified” at their own entitlement.

21. The Hunger Games

The Great Recession destroyed the family business when a forum member was in their teens. They mainly lived on church-donated food and free school lunches for two years. Surprisingly, it didn't engender a strong work ethic. In fact, they struggled to hold down a job and, after moving out, quickly ran out of money. The resulting lack of food helped them get their act together, quickly.

22. Application Denied

A forum member whose dad indulged them constantly remembers asking for a new laptop. They went to an electronics emporium, where Dad was turned down for a store credit card. Until that moment, the person never considered that their father was going deeply into debt for these indulgences. Awkward.

23. A $2 Million Home Wasn’t Good Enough

A former poor rich girl recalls being embarrassed by her $2 million home, because her peers lived in literal mansions worth $10 million or more. Once, she had a date drop her off a block away so she wouldn’t be embarrassed by them seeing her house. After she moved out of the area, the commenter was shocked to learn how most people live. Now, she can’t help but laugh at her former delusions­.

24. Wasted Potential

Three years into a science major, a forum member was disappointed that college wasn’t like it's shown in the movies. So they changed to a “music engineering” major and – surprise! – couldn’t find a job after graduation. A series of poorly paid retail gigs, with correspondingly poor treatment, left them shocked at how hard life is for so many people. Now, the person urges others not to waste their chances.

25. The Gravy Train Derailed

One commenter recalled being 25 and in grad school with a dad who paid tuition, rent, insurance, utilities, and even vacations. Sweet, right? But Dad lost his job, and the commenter realized it was time to grow up. Within two months, they had a full-time job (that later became a career) and started paying all their own bills. At almost 28, they conclude that some people need a swift kick to launch them into adulthood.

Source: Reddit